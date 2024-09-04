Roast’d Oven and Grill: How 19 Crepes and Coffee owners are expanding business to the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Roast’d Oven and Grill: How 19 Crepes and Coffee owners are expanding business to the road

Daniel and Alina Brujban are preparing to open the food truck to the public.

The duo are offering their loaded baked potato specials in Elgin and across Moray. Supplied by Roast'd Oven & Grill
The duo are offering their loaded baked potato specials in Elgin and across Moray. Supplied by Roast'd Oven & Grill
By Ena Saracevic

The owners of the well-loved Elgin café 19 Crepes and Coffee have announced their latest business venture.

Daniel and Alina Brujban, who have run the coffee shop on Batchen Street for over six years, will also begin operating their food truck Roast’d Oven and Grill within the next two weeks.

As the couple begin their final preparations before opening day, Daniel says that owning a food truck has been his wish for a long time.

The van is the 19 Crepes and Coffee owners’ newest business venture.

Bringing ‘something new’ to Elgin

Daniel said: “The main reason for creating this new venture would be to bring something new and requested to Elgin.

“We realised Elgin needed this business around and we’re here to provide for the community that embraced and loved us from the very beginning.

“Food vans are also very popular. I saw a lot on social media and it became my wish to run one.”

The pair have had customers come into the shop asking for a “baked tattie special”, so they hope this new business venture will meet demands.

Alina and Daniel own 19 Crepes and Coffee on Batchen Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Brujban said that the pair are ‘very excited’ for the opening and are putting a lot of effort into the final preparations.

“I’m very excited. I can’t sleep properly so I’m very tired but also excited at the same time,” he added.

“Everyone is asking about it and that means a lot. Everyone is so interested, and that’s really great to hear from such a lovely local community.

“We made 19 Crepes and Coffee from nothing. We are very proud about the success of our work and the lovely small community in Elgin.”

Speaking to the Press and Journal earlier this year, Alina and Daniel Brujban revealed that they ploughed their savings into getting 19 Crepes and Coffee off the ground.

Daniel carried out the whole makeover of the unit at 19A Batchen Street into what it is today. This was while working at fast-food chain KFC in the evenings to cover the bills.

The business has since become a staple of Batchen Street and offers a variety of sweet and savoury treats.

The van will be travelling around Moray. Image: Roast’d Oven & Grill
Breakfast and lunch food will be served from the van. Image: Roast’d Oven & Grill

Food truck will offer variety of meals

The van, which will be based in Elgin, will also cover the rest of the Moray area.

Daniel and Alina will post the exact hour and location of the van on their Facebook a few days before their arrival.

Breakfast and lunch food will be offered including breakfast rolls and hot dogs.

Daniel’s search for a good baked potato in the Highlands has also led him to have the food as the main offering of the brand.

As well as this, the couple will be offering their special homemade coffee.

The couple are excited to offer their loaded baked potatoes. Image: Roast’d Oven & Grill

More from Food and Drink

food producers taking part in the provenance festival
Provenance Festival 2024: a fun and fascinating taste of Aberdeenshire
Kira outside her well-loved Ellon café, The Chocolate Bar. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Why Ellon café and shop The Chocolate Bar is 'like an extended family' to…
TikToker Beccaeatseverything reviewed the Nairn-based bakery in a video. Image: Makes by Megs.
Nairn bakers delighted after 'honest' TikTok review of cakes goes viral
The espresso martini cheesecake was heavenly.
Restaurant review: Instagrammable Milton on the Corner knows how to do floral displays and…
Strawberries from Barra Farm Shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Oldmeldrum food and drink spots that are well worth a visit when you're in…
Fish 'n' Hook is located on Rosemount Place. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fintastic or a flop? I review the food at Rosemount chipper Fish 'n' Hook
Sufian Ali and Aberdeen Muslims' Foodbox team on St Nicholas Street, handing out hot meals. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Local Hero: Offering hope and hot meals, Sufian Ali and Aberdeen Muslims' Foodbox
Graham Mitchell and his wife Clare outside Tarragon on the Terrace, on Union Terrace. Images: Kath Flannery
First look: Step inside new Tarragon on the Terrace ahead of its opening next…
Have you ever visited the famed Pitstop bus for food? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
8 quirky food spots in the north-east for a special dining experience
(Left) Peter Ford is behind the transformation of the former Rothes bakery. Image: Google Maps/Peter Ford
How a central belt breadmaker is transforming a former Rothes bakery into a restaurant

Conversation