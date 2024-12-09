Is this the best festive dining experience in Aberdeenshire?

Take a peek at Meldrum House’s festive menu and you know you’re in for something special. Culinary classics sit side by side with modern delights, crafted with flair and creativity.

But it’s not just the mouthwatering dishes on offer that make this a unique dining experience. Meldrum House’s Cave Bar restaurant has a team of award-winning, friendly staff who serve up their delicacies in an atmospheric setting steeped in history.

Spend a lazy lunch or a relaxing dinner within these 800-year-old walls and you’ll understand just why this luxury venue was named in The Sunday Times Top 100 British Hotels. Its got charm and allure in abundance.

So, read on to unwrap the unique attractions of Meldrum House and see why it may well be the ultimate festive dining experience in Aberdeenshire.

Meldrum House offers a festive menu like no other

Many restaurants will offer you a range of the old classics in the run-up to Christmas. But perhaps you don’t want to be gorging on turkey when you know that’s what you’ll be eating on the day itself?

At Meldrum House’s 1236 @ The Cave Bar there’s the option for a traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings. But the lunch menu also serves up starters such as a Katsu Bao Bun or Baked Bomber and Cider Fondue, while mains include Firecracker Chicken in a hot sauce with sticky rice and sesame slaw and Mighty Mussels in spicy chilli and chorizo. Other delights include a Royal Ragu steeped in mulled wine with tagliatelle and parmesan garlic ciabatta.

Visit in the evening and you can add Banging Cauliflower in a vegan mayo, Aberdeen Angus 8oz fillet from local butchers G McWilliam and a Cheeky Nandos of butterflied Cajun chicken breast to the irresistible mix.

Don’t over indulge though, because you’ll want to leave room for desserts such as Sticky Toffee Pudding and the Triple Choccie Treat served with honeycomb and caramel.

Then if you’re looking for an after dinner tipple to wash these delicacies down, why not sample a malt? Whisky Magazine named Meldrum House its Global Icon Hotel Bar of the Year in 2019, thanks to its range of more than 120 drams. That includes the largest collection of Glen Garioch whiskies found globally.

There’s also a great selection of festive cocktails to choose from. The bar’s mixologists have embraced the season, with mulled creations and spiced flavours that encapsulate the holiday spirit.

An award-winning team

It’s little wonder the food is so good when you see the team behind it, led by Executive Chef Alan Clarke.

Alan won the Chef’s UK Accor Challenge Award for Britain, aged only 21. He then worked at the renowned The Three Chimneys in Skye, helping them retain their 3 AA Rosettes. He has crafted a festive menu at Meldrum House that perfectly balances tradition with playful modernity.

Alan explained: “The Cave Bar is so atmospheric at this time of year, so I wanted to create a menu to reflect the winter season, using local produce whilst having a bit of fun with the dishes. Turkey and all the trimmings is obviously on there, but I’ve integrated some fan favourites including Katsu bao bun, Bomber cheese fondue, and it’s the perfect time of year for mussels that are served with chorizo and a homemade loaf.”

Head Pastry Chef Alanna is a member of the Scottish Olympic Culinary Team and adds her own flair to the dessert menu.

Alan added: “Alanna has designed some pretty spectacular tasting desserts with a little festive twist, including triple choccie treat served with honeycomb and caramel, and a Biscoff Sticky Toffee Pudding. The team love this time of year, and I feel that’s been translated nicely into the menus.”

An enchanting setting

The Cave Bar occupies the oldest section of the building, dating back to 1236. Originally, this part of the building was a larder and storeroom. The Whisky Club is where they smoked and hung meat and fish that would have come in from the estate and further afield.

These days the bar has a a cosy and luxurious atmosphere with original stone walls, candlelit tables, and a roaring log-burning fire.

Two turrets offering private dining add to the charm. This intimate setting is perfect for a romantic festive meal or an exclusive gathering with friends.

Arrive early and enjoy a drink by the fireside in the grand reception or drawing room. It’s the perfect start to your evening.

Staff who make you feel at home

Of course, the heart of any exceptional dining experience lies in the people who deliver it. The team at Meldrum House goes above and beyond to ensure guests feel welcome. A quick look at the more than 800 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor confirms this.

One guest remarked: “Service was 100% by all. The staff looked and sounded like they cared and love their jobs.”

Another said: “Awesome lunch once again in the Cave Bar. Such nice food and the staff were so nice as usual. Had a few whiskies from their super large range and the cocktails were made to perfection.”

This comes from the supportive and positive environment fostered by general manager Jordan Charles. A combination of happy, motivated staff and attention to detail ensures every guest leaves with a smile.

So, if you want something a bit special over the festive season, try 1236 @ The Cave Bar. Open morning, noon and evenings seven days a week, it will make it a very merry Christmas indeed.