Are the desserts worth screaming about at Fit’s The Scoop in Peterculter?

Ice cream, gelato and sorbet are treats that should be enjoyed all-year-round. Well, in my opinion anyway.

But with us now being into summer, I’ve finally started seeing a fair share of lengthy queues forming outside some north-east parlours – a few of which I have joined.

Like most people, I have one or two go-to dessert shops based near me. I’m guaranteed to not only cool off with an ice-cold treat (when the sun’s out), but curb my sweet tooth too.

However, I love visiting new parlours (and food spots in general). And I was finally able to tick Fit’s The Scoop in Peterculter off my must-try list this week.

Located on North Deeside Road, the shop was first opened in May 2018 by Andy Forrest and sells a minimum number of 18 gelato and sorbet flavours at one time, as well as various allergen-friendly options, sundaes, milkshakes, waffles and more.

The interior screams spring/summer with a pink artificial flower wall, a bike table (yes, you read correctly) and of course a mouth-watering gelato counter.

Read on to see what dishes I tasted at Peterculter dessert shop Fit’s The Scoop, and my rating for each…

Dish 1: Waffle cone with one scoop of gelato

I may be 23, but bubblegum has been a firm favourite ice cream/gelato flavour of mine for years now. I quickly clocked a Napoli pan containing just that.

It wasn’t a hard spy considering it boasted eye-catching shades of baby blue and lilac.

One scoop of gelato in a cake cone costs £3, while two scoops is priced at £4.25. I, however, opted for one scoop in a waffle cone (for an additional 50p). My total was £3.50.

All of the gelato at the Portlethen dessert shop is supplied by Miele’s Gelateria in Inverness.

Smooth and creamy, the bubblegum flavour packed a punch and was almost zingy (and slightly minty) in flavour. A scattering of rainbow sprinkles added more colour to the mix, as well as a subtle crunch.

It was a great pairing.

It had been a while since I’d tucked into a solid bubblegum ice cream/gelato, and I found myself going back for more and more.

Rating: 5/5

Dish 2: Bubble waffle

A £4.75 bubble waffle was next on the agenda.

Customers can opt for a bubble waffle with sauce for £3.50, or request a scoop of gelato on top for an additional £1.25.

After asking the staff for recommendations, I requested a bubble waffle topped with fruits of the forest white chocolate gelato, strawberry sauce, whipped cream and mini marshmallows.

The white chocolate flavour was prominent in this gelato and surprisingly, I found it a lot sweeter than the bubblegum.

The sauce had an amazing aroma and was slightly tart. I would have loved if the waffle had more of a vanilla-y taste to it, but the treat was fluffy and cut away with ease.

Rating: 3.5/5

Dish 3: Sundae

I’d been told that Ferrero Rocher and Oreo are among the most popular flavours at Fit’s The Scoop.

When I spotted that large (£6) and regular (£5) sundaes were on the cards, I thought I’d accomplish both at once and opt for the latter – containing one scoop of each.

The dessert also featured chocolate sauce and was topped with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles.

The silky-smooth gelatos contained a considerable amount of crunchy and nutty Ferrero Rocher chunks and soft Oreo pieces that melted in the mouth.

They were delicious.

After trying out the flavours, I completely understood why they go down so well with customers. Just when I thought the bubblegum couldn’t be topped, it was. Twice.

Rating: 5/5

Dish 4: Pop dots

Finally, it was time for the pop dots – a menu item that, going by the name alone, left P&J photographer Kenny a tad confused.

If you’re in the same boat, they’re essentially small, round pieces of fried dough that are removed from the center of doughnuts.

My small portion (containing six pop dots, sauce and a scoop of gelato) cost £4.75. However, you can order as many as 20…

I was desperate to try out the lemon meringue gelato, and it turned out to be a great shout.

Refreshing, sweet and tangy with plenty of citrusy notes, it was a great pairing with the pop dots that were more on the heavy side, but soft and buttery nonetheless.

Rating: 4/5

The verdict

Portlethen dessert shop Fit’s The Scoop offers mouth-watering treats and superb value for money, especially when you compare its prices with some other parlours in the city and shire.

The staff and interior were fantastic too.

Fit’s The Scoop also has a unit at Box Park in Chapelton, so be sure to check either one (or both) out when you’re next passing the areas.