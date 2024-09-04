Roast’d Oven and Grill: How 19 Crepes and Coffee owners are expanding business to the road

The owners of the well-loved Elgin café 19 Crepes and Coffee have announced their latest business venture.

Daniel and Alina Brujban, who have run the coffee shop on Batchen Street for over six years, will also begin operating their food truck Roast’d Oven and Grill within the next two weeks.

As the couple begin their final preparations before opening day, Daniel says that owning a food truck has been his wish for a long time.

Bringing ‘something new’ to Elgin

Daniel said: “The main reason for creating this new venture would be to bring something new and requested to Elgin.

“We realised Elgin needed this business around and we’re here to provide for the community that embraced and loved us from the very beginning.

“Food vans are also very popular. I saw a lot on social media and it became my wish to run one.”

The pair have had customers come into the shop asking for a “baked tattie special”, so they hope this new business venture will meet demands.

Mr Brujban said that the pair are ‘very excited’ for the opening and are putting a lot of effort into the final preparations.

“I’m very excited. I can’t sleep properly so I’m very tired but also excited at the same time,” he added.

“Everyone is asking about it and that means a lot. Everyone is so interested, and that’s really great to hear from such a lovely local community.

“We made 19 Crepes and Coffee from nothing. We are very proud about the success of our work and the lovely small community in Elgin.”

Speaking to the Press and Journal earlier this year, Alina and Daniel Brujban revealed that they ploughed their savings into getting 19 Crepes and Coffee off the ground.

Daniel carried out the whole makeover of the unit at 19A Batchen Street into what it is today. This was while working at fast-food chain KFC in the evenings to cover the bills.

The business has since become a staple of Batchen Street and offers a variety of sweet and savoury treats.

Food truck will offer variety of meals

The van, which will be based in Elgin, will also cover the rest of the Moray area.

Daniel and Alina will post the exact hour and location of the van on their Facebook a few days before their arrival.

Breakfast and lunch food will be offered including breakfast rolls and hot dogs.

Daniel’s search for a good baked potato in the Highlands has also led him to have the food as the main offering of the brand.

As well as this, the couple will be offering their special homemade coffee.