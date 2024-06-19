Amazing afternoon teas to discover around the North East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amazing afternoon teas to discover around the North East

Fancy a cuppa?

In partnership with itison
Afternoon tea spread
itison has fantastic deals and discounts on afternoon teas in the North East.

Love a good afternoon tea? Who doesn’t? itison has put together a list of some of the best afternoon teas the North East has to offer – and the best part, you’ll be able to make some amazing savings on them all.

Top afternoon tea picks in the North East

Check out these afternoon tea top picks with itison.

For the chocolate lovers – The Chocolate Bar

Afternoon tea spread at The Chocolate Bar
Tuck in to delicious seasonal sweet and savoury treats at The Chocolate Bar, winner of The National’s Café of the Year 2024.

Kicking off the list is the The Chocolate Bar – and for good reason.
This quaint café in the heart of Ellon has just been voted Café of the Year (North) in 2024 by The National, is rated 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor and is the perfect place to stop, relax and enjoy an amazing afternoon tea for two including unlimited tea and coffee.

Expect a beautifully presented afternoon tea with freshly prepared sandwiches and plenty of gourmet savoury and sweet treats, in a friendly and laid back setting that’s loved by locals and visitors alike.

And if it’s too good to leave, you can nip into the Café’s shop to buy some goodies to take home with you.

The Chocolate Bar

Bringing Bridgerton to Banff – Durn House

Afternoon Tea
Dear reader, won’t you partake in an afternoon tea at Durn House?

Nestled away in a beautiful 18th century Georgian mansion, Durn House exudes charm and sophistication – and has a Trip Advisor 2024 Travellers Choice Award to show for it.
Afternoon tea here is a truly decadent affair worth dressing up for  – set on the outskirts of Portsoy, at the end of Lover’s Lane, Durn House is surrounded by secluded and beautifully manicured private grounds – and inside boasts eight luxurious double bedrooms brimming with original and ornate period features, if you fancy making a night of it.

Durn House

Family run coastal retreat you can’t get enough of – Cammies

Cammies spread

In Newtonhill, just five minutes from Stonehaven, you’ll find Cammies – a coastal inspired little gem with bright and airy interiors, exposed brick walls, roaring fires and a beautiful outdoor area with stunning country views.

Cammies might be best known for its fresh seafood fused with delicious Malaysian and Singapore flavours – but  Afternoon Tea here is also a winner and definitely worth checking out.

Family owned and run, Cammies’ afternoon tea is perfect for cosy get togethers with friends and family – and has an extensive range of high quality Ceylon teas to choose from. When the sun is out, there’s no better place to be.

Cammies

World class patisserie on your doorstep – Sutherlands Pastry Academy and Coffee Shop

Afternoon tea spread on an outdoor terrace.
Enjoy the sunshine with your afternoon tea at Sutherlands Pastry Academy and Coffee Shop.

Another hidden gem on the list, Sutherlands Pastry Academy and Coffee Shop is owned by Graham Sutherland – one of Europe’s top patisserie chefs who’s bringing years of experience working in Michelin star restaurants and hotels around the world to his new venture in Banchory.

Tucked away within the stunning grounds of the Inchmarlo Golf Centre, this is a truly exquisite afternoon tea including a lovingly crafted patisserie selection to enjoy as you soak in the atmosphere and the views.

Sutherlands Pastry Academy and Coffee Shop

A twist on the classic – Soul Bar

Afternoon tea in a lounge setting.
Enjoy afternoon tea with a swanky twist at Soul Bar.

Housed in a stunning church conversion with colourful stained-glass windows, Soul Bar is one of Aberdeen’s most unique and best loved venues and has a gorgeous ivy-covered beer garden you can enjoy the whole year round.

What you might not know though is that they also do an amazing Afternoon Tea – look out for delicious strawberry and mascarpone tarts, lemon drizzle cupcakes, chocolate brownies, mini caprese ciabattas, cheeseburger sliders and homemade sausage rolls – plus tea or coffee and the option to upgrade to add a cocktail or Prosecco each.

If you’re looking for an afternoon tea that’s a wee bit different –look no further than Soul Bar.

Soul Bar

Stunning scenery and grandeur – Macdonald Pittodrie House

Afternoon tea in classic setting.
Indulge in a decadent rea in an upscale, traditional setting at Macdonald Pittodrie House.

A roaring fireplace, regal décor and spectacular views of Bennachie await you at Macdonald Pittodrie House where you can experience a decadent traditional afternoon tea for only £34 on itison for two people with options to upgrade to include a glass of fizz each.

This stunning hotel is set in 2,400 of picturesque grounds, is one of Scotland’s most historic and romantic venues and has a Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence – it’s not hard to see why.

Only 45 minutes away from Aberdeen, this beautiful hotel is definitely worth a visit for afternoon tea alone – you just might not want to leave.

Macdonald Pittodrie House

itison is Scotland’s best loved daily deals platform with over a thousand amazing offers and exclusive experiences for the best places to go and things do around country. Sign up free today.

