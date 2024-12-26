Why new dairy farm is the perfect addition to Newton Dee in Bieldside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Food and Drink

Why new dairy farm is the perfect addition to Newton Dee in Bieldside

The new dairy at Newton Dee provides milk for their Bieldside community and further afield.

Part of the farming team at Newton Dee: Arjen Brown, Lizzie Sinclair and Rachel Willis. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Part of the farming team at Newton Dee: Arjen Brown, Lizzie Sinclair and Rachel Willis. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

A new dairy has opened at Newton Dee, offering residents the chance to help milk cows at their Bieldside Farm.

The Aberdeen charity, part of the Camphill community, offers meaningful work to adults with learning difficulties and special needs.

Arjen Brown, who was born and raised at Newton Dee, has been running the farm since 2020, and is now in charge of the new dairy too.

Remodelling the dairy has been a conversation for the last 15 years, he tells me, but it wasn’t until 2020 that work began.

“It’s great for it to have finally come together,” says Arjen.

“We’ve spent the last 15 years talking about it on and off and it’s great to have it finally there now and working.”

‘Working on the farm is my favourite’

There are a range of workshops which the residents can get involved with at Newton Dee.

There’s joinery, metal work, gardening, baking, farming, working in the cafe, and more.

But 34-year-old resident Lizzie Sinclair tells me that she loves working with the cows at the Newton Dee dairy the best.

“I think working on the farm is my favourite,” says Lizzie.

“And I like it because of the animals.

“I just love these cows.”

Lizzie, a resident at Newton Dee, enjoys interacting with cows like this friendly bull named Claymore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Lizzie spends Monday and Tuesday morning at the dairy, and hopes to work an extra day soon.

“Our milk is very tasty,” she says, “and so is the cheese!”

The new dairy provides milk for Newton Dee residents, their cafe, and other Camphill communities.

They get around 120-250 litres a day from their 25 milking cows.

The Newton Dee team use an “ethical milking” process where the calves remain with their mothers, and drink some of the milk themselves.

Whole milk and cheese from the  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This means a little less milk for the team, but an “as nature intended” experience for the calves.

The team also send some milk to artisan cheese maker Claire Horsfall.

She makes a range of cheeses with the fresh milk from Newton Dee, including cheddar, blue cheese and halloumi.

In the future, the team hope to produce their own butter and even ice cream.

Newton Dee dairy farmer Arjen Brown. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The best thing about the farm is that we can pretty much have a meal with our produce from Newton Dee,” adds farmer Arjen.

They also have sheep and pigs on the farm, and vegetable gardens for fresh produce.

And the wheat they grow is made into bread and pasta offsite.

Newton Dee dairy provides ‘social identity’

Jake Vollrath is another member of the Newton Dee team.

“The old dairy needed a big upgrade,” he explains.

“We also wanted to make the milking parlour safe for the villagers.

“How we work at Newton Dee is we want to get the villagers, and adults with learning difficulties that work here, as involved as much as we can.

“So we really wanted them to be able to do the milking as well, so we needed to make something that was much safer.”

Newton Dee dairy farmer Arjen Brown, resident Lizzie Sinclair, and team members Rachel Willis and Jake Vollrath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The new Newton Dee dairy allows for a sense of identity for residents, says Jake.

“We always emphasise that vocation is really important to social identity,” he tells me.

“And unfortunately for a lot of people who have learning difficulties, their social identity becomes what their disability is.

“I think social identity is very closely associated with your vocation and what you can do.

“So it’s really important that Lizzie can say she is a metal worker and a farmer.

“We help people find their vocations: if they work in the bakery, they’re a baker, and if they work in the farm, they’re a farmer.

“That’s a really important part of what we’re doing with the workshops.”

