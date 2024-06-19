Amazing afternoon teas to discover around the North East

Love a good afternoon tea? Who doesn’t? itison has put together a list of some of the best afternoon teas the North East has to offer – and the best part, you’ll be able to make some amazing savings on them all.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Top afternoon tea picks in the North East

For the chocolate lovers – The Chocolate Bar

Kicking off the list is the The Chocolate Bar – and for good reason.

This quaint café in the heart of Ellon has just been voted Café of the Year (North) in 2024 by The National, is rated 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor and is the perfect place to stop, relax and enjoy an amazing afternoon tea for two including unlimited tea and coffee.

Expect a beautifully presented afternoon tea with freshly prepared sandwiches and plenty of gourmet savoury and sweet treats, in a friendly and laid back setting that’s loved by locals and visitors alike.

And if it’s too good to leave, you can nip into the Café’s shop to buy some goodies to take home with you.

Bringing Bridgerton to Banff – Durn House

Nestled away in a beautiful 18th century Georgian mansion, Durn House exudes charm and sophistication – and has a Trip Advisor 2024 Travellers Choice Award to show for it.

Afternoon tea here is a truly decadent affair worth dressing up for – set on the outskirts of Portsoy, at the end of Lover’s Lane, Durn House is surrounded by secluded and beautifully manicured private grounds – and inside boasts eight luxurious double bedrooms brimming with original and ornate period features, if you fancy making a night of it.

Family run coastal retreat you can’t get enough of – Cammies

In Newtonhill, just five minutes from Stonehaven, you’ll find Cammies – a coastal inspired little gem with bright and airy interiors, exposed brick walls, roaring fires and a beautiful outdoor area with stunning country views.

Cammies might be best known for its fresh seafood fused with delicious Malaysian and Singapore flavours – but Afternoon Tea here is also a winner and definitely worth checking out.

Family owned and run, Cammies’ afternoon tea is perfect for cosy get togethers with friends and family – and has an extensive range of high quality Ceylon teas to choose from. When the sun is out, there’s no better place to be.

World class patisserie on your doorstep – Sutherlands Pastry Academy and Coffee Shop

Another hidden gem on the list, Sutherlands Pastry Academy and Coffee Shop is owned by Graham Sutherland – one of Europe’s top patisserie chefs who’s bringing years of experience working in Michelin star restaurants and hotels around the world to his new venture in Banchory.

Tucked away within the stunning grounds of the Inchmarlo Golf Centre, this is a truly exquisite afternoon tea including a lovingly crafted patisserie selection to enjoy as you soak in the atmosphere and the views.

A twist on the classic – Soul Bar

Housed in a stunning church conversion with colourful stained-glass windows, Soul Bar is one of Aberdeen’s most unique and best loved venues and has a gorgeous ivy-covered beer garden you can enjoy the whole year round.

What you might not know though is that they also do an amazing Afternoon Tea – look out for delicious strawberry and mascarpone tarts, lemon drizzle cupcakes, chocolate brownies, mini caprese ciabattas, cheeseburger sliders and homemade sausage rolls – plus tea or coffee and the option to upgrade to add a cocktail or Prosecco each.

If you’re looking for an afternoon tea that’s a wee bit different –look no further than Soul Bar.

Stunning scenery and grandeur – Macdonald Pittodrie House

A roaring fireplace, regal décor and spectacular views of Bennachie await you at Macdonald Pittodrie House where you can experience a decadent traditional afternoon tea for only £34 on itison for two people with options to upgrade to include a glass of fizz each.

This stunning hotel is set in 2,400 of picturesque grounds, is one of Scotland’s most historic and romantic venues and has a Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence – it’s not hard to see why.

Only 45 minutes away from Aberdeen, this beautiful hotel is definitely worth a visit for afternoon tea alone – you just might not want to leave.

