The French-inspired coffee van brightening up locals’ days at Findhorn beach

The purple colour of the coffee van pays homage to both French lavender and Scottish heather, combining Brodie's cultures.

Brodie Robertson runs her coffee van Un Petit Café at Findhorn beach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

After growing up in France and falling in love with the coffee culture across the Channel, Brodie Robertson has started her own coffee van Un Petit Café in Findhorn.

The 33-year-old opened the bright purple coffee van at Findhorn beach in May this year.

“I never thought I could build a sense of community from a coffee van on a windy beach,” says Brodie.

“But I truly have.

“I have fantastic regulars who I love talking to and who share their lives with me.

“It has really been a wonderful experience!”

Brodie runs Un Petit Café coffee van solo at Findhorn beach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The coffee van serves a range of coffees, bakes and French treats.

That means croissants, pain au chocolat, Lays crisps, Prince biscuits, Carambar (chewy French sweets) and Orangina.

“I really wanted to capture what my childhood was like,” says Brodie.

“So I brought in all my favourite things from France.”

Brodie’s family moved to France when she was six.

Though her dad worked offshore from Aberdeen at the time, they realised they could live anywhere in the world as long as they were close to an airport.

Un Petit Café named after loyal customer in France

Working in a French bakery in Brittany as a teenager sparked Brodie’s love for coffee.

“They have a really great coffee culture in France,” she says.

“And they really take their time with it. Every morning, people have their own coffee routine.

“There was this one local man who came in every day at the same time, just as we opened.”

The coffee van name pays homage to that French man, as he always ordered “un petit café” (a single espresso).

A festive white chocolate peppermint mocha at Un Petit Café, Findhorn beach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“Every day he had his espresso – he didn’t even have to order it, we all knew his order,” adds Brodie.

“And he always left with a smile on his face.

“Since then, I’ve always aspired to bring that kind of joy to people.

“It showed me how much coffee can impact a day.

“He came in, had his coffee and left feeling that he had conquered the world.”

That is the atmosphere which Brodie sought to create at Un Petit Café – and she’s succeeded.

Brodie says her regulars are ‘such a blessing’

The coffee van has been a hit with locals – and tourists at Findhorn beach.

“I’ve been so blown away by the amount of people that come on a weekly basis,” says Brodie.

“I’m now part of people’s weekly routine, and it’s such a blessing.

“I can’t thank all of my regulars enough for spurring me on.”

Some of the bakes on offer at Un Petit Café. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The coffee served at Brodie’s van is supplied by Speyside Coffee Roasting Co.

“When I look outside and see people on different tables talking to each other, it fills my heart with joy,” adds Brodie.

“That’s what I wanted to create – a place where people can connect and meet for the first time.”

Brodie’s coffee van at Findhorn beach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

And though she’s working at the coffee van solo, Brodie hasn’t struggled to maintain her motivation.

“I really thought I would, because I’m not a morning person,” she laughs.

“If you had told me this time last year that I would be up at five in the morning to prepare everything, I would have probably laughed.

“But if you love what you do, you don’t have to think about it.

“My alarm goes off and I’m up and ready.

“Knowing that I do have regulars who are counting on me for their coffee, it spurs me on.”

