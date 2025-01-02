Aberdeenshire Walks Instagram influencer Anna Gill on why she loves her local community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire Walks Instagram influencer Anna Gill on why she loves her local community

Anna Gill and her husband Matthew set up Aberdeenshire Walks on Instagram during lockdown and the page now has over 43,000 followers. Here Anna explains why she loves Aberdeenshire so much.

By Rosemary Lowne
This photo shows Anna and Matthew Gill enjoying a hike in their beloved Aberdeenshire. Image: Anna Gill

It’s impossible not to feel inspired and invigorated when scrolling through the Aberdeenshire Walks Instagram page.

From sandy strolls along Hackley Bay to hikes up Bennachie with their two children, Anna Gill and her husband Matthew’s social media page is a breath of fresh air.

Since starting their page during lockdown, the couple have amassed more than 43,000 followers who are captivated by their posts sharing the best walking spots, tips for staycations and day trip ideas.

Here we talk to Anna about her love of Aberdeenshire and some of her favourite things to do in the area…

Anna and Matthew love going for walks in Aberdeenshire with their two little ones. Image: Anna Gill

What first springs to mind when you think of Aberdeenshire?

Home. I’ve lived in Dundee, Edinburgh, and Kilmarnock but never felt like any were ‘home’. Having now lived here for about 10 years, it truly feels like home.

What do you love about Aberdeenshire?

The variety we have here. Within an hour’s drive from our house we can be at the beach, up a good hill or walking through a forest.

We have areas like Deeside which are filled with spectacular forestry, but can also find dramatic coastlines and quaint villages like Crovie and Pennan.

Anna living her best life up Bennachie. Image: Anna Gill

Most memorable night you’ve had here?

At age 19, Matthew and I took a trip to Catterline, just south of Stonehaven, to watch the sunset.

It was the place my parents decided to marry each other and they used to always say how beautiful it was.

Off we set, excited to visit this romantic location, only to arrive in thick fog and rain – not a beautiful sunset in sight.

It was the biggest disappointment, but also my most memorable night here because of how much we laughed that evening.

Maybe we fell in love with each other a little more on that night. But one thing is for sure, we need to go back sometime to properly appreciate it with better weather.

Anna loves spending time on the beach with her little ones. Image: Anna Gill

Favourite restaurant in Aberdeenshire and why?

Hands down the Clachan Grill in Ballater. The menu is fairly limited, however, it offers classic food so there will be something for everyone.

It’s some of the best food we have eaten and the price was very reasonable for the quality.

It far exceeded our expectations.

Best place in Aberdeenshire when you’re looking for inspiration?

Royal Deeside. Towns like Ballater and Braemar are just beautiful in every season.

There are so many walks, incredible nature, super places to eat and lovely hotels to visit.

That area has a special place in my heart.

I wish we lived closer.

Anna pictured enjoying a day out in Crovie. Image: Anna Gill

What is your first memory in Aberdeenshire?

We used to holiday up here quite often. I remember being about nine years old and searching for our ancestors’ graves in Gardenstown.

What a thrilling childhood we had!

Best place for a coffee stop in Aberdeenshire?

I’ll have to say Coffee Apothecary for this one.

It’s local to us and serves a proper coffee and great cakes.

But an honourable mention should also go to Ride Coffee House in Banchory. Their sausage rolls are top notch and there are loads of excellent walks nearby too.

Hackley Bay has Anna’s heart. Image: Anna Gill

How is 2024 going for you?

It’s been glorious and chaotic. A blur of sleepless nights and adventures filled with giggles.

We have a toddler and a six-month-old so there is never a dull moment.

Sometimes it can be hard to make it out the house, but we still get outdoors every day and it’s so worth it.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

I’m currently on maternity leave from my job in digital marketing.

It’s been a great opportunity to focus some more on Aberdeenshire Walks and spend family time together.

Anna is embracing maternity leave. Image: Anna Gill

Describe your perfect day in Aberdeenshire?

Honestly today was pretty perfect. We did a road trip to the coast and explored Pennan, Crovie and Gardenstown with my family.

Our toddler loved pottering on the beach and going into the iconic red telephone box.

I’m now cosied up in front of the fire at my parents, drinking hot chocolate.

The floor is covered in toy cars as my toddler plays, and Matthew is playing with the baby.

Later on, we are going to get a takeaway pizza from The Gaff in Ellon (another favourite spot).

Anna and Matthew love everything about Aberdeenshire. Image: Anna Gill

For more information on Aberdeenshire Walks, check out their Instagram page @aberdeenshirewalks

Conversation