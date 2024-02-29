Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies aged 66

‘Hairy Bikers’ star Dave Myers has died at the age of 66.

The popular chef, who announced he had been battling cancer for nearly two years, passed away at his home yesterday.

Myers, from Barrow-in-Furness, and his co-star Si King rose to fame riding motorbikes around the UK and the world and cooking dishes from different regions 20 years ago.

King announced the death of his “god’s speed brother” and shared a moving tribute on his social media.

He said “he will miss him every day” and highlighted “the bond and friendship” they shared over half a lifetime.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ heart belonged to the north-east

Dave Myers never hid his love for the north-east of Scotland.

In an interview with The P&J in 2019, he said his heart belonged to the north-east.

Myers, who lived in Huntly for 15 years, said “the Bikers really began life in Aberdeenshire.”

The biker then said: “I lived there for 15 years and Si would ride up on his motorbike from Newcastle to visit me, then we’d visit all sort of places in the north and west coast.

“I also had a house in Buckie and in the summer, Si and his kids would spend their summers there, visiting Sandend and Portsoy.

“It’s been a very big part of both our lives.”

Si King and Dave Myers had been booked to headline Taste of Grampian 2022.

However Myers had to pull out due to his cancer diagnosis.

King still appeared at the 21st edition of the north-east’s biggest one-day food and drink festival, which took place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live near Dyce.

Si King tribute to Dave Myers

Myers’ co-star and friend Si King has shared an emotional tribute in a post on X today

He wrote: “I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

“Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”