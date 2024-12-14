Dough and Co: Are the colourful Aberdeen doughnuts as good as they look?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Dough and Co: Are the colourful Aberdeen doughnuts as good as they look?

Dough and Co serves pretty cake doughnuts in Aberdeen - but does the taste match the aesthetic?

Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner and Andy Morton try out doughnuts from Dough and Co. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner and Andy Morton try out doughnuts from Dough and Co. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

One of the most colourful units on Belmont Street in Aberdeen, Dough and Co serves up handmade doughnuts in a range of flavours.

Owner Stuart McPhee started Dough and Co back in 2023, and people are still loving his doughnuts a year on.

Over that time, he has experimented with quirky flavours like maple and bacon and a rowie-infused doughnut.

We were keen to try out a few flavours to see what all the fuss is about with a taste test…

A bright green doughnut is first at Dough and Co in Aberdeen

Stuart makes some doughnuts fresh for us the day we head along, and they are certainly colourful.

But do they taste as good as they look?

The vanilla and raspberry, plain sugar and strawberry sprinkles doughnuts from Dough and Co. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

First off, we tried one of the festive doughnuts from Dough and Co, Aberdeen.

This Christmas-themed doughnut costs £4 for one, or you can get three for £10.

A Christmas doughnut from Dough and Co in Aberdeem. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The adorable mini wreath decoration on top scored full marks from me.

I definitely wouldn’t have the patience or skill to make a doughnut look so pretty.

But it didn’t just look good, it tasted amazing.

The flavours and textures of vanilla and raspberry doughnut created a delicious combination.

Andy and I got stuck in trying out the festive doughnut. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

I’d have preferred the addition of spices like cinnamon to give more of a festive flavour, but other than that, I couldn’t fault this.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 4/5

Next up, we tried the Nutella doughnut (£3.95).

The Biscoff crunch doughnut from Dough and Co. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Stuart’s creations are “cake doughnuts”, meaning they – thankfully – lack the sometimes overly dense consistency of the normal shop-bought variety.

Therefore, we didn’t find at all sickly, like I feared we might.

This was a rich and more-ish treat, with a generous helping of tasty chocolate icing and Nutella on top.

The addition of the chunk of flaky chocolate in the middle added some variety in texture too.

This one was slightly messier than the previous doughnut, but our clothes survived unscathed.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 3.5/5

What did we think of The Simpsons-style pink doughnut?

The next doughnut brings back the colour, and Andy and I both find this one reminiscent of a particular cartoon.

The strawberry sprinkles doughnut at Dough and Co, Aberdeen, costs £2.75, and I definitely can hear The Simpsons theme tune playing in my head as I cut this in half for us.

Mmm…

The strawberry sprinkles doughnut from Dough and Co. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The strawberry icing on this doughnut somehow makes it taste sweeter than the rest we’ve tried.

It’s tangy too, and is a refreshing break from the rich chocolate flavour of the previous doughnut.

Joanna: 3.5/5

Andy: 3/5

Last but definitely not least, Andy and I had a bite of the Biscoff crunch doughnut (£3.95).

This is about all we could manage at this point, feeling very much stuffed by the delicious doughnuts.

The Biscoff crunch doughnut was one of my favourites. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

This had that winter spice that I had been craving in the festive doughnut.

The sweet, cinnamon and caramelised flavour of the biscuit and Biscoff crumb was absolutely delicious.

The more muted flavour of the dough itself helped keep this doughnut from becoming too sweet.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4.5/5

Dough and Co has absolutely earned its spot on Belmont Street and I’m delighted with its success.

The doughnuts are not only creative, but delicious.

You can read our other Taste Tests here.

Conversation