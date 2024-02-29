Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies aged 66

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies aged 66

The TV chef lived in Huntly for 15 years and once said his heart belonged to the north-east of Scotland.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Dave Myers has died less than two years after he shared he had cancer.
‘Hairy Bikers’ star Dave Myers has died at the age of 66.

The popular chef, who announced he had been battling cancer for nearly two years, passed away at his home yesterday.

Myers, from Barrow-in-Furness, and his co-star Si King rose to fame riding motorbikes around the UK and the world and cooking dishes from different regions 20 years ago.

King announced the death of his “god’s speed brother” and shared a moving tribute on his social media.

He said “he will miss him every day” and highlighted “the bond and friendship” they shared over half a lifetime.

‘Hairy Bikers’ Dave and Si rode their motorbikes all over the world. Picture shows them at Blackpool Tower. Image: South Shore Productions – Photographer: Jon Boast
Dave Myers and Si King sampled and cooked food from different regions and published nearly 30 books.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ heart belonged to the north-east

Dave Myers never hid his love for the north-east of Scotland.

In an interview with The P&J in 2019, he said his heart belonged to the north-east.

Myers, who lived in Huntly for 15 years, said “the Bikers really began life in Aberdeenshire.”

The biker then said: “I lived there for 15 years and Si would ride up on his motorbike from Newcastle to visit me, then we’d visit all sort of places in the north and west coast.

“I also had a house in Buckie and in the summer, Si and his kids would spend their summers there, visiting Sandend and Portsoy.

“It’s been a very big part of both our lives.”

Si King and Dave Myers had been booked to headline Taste of Grampian 2022.

However Myers had to pull out due to his cancer diagnosis.

King still appeared at the 21st edition of the north-east’s biggest one-day food and drink festival, which took place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live near Dyce.

Si King tribute to Dave Myers

Myers’ co-star and friend Si King has shared an emotional tribute in a post on X today

He wrote: “I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

“Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

How the ‘Hairy Bikers’ began life in Aberdeenshire

 

