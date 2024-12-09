Weathering the storm for an epic panto: Attic’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’ delivers laughter, tears, and pure magic

I wasn’t feeling particularly festive as I trudged through Aberdeen city centre toward the Tivoli Theatre, caught in a downpour with fierce winds.

But despite the weather, Ruaridh – my little boy – and I had been looking forward to seeing this year’s Attic Panto, so a storm wasn’t going to stop us.

Once inside, the rain was a world away as I was instantly swept up by the talented local cast and their infectious energy. The performance was a delightful mix of slapstick silliness, laugh-out-loud jokes, and truly beautiful moments amid the chaos.

This was our second time attending the Tivoli panto, and I jumped at the chance to see it again after thoroughly enjoying last year’s Beauty and the Beast.

And with Ruaridh a whole year older this time, I was hopeful that he’d sit through the entire show (we can all have a dream).

Tivoli panto is genuine and special

For me, the Tivoli panto beats bigger-budget productions hands down. I love that everyone involved does it for the pure joy of it, rehearsing while balancing jobs, studies, and family life. It’s that genuine passion that makes it so special.

This year’s Sleeping Beauty at the Tivoli was, in a word, epic. From start to finish, I was swept through a whirlwind of emotions — from laughing out loud at some brilliant innuendos aimed just at the adults, to having tears in my eyes during a couple of truly moving songs.

There’s even a spectacular theatrical moment involving a dragon, but I won’t spoil the surprise for anyone lucky enough to have tickets.

Attic took a refreshing approach to the classic fairy tale, stepping back to reveal how the villainous Carabosse (Samantha Gray) came to curse the innocent princess Aurora (Chloe Balfour) on her 18th birthday. As the story unfolds, we learn that Carabosse had been cruelly spurned by Aurora’s father (Jack Massie), the love of her life.

I’ll admit, when Carabosse powerfully belted out Adele’s ‘I Drink Wine’ in a Bridget Jones-style moment, I found myself on her side.

A delightful romp ensues through Aurora’s early years, as she is raised by the lovable Chuckles (Calum Ross) and Nanny Norma. Steven Reid, in his third year playing a Doric dame, is nothing short of spectacular.

Narrator Calum Runcie kept the audience on track with his wit and humour, including a particularly hilarious story about his mother’s demise in the middle aisle of Lidl.

And of course, no panto would be complete without a bit of romance, and that’s where Ross Robertson as Prince Elphinstone comes in, sweeping Aurora off her feet. Their duet of Harry Styles’ ‘Falling’ was spine-tingling.

Another tear-jerking moment came from Carabosse’s fairy godmother sisters and brother (played by Vikki Wibberley, Robyn Smith, and Andrew Reid) as they sang The Jackson 5’s ‘I’ll Be There’ — they were incredible.

Music magic is what sets Tivoli panto apart

What truly sets the Attic panto apart is the phenomenal music. Once again led by musical director Craig McDermott, the show featured brilliant song choices – including Human League’s ‘Don’t You Want Me’ led by Hannah Smith and Jack Massie, Queen’s ‘I Want to Break Free’ by Matthew Walker, and Cher classics for the finale – making it an unforgettable musical experience.

Scott Jamieson is back as writer and director, and I’m not sure how he pulls off such a feat while having a day job.

I said it last year, and I’ll say it again – huge congratulations to everyone who is taking part, from the young stars of the Aberdeen Academy of Dance, to the costume and set designers, to the backstage crew.

It’s nothing but wholesome family fun, with all money raised from the sale of the programme donated to CFine and the Tivoli itself to help restore, improve and update the building.

Attic will take on Aladdin for its 2025 panto – and Ruaridh and I will definitely be there for the ride.