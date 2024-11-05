Chef Matty on running popular Parkhill Garden Centre cafe — with a new venue on the way

The Seasons Coffee Shop at Parkhill Garden Centre, near Dyce in Aberdeen, is a hugely popular spot, especially at the weekends.

It’s their delicious food – and friendly staff – that keep cafegoers coming back.

Matty Forsyth has been working as the cafe manager at the garden centre’s cafe for a year now.

“We’ve got a really good reputation for the quality of food that we do,” says Matty, 30.

“We’re quite proud of that.

“We hold ourselves at quite a high standard, and I think that shows. And it keeps them coming back.

“You get such a good buzz when it’s busy.

“It’s a real adrenaline rush.”

You’re not ‘just a bum on a seat’ at Parkhill Garden Centre cafe

The regulars at the cafe near Dyce are what keeps the business going, says Matty.

“We’ve got a lot of regular faces that we know who come in,” he tells me.

“It’s funny, you kind of learn people’s routine and their order, and things like that.

“It’s a bonus – we’re clearly doing something right if folk keep coming back.

“Our waitresses know a lot of the regulars personally.

“They have a good yap and a chit chat.

“It makes it quite personalised, which is nice.

“You go into these chain places and you’re just a bum on a seat.

“But we appreciate the customers that come in. It’s the regulars that keep us going.”

Apple crumble scones and more at the coffee shop near Dyce

The menu at Seasons Coffee Shop includes a range of homemade bakes like Millionaire’s shortbread, Empire biscuits and fruit cake.

They also have fresh scones every morning, including plain, fruit and cheese.

There’s also a special scone every day, including the likes of a sticky toffee pudding scone, apple crumble scone or lemon drizzle scone.

There’s also sandwiches, toasties, baguettes, baked potatoes, paninis and more on offer.

The menu also includes some items you might not expect at a garden centre cafe, including the Parkhill steak burger and chicken liver pate.

At Seasons Coffee Shop, things can get very, very busy for a wee garden centre cafe.

“There are days when you have people queueing out the door, waiting to get a table,” Matty says.

“The busiest day we had was Mother’s Day. It was unbelievably busy that day.

“We had a good couple hundred people in.”

While it was the busiest day at the cafe since Matty started, it was also his favourite day.

“You get to the end of your shift, and you’re absolutely panned in,” he laughs.

“But then you go home and sit down and think: that was really enjoyable.

“I think you have to be a bit mental to be a chef.

“The busier the day, the more chaotic the day, you sit down and think that was ace.

“I’m not cut out for an easy life!”

New cafe coming soon

The busy nature of the cafe has led to plans for a new, bigger cafe at Parkhill Garden Centre.

“We’re all really excited for it,” says Matty.

“It’s double the size, double the amount of chairs. There will be a brand new kitchen too.

“It’s all singing all dancing.”

The current coffee shop will be reclaimed by the garden centre when the new coffee shop opens.

The new cafe is planned to open in mid-November.