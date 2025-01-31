Young couple achieve dream in takeover of Potarch Cafe near Banchory

Couple Aimee McPherson and TJ Ludecke are the new owners of the Potarch Cafe near Banchory.

The pair worked together at the café for almost two years before taking the reins.

TJ, the 27-year-old head chef at Potarch Cafe, says: “My dad’s a chef, so I grew up in kitchens.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own place.

“For most chefs, that’s the end goal. But I didn’t maybe think it would be quite this soon.

“It’s great to be able to do our own thing.”

Aimee has worked in hospitality on and off since she was 14, while TJ started working as a chef at 16.

She adds: “It’s been a little bit stressful, but it’s so exciting.

“TJ and I really enjoy working together.”

Working together is effortless for the duo, says TJ.

“We almost don’t have to communicate, it’s telepathic,” he laughs.

“And we’ve got each other’s backs, which is good.”

What is their vision for Potarch Cafe near Banchory?

The couple hope to maintain the “gorgeous atmosphere” currently achieved in the café.

“Over the weekend, the café was busy as anything,” says Aimee, who is studying midwifery at Robert Gordon University.

“And it was great to see the faces of locals who come in time and time again.

“I just want to keep having that constant flow and gorgeous atmosphere, where people come to enjoy themselves, have good food, meet friends and family.

“I just want to continue that.”

The duo are also planning to “make the café their own”, says Aimee, 25.

“But we’re going to ease into it, and not making any drastic changes.

“We’ve got a slightly new look inside, with new chairs and plants, plus artwork done by one of TJ’s friends.”

TJ adds: “We didn’t want to make any crazy changes off the bat, because we want it to feel familiar to people that have been coming in.”

The rest of the team at the café will be continuing on.

Aimee says: “It’s fab, because we already have a really strong team in place, and we’re all really close.

“Being able to keep them on board is great.”

What food is available at Potarch?

The food menu will also be changing in time.

“We want to offer good quality food, and offer something different on the menu,” says Aimee.

“A lot of places around here are your classic soup, sandwich and scones.”

The couple will also be offering craft beers and natural wines at Potarch Cafe.

TJ adds: “We’ve got nice brunch dishes on, we’ve got a pork belly dish with pommes anna [a layered potato dish].

“We also have a nice French toast, a creamy mushroom dish and some vegan options.

“I couldn’t put a defining term on the style of food, it’s just stuff that we like to eat and cook.

“It’s all very basic stuff, but hopefully done properly – and it tastes good to us.”

TJ says they might open the cafe outside of Banchory during some evenings in the winter months.

Though they are still “playing around with ideas”, the evenings might include three of four course meals for diners.

Potarch Café near Banchory is open between 10am and 4pm between Thursday and Monday.