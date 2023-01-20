Comfort Food Friday: Want to create a dish with zest? This Scotch lamb and tzatziki pitta recipe will do the trick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink Recipes

Comfort Food Friday: Want to create a dish with zest? This Scotch lamb and tzatziki pitta recipe will do the trick

By Brian Stormont
January 20, 2023, 11:45 am
Scotch lamb and tzatziki pitta. Image: Make It Scotch
Scotch lamb and tzatziki pitta. Image: Make It Scotch

We are all looking to revamp our meals at this time of the year after most likely over-indulging over the festive period.

This recipe for Scotch lamb and tzatziki pitta from Make It Scotch is sure to satisfy as it uses the best Scottish lamb to create a mouth-watering dish that will leave you wanting more.

To learn more and for other recipe ideas, check out makeitscotch.com

To browse the selection of recipes available on The Press and Journal website – ranging from stir fries, shakshuka, and pies to brownies and cakes – click here.

Scotch lamb and tzatziki pitta

(Serves 4)

Scotch lamb and tzatziki pitta. Image: Make It Scotch

Ingredients

  • 600g Scotch Lamb PGI leg steaks
  • Juice of 1 medium orange
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 30ml soy sauce
  • ½ tsp chilli flakes
  • ½ tsp ground cumin
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp ground ginger
  • ½ tsp ground black pepper
  • 1 little gem lettuce, shredded
  • 1 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 pitta breads
  • 120g reduced fat Greek yoghurt
  • One third cucumber
  • 1 tsp dried mint
  • 4 kebab skewers

Method

  1. Chop the lamb steaks into chunks and put into a bowl.
  2. Squeeze the juice from the orange and the lime and pour over the lamb along with the soy sauce.
  3. Sprinkle over the chilli, cumin, garlic and ginger and mix well.
  4. Allow to marinate for 10 mins or longer if you have time.
  5. Remove the lamb from the marinade and divide between the skewers.
  6. Grill or cook on a griddle pan for 15 minutes, turning as you cook.
  7. Meanwhile make the tzatziki. Peel the cucumber, cut in half and scoop out the seeds with a teaspoon.
  8. Mix the dried mint, cucumber and yoghurt together in a bowl and mix well.
  9. Grill the pittas, split in half, divide the lettuce and red onion between the pittas.
  10. Top with the lamb, squeeze over the lemon juice and serve alongside the tzatziki.

