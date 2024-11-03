Spice of Life Inverurie: Is my favourite Aberdeenshire Indian restaurant still up to scratch?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Spice of Life Inverurie: Is my favourite Aberdeenshire Indian restaurant still up to scratch?

I visited Spice of Life growing up in Aberdeenshire, but does the food still impress me?

The food we tried on my review of Spice of Life Indian restaurant in Inverurie, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The food we tried on my review of Spice of Life Indian restaurant in Inverurie, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The Spice of Life in Inverurie was a go-to restaurant for special occasions growing up.

I was brought along by family friends around ten years ago, and it was likely one of my first tastes of great Indian food.

Now, having recently moved back to Aberdeen, I was keen to find out if the restaurant still had that spark.

Accompanied by my parents and boyfriend, we set out on a Friday evening to Inverurie, hungry for some good curry.

The Spice of Life, Inverurie, is cosy, friendly and nostalgic

With a drizzle starting outside, we were delighted by the warm and inviting reception at the Indian restaurant.

The venue has clearly been remodelled since my last visit, but it still has a certain homely charm to it.

But with black and yellow accents in the décor, the restaurant is simultaneously elegant.

The stylish yet comfy interior of Spice of Life, Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The staff seat us at a table by the window, and are friendly and attentive immediately.

The menu is huge – usually a bit of a red flag in my eyes – but this makes it easy for each of us to find something that we fancy.

Our starters weren’t just pretty

After the usual round of popadums (£3.96) and their delicious tray of chutneys (£1.80), our starters arrive.

We’re all surprised by just how nicely these are plated.

Three out of four starters are arranged on the plate with pretty smears and dollops  sauces – even the herbs are expertly placed.

Possibly with chef tweezers à la The Bear.

Sometimes, though, pretty presentation doesn’t indicate a tasty meal.

Restaurant can use a food’s appearance to hide its unsatisfactory taste.

But I’m happy to say that this is simply not the case at Spice of Life.

The aloo brie starter on my review of Spice of Life, Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

My dad surprised us all by choosing a veggie option. But he was intrigued by the aloo brie (£5.75).

This was an unusual but delicious dish.

Reminiscent of arancini (Italian stuffed rice balls), these breaded flavour bombs were packed with smooth mashed potato and brie cheese.

The filling was nice and salty, and the breadcrumb casing was crispy.

My mum’s starter, the veg combo for one (£5.96), went down a treat too.

There was heaps of variety in this – which was great for the affordable price tag.

My boyfriend chose the crispy chicken in a hot garlic sauce (£6.50).

This was tangy, sweet and spicy, and paired well with the green dollops of a creamy, garlic sauce.

The chilli prawns were a delicious start to my meal at Spice of Life. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And I went for the chilli prawns (£6.95).

My starter was faultless. The portion was generous, and there were plenty of prawns.

The crunch of cashews added a lovely variety in texture too.

The prices of these starters were excellent, considering starters at some restaurants these days are often around £12.

Although as I said a big menu usually makes me a bit wary – as it can often mean meals are pre-cooked or frozen – these dishes tasted freshly made.

Spice of Life review: Were our mains equally delicious or disappointing?

Again, the prices of the mains were very affordable.

My mum’s main was venison chettinad (£16.45). This was another surprising but delicious dish.

Venison chettinad  made for a lovely warming meal at Spice of Life. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There was a smooth, creamy texture to this plate, loaded with softened, silky veg and tender venison.

My dad ordered chicken tikka Ceylon (£12.95). This was the perfect mixture of spicy and creamy, and made for perfect dunking with the chapati.

I had to go for my favourite dish at an Indian restaurant, chicken korma (£11.95).

Sometimes the taste of this can be off. I’ve been at an Indian restaurant which shall not be named where the korma sauce was incredibly salty, and tasted more like a can of Heinz cream of chicken soup.

But my korma at Spice of Life did not disappoint.

My smooth chicken korma from Spice 0f Life was topped with glacé cherries. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It was smooth, sweet and balanced. The tender chunks of chicken were full of flavour, bathed in their creamy, coconut sauce.

The glacé cherry on top did little to stifle allegations from the table that I’d ordered a desert for my main.

And my boyfriend, Michael, had the North Indian jalfrezi, with lamb (£13.95). The meat was tender and succulent, in a rich, tomato-based sauce.

We ordered three rice to share mushroom rice (£4.95), coconut rice (£4.95) and palak rice (£4.95).

Each of these were fluffy and flavourful, with my favourite being the coconut rice, which paired deliciously with my sweet main.

Verdict:

Our visit to Spice of Life confirmed that the Aberdeenshire Indian restaurant hasn’t lost that spark.

The staff were efficient and saw to our every need, even though the restaurant became pretty crowded later into the evening.

The prices really were excellent, and very affordable for the high standard of these dishes.

15-year-old Joanna who was wowed by a proper curry ten years ago would undoubtedly still be impressed by Spice of Life, and so am I.

Information:

Address: 56 Market Pl, Inverurie AB51 3XN

Tel: 01467 621144

W: https://www.spiceoflifeinverurie.com/

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog-friendly: No.

Price: £122.65 for four starters, four mains, popadums, naan breads, chapati and three rice.

Scores:

Food: 5/5
Service: 4/5
Surroundings: 4/5

Read our latest restaurant reviews online here, or every Saturday in the food and drink magazine, The Menu.

More from Food and Drink

Eating out, or having dinner sent in, is becoming more popular at Christmas. Image Redshank
Is it worth paying not to cook on Christmas Day? Advance bookings in Inverness…
Calum Munro, chef of Scorrybreac, Portree. Image by Sandy McCook /DCThomson.
From Paris to Portree, how top chef Calum Munro was inspired by granny to…
The Craft Spirit Show is coming to P&J Live in November. Image: Anthony Childers / P&J Live.
Craft Spirit Show with 'unlimited tasting samples' coming to P&J Live this month
Alex and Josh McKenzie in Cloggy House in Dyce
Meet the Skoff siblings who now run Dyce's Cloggy House cafe
Karen and JP Saint in their new food truck
Hou Hou Mei Inverness owners on restaurant's new 'little sister' food truck Mei Mei
Chef Craig Douglas has opened his own restaurant at the Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Course. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Former executive chef of Ness Walk opens new Cove Restaurant on the Black Isle
A cheese pull of pizza from The Gaff in Ellon, Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
5 best places to enjoy pizza in Aberdeenshire
3
Sarah Christie and and her mum Elaine run Annie's Tearoom in Ellon together. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ellon mum and daughter on running Annie's Tearoom together with 'family feel'
Michael Dawson behind butcher counter chopping meat.
How JC Dawson butcher in Elgin continues to innovate for modern tastes after 135…
We ordered quite the spread at Newhall Mains. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Is the food worth the price at the newly renovated Newhall Mains…

Conversation