Dough and Co: Are the colourful Aberdeen doughnuts as good as they look?

One of the most colourful units on Belmont Street in Aberdeen, Dough and Co serves up handmade doughnuts in a range of flavours.

Owner Stuart McPhee started Dough and Co back in 2023, and people are still loving his doughnuts a year on.

Over that time, he has experimented with quirky flavours like maple and bacon and a rowie-infused doughnut.

We were keen to try out a few flavours to see what all the fuss is about with a taste test…

A bright green doughnut is first at Dough and Co in Aberdeen

Stuart makes some doughnuts fresh for us the day we head along, and they are certainly colourful.

But do they taste as good as they look?

First off, we tried one of the festive doughnuts from Dough and Co, Aberdeen.

This Christmas-themed doughnut costs £4 for one, or you can get three for £10.

The adorable mini wreath decoration on top scored full marks from me.

I definitely wouldn’t have the patience or skill to make a doughnut look so pretty.

But it didn’t just look good, it tasted amazing.

The flavours and textures of vanilla and raspberry doughnut created a delicious combination.

I’d have preferred the addition of spices like cinnamon to give more of a festive flavour, but other than that, I couldn’t fault this.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 4/5

Next up, we tried the Nutella doughnut (£3.95).

Stuart’s creations are “cake doughnuts”, meaning they – thankfully – lack the sometimes overly dense consistency of the normal shop-bought variety.

Therefore, we didn’t find at all sickly, like I feared we might.

This was a rich and more-ish treat, with a generous helping of tasty chocolate icing and Nutella on top.

The addition of the chunk of flaky chocolate in the middle added some variety in texture too.

This one was slightly messier than the previous doughnut, but our clothes survived unscathed.

Joanna: 4/5

Andy: 3.5/5

What did we think of The Simpsons-style pink doughnut?

The next doughnut brings back the colour, and Andy and I both find this one reminiscent of a particular cartoon.

The strawberry sprinkles doughnut at Dough and Co, Aberdeen, costs £2.75, and I definitely can hear The Simpsons theme tune playing in my head as I cut this in half for us.

Mmm…

The strawberry icing on this doughnut somehow makes it taste sweeter than the rest we’ve tried.

It’s tangy too, and is a refreshing break from the rich chocolate flavour of the previous doughnut.

Joanna: 3.5/5

Andy: 3/5

Last but definitely not least, Andy and I had a bite of the Biscoff crunch doughnut (£3.95).

This is about all we could manage at this point, feeling very much stuffed by the delicious doughnuts.

This had that winter spice that I had been craving in the festive doughnut.

The sweet, cinnamon and caramelised flavour of the biscuit and Biscoff crumb was absolutely delicious.

The more muted flavour of the dough itself helped keep this doughnut from becoming too sweet.

Joanna: 5/5

Andy: 4.5/5

Dough and Co has absolutely earned its spot on Belmont Street and I’m delighted with its success.

The doughnuts are not only creative, but delicious.

