Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink Recipes

Kids Kitchen: Two tasty and fuss-free recipes that the whole family can recreate

By Liz Ashworth
September 12, 2021, 6:00 am
Raspberry muffins.
Raspberry muffins.

Children’s food writer Liz Ashworth meets a budding young cook who has some handy recipes up her sleeve…

Nine-year-old Lucy Reid has invented a tasty new recipe and this is her story.

Lucy said: “For school, our teacher, Mrs Duncan, told us to make a meal for our families and sort it into the different food groups for our health and wellbeing.

“I combined my two favourite foods – which are pizza and pasta – and called my new dish ‘PISTA!’”

Lucy says: “You can use any vegetables you like in the recipe and change the topping too.”

Well done, Lucy – she made both of these recipes herself.

She loves cooking and hopes one day to have her own restaurant.

Lucy’s ‘pista’

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp salt for the water
  • 50g pasta shapes
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 500ml tomato passata
  • 1 tsp garlic paste
  • 1 large onion, peeled and chopped
  • 1 red pepper, cored and chopped
  • 1 courgette, trimmed and sliced
  • 115g mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 tub cooked cocktail sausages
  • Pinch of salt

For the toppings:

  • Your preference of slices of pepperoni, salami and grated cheese

Method

  1. Turn on the oven to heat at 160C Fan/180C/350F/ Gas Mark 4.
  2. Boil water in a large pot, add the salt and then the pasta. Make sure it
    is covered and simmer for 15 minutes. Do not over cook.
  3. Meanwhile, cook the vegetables. Add vegetable oil to a pan or deep frying pan. Add the onion and stir a few minutes, then the pepper followed by the courgettes and lastly the mushrooms. Stir to ensure even cooking.
  4. Drain the pasta through a sieve and put into a large casserole dish. Dot evenly with the cocktail sausages.
  5. Heat the passata and stir in the garlic paste. Add more to taste if you like garlic.
  6. When the vegetables are cooked and passata is heated you can assemble the dish. Cover the pasta and sausages with the vegetables and then pour the passata over.
  7. Then comes the topping – Lucy added slices of pepperoni and salami and then grated cheese.
  8. “After that, cook in the top of the oven for 15 minutes – you can get
    an adult to help with this bit – and…. YOU HAVE SOME YUMMY PISTA!”

Lucy’s raspberry muffins

Makes 12

Ingredients

  • 225g plain flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 140g caster sugar
  • 180ml milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 large eggs
  • 150ml sunflower oil

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Put all of the ingredients into a bowl.
  3. Beat with an electric whisk until combined and smooth.
  4. Divide the mixture into 12 paper cases and add a couple of raspberries to each case. It’s better if you break them into smaller pieces – halves or quarters depending on how large the berries are.
  5. Bake in the middle of the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes until well risen and golden. Enjoy.

For more from Kids Kitchen…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]