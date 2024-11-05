Chef Matty on running popular Parkhill Garden Centre cafe — with a new venue on the way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Chef Matty on running popular Parkhill Garden Centre cafe — with a new venue on the way

The Seasons Coffee Shop at Parkhill Garden Centre is a hidden gem just outside of Aberdeen.

Matty and staff outside parkhill garden centre cafe
Seasons Coffee Shop cafe manager and chef Matty Forsyth with staff Eryn Stewart, Rhona Lairs and Gemma Keith. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The Seasons Coffee Shop at Parkhill Garden Centre, near Dyce in Aberdeen, is a hugely popular spot, especially at the weekends.

It’s their delicious food – and friendly staff – that keep cafegoers coming back.

Matty Forsyth has been working as the cafe manager at the garden centre’s cafe for a year now.

“We’ve got a really good reputation for the quality of food that we do,” says Matty, 30.

“We’re quite proud of that.

“We hold ourselves at quite a high standard, and I think that shows. And it keeps them coming back.

“You get such a good buzz when it’s busy.

“It’s a real adrenaline rush.”

You’re not ‘just a bum on a seat’ at Parkhill Garden Centre cafe

The regulars at the cafe near Dyce are what keeps the business going, says Matty.

“We’ve got a lot of regular faces that we know who come in,” he tells me.

“It’s funny, you kind of learn people’s routine and their order, and things like that.

“It’s a bonus – we’re clearly doing something right if folk keep coming back.

Matty outside parkhill garden centre cafe
Seasons Coffee Shop cafe manager and chef Matty Forsyth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Our waitresses know a lot of the regulars personally.

“They have a good yap and a chit chat.

“It makes it quite personalised, which is nice.

“You go into these chain places and you’re just a bum on a seat.

“But we appreciate the customers that come in. It’s the regulars that keep us going.”

Apple crumble scones and more at the coffee shop near Dyce

The menu at Seasons Coffee Shop includes a range of homemade bakes like Millionaire’s shortbread, Empire biscuits and fruit cake.

They also have fresh scones every morning, including plain, fruit and cheese.

There’s also a special scone every day, including the likes of a sticky toffee pudding scone, apple crumble scone or lemon drizzle scone.

A plate of fruit scones
The fruit scones at Seasons Coffee Shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

There’s also sandwiches, toasties, baguettes, baked potatoes, paninis and more on offer.

The menu also includes some items you might not expect at a garden centre cafe, including the Parkhill steak burger and chicken liver pate.

Matty the chef with a table of his dishes
Matty shows off a range of the dishes on offer at the cafe. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

At Seasons Coffee Shop, things can get very, very busy for a wee garden centre cafe.

“There are days when you have people queueing out the door, waiting to get a table,” Matty says.

“The busiest day we had was Mother’s Day. It was unbelievably busy that day.

“We had a good couple hundred people in.”

A cheese and bacon burger at parkhill garden centre cafe
Cheese and bacon burger with chips at the cafe. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

While it was the busiest day at the cafe since Matty started, it was also his favourite day.

“You get to the end of your shift, and you’re absolutely panned in,” he laughs.

“But then you go home and sit down and think: that was really enjoyable.

“I think you have to be a bit mental to be a chef.

“The busier the day, the more chaotic the day, you sit down and think that was ace.

“I’m not cut out for an easy life!”

New cafe coming soon

The busy nature of the cafe has led to plans for a new, bigger cafe at Parkhill Garden Centre.

“We’re all really excited for it,” says Matty.

“It’s double the size, double the amount of chairs. There will be a brand new kitchen too.

“It’s all singing all dancing.”

The current coffee shop will be reclaimed by the garden centre when the new coffee shop opens.

The new cafe is planned to open in mid-November.

Conversation