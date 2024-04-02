Boss of Elgin’s Against the Grain picks his top 3 Scottish beers ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss of Elgin’s Against the Grain picks his top 3 Scottish beers ever

Calum McWilliam, manager of the Elgin craft beer shop and taproom Against The Grain, has picked out his favourite three Scottish beers of all time.

Calum smiling in his bar Against The Grain with a glass full of beer in his hand.
Against The Grain manager Calum McWilliam. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Kieran Beattie

As the manager of Elgin’s Against the Grain craft beer shop and taproom, Calum McWilliam certainly knows his Scottish brews.

The bar on Elgin’s Batchen Street opened up in June 2018, and offers more than 150 beers from around the world.

The exterior of Against The Grain in Elgin.
The exterior of Against The Grain in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Since he started in his role as manager at the venue last January, Calum has sampled countless beers from all throughout the country.

So, who better to listen to when it comes to a top three list of his favourite Scottish beers ever?

Calum in the doorway of his bar.
Manager Calum McWilliam has picked out his three favourite Scottish beers ever for us. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

After much deliberation, here’s Calum’s picks from all the Scottish beers he’s served up and enjoyed at Against The Grain so far, in descending order…

#3: Fierce Beer, Fierce Rhubarb

A can of Fierce Rhubarb poured into a glass.
Fierce Rhubarb. Image: Fierce Beer

“I’m going to go with Fierce, Rhubarb,” says Calum for his third favourite Scottish beer of all time.

“It’s refreshing and light with a little sweetness that reminds me of rhubarb custard sweets.

“An easy drinker that I’m always glad to see in a bar or shop stock.”

I’d back Calum up on this one — it really hits that balance of fruity and beer-y just right in a way a lot of fruit-flavoured brews don’t manage.

#2: Spey Valley Brewery, Sunshine on Keith

A bottle of Spey Valley's Sunshine On Keith beer, for sale at Against The Grain in Elgin.
Spey Valley’s Sunshine On Keith beer, for sale at Against The Grain in Elgin. Image: Calum McWilliam
  • 3.5%
  • £28.50 for a crate of 12 330ml bottles on the brewery’s website 
  • Spey Valley, near Keith
  • Style: Session IPA

Calum’s second favourite Scottish beer is much more straightforward than a rhubarb beer, it’s Sunshine On Keith by Spey Valley, a small brewery just west of Keith in Moray.

The Against the Grain boss describes it as a “crisp, refreshing, slightly zesty session IPA”, with a name that is “very fitting”.

He added: “Perfect for those days where the sunshine is beaming down on not just Keith but Moray as a whole, which isn’t that often.

“A cracker of a beer and my personal favourite from Spey Valley Brewery.”

#1: Vault City, Peach Ice Tea Table Sour

Calum told me to pick his number one slot, he had to write down all his favoruite breweries, his favourite beers from each, and then create a table to whittle it down to a top five.

He clearly took the mission seriously.

“Now I’m someone who loves a stout or porter,” he said, “but I’m going to to totally left field with this and opt for a sour beer.

He went for this this sour beer from Edinburgh’s Vault City brewery, made with peaches and black tea, for his top pick.

“The Peach Ice Tea Table Sour is my number one.

“I think it’s down to me regularly drinking the Lipton’s peach iced tea when I was on school lunch breaks, but this beer is just refreshing, light and peachy.

Calum behind the bar at his pub.
Calum behind the bar at Against The Grain. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It captures the natural peach flavours well and balances it with a little, almost raspberry-like tartness.

“It’s sweet, dry and juicy, and it’s difficult to do all those things at once but Vault City do it well.”

Calum’s runner up beers were Pacifica from Dog Falls Brewery in Inverness, and Spider Monkey from Black Isle.

Kieran is a former craft beer barman and publishes his beer column every Tuesday online. You can also read his column in the P&J’s Food and Drink magazine, which you can find inside your Press and Journal newspaper every Saturday.

