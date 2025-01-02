Duthie Park cafe, Aberdeen, makes ‘lonely’ customers feel welcome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Food and Drink

Duthie Park cafe, Aberdeen, makes ‘lonely’ customers feel welcome

What is the secret to success at The Park Cafe at the Duthie Park in Aberdeen?

Duthie park cafe manager Damian Panikowski. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Damian Panikowski, 33, has been working across the cafes at Duthie Park and Hazelhead Park since he was 22.

For the last 11 and a half years, he’s enjoyed serving customers young and old.

Now, as manager at The Park Cafe in Duthie Park, he appreciates seeing the effect his team has on the cafe’s customers.

“I think the regular customers come back because of the atmosphere and the staff,” he says.

“Some of our regulars are a bit older, and they are maybe a bit lonely.

Some of the festive decor at The Park Cafe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“So they like to interact with the staff.

“We welcome everyone, of any age.

“Customers know that when they come here for a coffee, they can always have a chat with the team.”

‘I’ve known some of them for a long, long time’

It’s clear from Damian’s many years at The Park Cafe that he enjoys his job.

Damian, whose first language is Polish, says working on the till helped him improve his English.

“When I first started working here, I knew basic English,” he tells me.

“But I wasn’t comfortable opening up speaking. That was my barrier.

“Then I worked on the counter and I got more comfortable speaking English.”

Cafe manager Damian Panikowski. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Now, his favourite part of the job is interacting with the cafe’s many regular customers.

“I love getting involved with the customers,” says Damian.

“I like being behind the counter and chatting to people.

“We have a lot of regular customers, and when they walk through the door, we know exactly what they’re going to order.

“I know their names, their stories, I’ve known some of them for a long, long time.”

Some of the bakes available at The Park Cafe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But it isn’t just the older customers who love visiting The Park cafe at Duthie Park in Aberdeen.

Unsurprisingly, children visiting the playpark enjoy a trip to the cafe too.

“Every single time when we have school holidays or in-service days, we get a lot more busy with children,” says Damian.

“I think children always enjoy our seasonal decorations as well.

“When we decorate for Christmas, the little kiddies like to look around at the tree, the stars dangling from the ceiling.

“They’re always very interested in that.”

Duthie Park’s cafe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Events hosted by Friends of Duthie Park are also well-received by children, says Damian.

“They put on a big party in Duthie Park, and there are attractions for the children,” he adds.

“That’s one of my favourite things about working here. I always look forward to that day.

“The children really enjoy that too.”

