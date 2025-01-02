Duthie Park cafe, Aberdeen, makes ‘lonely’ customers feel welcome

Damian Panikowski, 33, has been working across the cafes at Duthie Park and Hazelhead Park since he was 22.

For the last 11 and a half years, he’s enjoyed serving customers young and old.

Now, as manager at The Park Cafe in Duthie Park, he appreciates seeing the effect his team has on the cafe’s customers.

“I think the regular customers come back because of the atmosphere and the staff,” he says.

“Some of our regulars are a bit older, and they are maybe a bit lonely.

“So they like to interact with the staff.

“We welcome everyone, of any age.

“Customers know that when they come here for a coffee, they can always have a chat with the team.”

‘I’ve known some of them for a long, long time’

It’s clear from Damian’s many years at The Park Cafe that he enjoys his job.

Damian, whose first language is Polish, says working on the till helped him improve his English.

“When I first started working here, I knew basic English,” he tells me.

“But I wasn’t comfortable opening up speaking. That was my barrier.

“Then I worked on the counter and I got more comfortable speaking English.”

Now, his favourite part of the job is interacting with the cafe’s many regular customers.

“I love getting involved with the customers,” says Damian.

“I like being behind the counter and chatting to people.

“We have a lot of regular customers, and when they walk through the door, we know exactly what they’re going to order.

“I know their names, their stories, I’ve known some of them for a long, long time.”

But it isn’t just the older customers who love visiting The Park cafe at Duthie Park in Aberdeen.

Unsurprisingly, children visiting the playpark enjoy a trip to the cafe too.

“Every single time when we have school holidays or in-service days, we get a lot more busy with children,” says Damian.

“I think children always enjoy our seasonal decorations as well.

“When we decorate for Christmas, the little kiddies like to look around at the tree, the stars dangling from the ceiling.

“They’re always very interested in that.”

Events hosted by Friends of Duthie Park are also well-received by children, says Damian.

“They put on a big party in Duthie Park, and there are attractions for the children,” he adds.

“That’s one of my favourite things about working here. I always look forward to that day.

“The children really enjoy that too.”