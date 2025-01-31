Young couple achieve dream in takeover of Potarch Cafe near Banchory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Young couple achieve dream in takeover of Potarch Cafe near Banchory

Under the new owners, the café near Banchory will continue to serve brunch dishes and may open for evenings in the winter months.

New Potarch Café owners Aimee McPherson and TJ Ludecke. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.
New Potarch Café owners Aimee McPherson and TJ Ludecke. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

Couple Aimee McPherson and TJ Ludecke are the new owners of the Potarch Cafe near Banchory.

The pair worked together at the café for almost two years before taking the reins.

TJ, the 27-year-old head chef at Potarch Cafe, says: “My dad’s a chef, so I grew up in kitchens.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own place.

“For most chefs, that’s the end goal. But I didn’t maybe think it would be quite this soon.

“It’s great to be able to do our own thing.”

Aimee and and TJ inside the café near Banchory. Image: by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

Aimee has worked in hospitality on and off since she was 14, while TJ started working as a chef at 16.

She adds: “It’s been a little bit stressful, but it’s so exciting.

“TJ and I really enjoy working together.”

Working together is effortless for the duo, says TJ.

“We almost don’t have to communicate, it’s telepathic,” he laughs.

“And we’ve got each other’s backs, which is good.”

What is their vision for Potarch Cafe near Banchory?

The couple hope to maintain the “gorgeous atmosphere” currently achieved in the café.

“Over the weekend, the café was busy as anything,” says Aimee, who is studying midwifery at Robert Gordon University.

“And it was great to see the faces of locals who come in time and time again.

“I just want to keep having that constant flow and gorgeous atmosphere, where people come to enjoy themselves, have good food, meet friends and family.

“I just want to continue that.”

The cafe interior. Image: by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

The duo are also planning to “make the café their own”, says Aimee, 25.

“But we’re going to ease into it, and not making any drastic changes.

“We’ve got a slightly new look inside, with new chairs and plants, plus artwork done by one of TJ’s friends.”

TJ adds: “We didn’t want to make any crazy changes off the bat, because we want it to feel familiar to people that have been coming in.”

The team at Potarch Cafe. Image: by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

The rest of the team at the café will be continuing on.

Aimee says: “It’s fab, because we already have a really strong team in place, and we’re all really close.

“Being able to keep them on board is great.”

What food is available at Potarch?

The food menu will also be changing in time.

“We want to offer good quality food, and offer something different on the menu,” says Aimee.

“A lot of places around here are your classic soup, sandwich and scones.”

The couple will also be offering craft beers and natural wines at Potarch Cafe.

Some of the alcohol for sale in Potarch Café. Image: by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

TJ adds: “We’ve got nice brunch dishes on, we’ve got a pork belly dish with pommes anna [a layered potato dish].

“We also have a nice French toast, a creamy mushroom dish and some vegan options.

“I couldn’t put a defining term on the style of food, it’s just stuff that we like to eat and cook.

The pork belly dish from Potarch Cafe. Image: Potarch Cafe.

“It’s all very basic stuff, but hopefully done properly – and it tastes good to us.”

TJ says they might open the cafe outside of Banchory during some evenings in the winter months.

Though they are still “playing around with ideas”, the evenings might include three of four course meals for diners.

Coffee, brownie and a cookie from the cafe. Image: by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

Potarch Café near Banchory is open between 10am and 4pm between Thursday and Monday.

