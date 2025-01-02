Aberdeenshire Walks Instagram influencer Anna Gill on why she loves her local community

It’s impossible not to feel inspired and invigorated when scrolling through the Aberdeenshire Walks Instagram page.

From sandy strolls along Hackley Bay to hikes up Bennachie with their two children, Anna Gill and her husband Matthew’s social media page is a breath of fresh air.

Since starting their page during lockdown, the couple have amassed more than 43,000 followers who are captivated by their posts sharing the best walking spots, tips for staycations and day trip ideas.

Here we talk to Anna about her love of Aberdeenshire and some of her favourite things to do in the area…

What first springs to mind when you think of Aberdeenshire?

Home. I’ve lived in Dundee, Edinburgh, and Kilmarnock but never felt like any were ‘home’. Having now lived here for about 10 years, it truly feels like home.

What do you love about Aberdeenshire?

The variety we have here. Within an hour’s drive from our house we can be at the beach, up a good hill or walking through a forest.

We have areas like Deeside which are filled with spectacular forestry, but can also find dramatic coastlines and quaint villages like Crovie and Pennan.

Most memorable night you’ve had here?

At age 19, Matthew and I took a trip to Catterline, just south of Stonehaven, to watch the sunset.

It was the place my parents decided to marry each other and they used to always say how beautiful it was.

Off we set, excited to visit this romantic location, only to arrive in thick fog and rain – not a beautiful sunset in sight.

It was the biggest disappointment, but also my most memorable night here because of how much we laughed that evening.

Maybe we fell in love with each other a little more on that night. But one thing is for sure, we need to go back sometime to properly appreciate it with better weather.

Favourite restaurant in Aberdeenshire and why?

Hands down the Clachan Grill in Ballater. The menu is fairly limited, however, it offers classic food so there will be something for everyone.

It’s some of the best food we have eaten and the price was very reasonable for the quality.

It far exceeded our expectations.

Best place in Aberdeenshire when you’re looking for inspiration?

Royal Deeside. Towns like Ballater and Braemar are just beautiful in every season.

There are so many walks, incredible nature, super places to eat and lovely hotels to visit.

That area has a special place in my heart.

I wish we lived closer.

What is your first memory in Aberdeenshire?

We used to holiday up here quite often. I remember being about nine years old and searching for our ancestors’ graves in Gardenstown.

What a thrilling childhood we had!

Best place for a coffee stop in Aberdeenshire?

I’ll have to say Coffee Apothecary for this one.

It’s local to us and serves a proper coffee and great cakes.

But an honourable mention should also go to Ride Coffee House in Banchory. Their sausage rolls are top notch and there are loads of excellent walks nearby too.

How is 2024 going for you?

It’s been glorious and chaotic. A blur of sleepless nights and adventures filled with giggles.

We have a toddler and a six-month-old so there is never a dull moment.

Sometimes it can be hard to make it out the house, but we still get outdoors every day and it’s so worth it.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

I’m currently on maternity leave from my job in digital marketing.

It’s been a great opportunity to focus some more on Aberdeenshire Walks and spend family time together.

Describe your perfect day in Aberdeenshire?

Honestly today was pretty perfect. We did a road trip to the coast and explored Pennan, Crovie and Gardenstown with my family.

Our toddler loved pottering on the beach and going into the iconic red telephone box.

I’m now cosied up in front of the fire at my parents, drinking hot chocolate.

The floor is covered in toy cars as my toddler plays, and Matthew is playing with the baby.

Later on, we are going to get a takeaway pizza from The Gaff in Ellon (another favourite spot).

