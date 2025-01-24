Every coffee is a donation to CLAN at The Coffee Box in Westburn Park, Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Every coffee is a donation to CLAN at The Coffee Box in Westburn Park, Aberdeen

The Coffee Box offers up coffee from Aberdeen speciality roasters, Long Walk Coffee, and donuts from Dough & Co.

Teresa Bremner, Clan Cancer Support's commercial manager at The Coffee Box in Westburn Park. Image: The Coffee Box/Clan Cancer Support.
By Joanna Bremner

The Coffee Box in Aberdeen serves up coffee and bakes for visitors to the Westburn Park – with an important message on every cup.

The quaint park takeaway was the brain child of Teresa Bremner, commercial manager at Clan Cancer Support in Aberdeen.

“It seemed that there was a gap in the market, as there is nothing in close vicinity that sells a nice coffee,” Teresa says.

“Duthie Park has a thriving café, as does Hazelhead Park.

“And we identified that there was nothing in the lovely Westburn Park or the Victoria Park across the road.

The Westburn Park and Victoria Park are lovely parks, and now people can have a nice coffee to really enhance their experience when they visit.”

What is ‘the cherry on top of the icing’?

Staff started serving coffee lovers from a converted horse box in the park last August.

At The Coffee Box, customers can enjoy coffee from Aberdeen roasters Long Walk Coffee, donuts from Dough & Co, as well as other snacks.

“The reaction from customers has been absolutely great,” she adds.

“We’ve built up some regulars that love the fact that they can come to The Coffee Box.

“The cherry on top of the icing is really when you start having conversations with people.

Teresa Bremner at The Coffee Box in Westburn Park, Aberdeen. Image: The Coffee Box/Clan Cancer Support.

“The baristas have been trained to thank customers for their donation to Clan after they pay.

“And then people realise that purchasing a coffee means that they are also donating to Clan.”

All the profit that The Coffee Box makes as a trading business goes back into Clan Cancer Support.

“The Coffee Box came from a shared vision of improving people’s lives,” explains Teresa.

“We want customers to enjoy taking some time for themselves.

“And the strap line of ‘strength in every cup’ is a nod to the strength and resilience of our clients facing a cancer situation.”

‘Strength in every cup’ is a key message of The Coffee Box. Image: The Coffee Box/Clan Cancer Support.

“We don’t like queues because we want to serve people as quickly as possible,” she adds.

“But I love it when I drive by The Coffee Box and see people there, knowing they are having nice – and important – conversations.”

Donations helped bring The Coffee Box to Aberdeen

Despite the cold weather causing some issues in the horse box, it has proved popular with parents, children, local residents, dog walkers and more.

“There is so much going on in the park,” adds Teresa.

“You’ve got the bowling club, tennis facilities.

“On a Saturday morning, there are tennis lessons, and the parents will come and have a coffee while their kids play, or they will buy them a donut for when they’re finished.

“It is a lovely contribution to the park.”

I asked Teresa what she is most proud of with The Coffee Box.

She says: “I think it’s knowing that you’re contributing to the wider Clan.

“You’re contributing to the support that people need at a really, really difficult time in their lives.”

Teresa Bremner at The Coffee Box with Fiona Fernie, Clan Cancer Support CEO. Image: The Coffee Box.

The horse box itself was a donation, explains Teresa.

“A gentleman was selling his daughter’s old horse box. I made the inquiry, and when he discovered that it was for Clan, he actually donated it free of charge.”

The full refit of the horse box – which included new flooring, ventilation, and a fully-fitted kitchen – was installed by employee volunteers at Bilfinger, while the water system and electric work was done by North East Services.

“So the whole project over a few months was a donation to Clan, which was absolutely fantastic,” adds Teresa.

Conversation