Home Lifestyle Food and Drink Restaurant Reviews

Restaurant review: Quality Thai cuisine served up at Chaophraya in Aberdeen

By Jamie Wilde
October 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
A variety of the dishes at Chaophraya. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
A variety of the dishes at Chaophraya. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Dining on Aberdeen’s Union Street allows for plenty of fine food venues to consider, including Chaophraya.

I haven’t always been the biggest fan of Thai food. But that’s all changed now that I’ve finally found a liking for coriander (after considerable effort) and other aromatic flavours.

So, what better place to sample some top Thai cuisine than Chaophraya?

A cocktail being shaken up by a staff member. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

With two popular restaurants also based in Glasgow and Edinburgh, ensuring a visit to its Aberdeen locale has been high on my list of foodie priorities for some time.

A friend and I made the day of it during the weekend, sampling some beers as part of the recent Provenance Festival before fulfilling our hunger cravings at Chaophraya.

Chaophraya Aberdeen

Visiting a venue you’ve heard so much about brings a sense of expectation when you first walk through the door.

Thankfully, Chaophraya met this and then some.

Inside Chaophraya restaurant in Aberdeen Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

The spacious venue was decorated elegantly with traditional Thai ornaments mixed with modern touches like large mirrors to cleverly extend the spacious feel.

The tranquil aura was sublime. Calming music matched with candles and fairy lights for a low-lit ambience which were especially fitting for couples sat at tables nearby.

One surprising observation was the low number of guests, which for an evening service during the weekend I would’ve expected more of.

Nonetheless, we were made to feel wholly welcome by our waitress for the evening with warm smiles and attentive hospitality heightening our experience from the first minute to the last.

One of the Thai statues within the venue. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Navigating Chaophraya’s fairly large menu might feel a little daunting if you’re new to Thai food.

However, don’t be afraid to ask for recommendations here as the waiters were more than happy to tell us about some of their personal favourites, ranging from curries to noodle dishes and mouthwatering specials.

Food ordered and drinks on the table, it was time to tuck in.

The food

First up, a Chaophraya sharing platter for two.

The variety of flavours and textures, as well as the ample portion sizes, offered between the platter’s five dishes were superb.

The Thai chicken tacos were to die for. Crispy chicken paired with subtle hints of spice and peppery herbs making for irresistible taste sensations.

The chicken taco from the starter platter. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Another highlight was the spicy duck salad which gave a zingy lift to some of the platter’s earthier options.

It would’ve been nice for the peanut flavours to have pushed through further in the chicken satay, but both the chicken spring rolls and tempura prawns were easily some of the best I’ve ever tasted.

Packed full of filling with a nice crunch on the outside and no excess grease, they were amazing.

Some of the dishes on the platter starter, with mains of chicken kao soi and lamb massaman behind. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Satisfied with our starters, we eagerly awaited our mains.

Unfortunately, my original choice of gaeng ped yang (roast duck Thai red curry) wasn’t available for the evening.

But my switch to a gaeng massaman (royal lamb massaman curry) with jasmine rice did not disappoint.

Lamb massaman hit the spot Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The presentation was excellent. Carrots and potatoes brought a nice density to the dish and the massaman sauce was indulgently creamy, becoming more inviting with every forkful.

The sous vide lamb was also brilliantly tender while the crispy shallots and cashew nuts brought nice changes of texture which complimented the dish really well.

Our other main, kao soi gai (breaded chicken and noodles), was definitely the best presented dish of the evening.

The chicken kao soi. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Crispy noodles sat atop a fabulous, aromatic concoction of breaded chicken, dumplings with prawn and chicken, a boiled egg and cucumber relish.

Sweet and spicy was the port of call here. Fresh notes from the cucumber relish combined with nice kicks of spice that carried a fair pinch of heat.

The crispy noodles embraced the sauces below soaking up all of its flavours while the breaded chicken could not have been more tender.

“Faultless” was the word my friend used to describe the dish. High praise indeed!

The verdict

With our bill for a sharing platter starter, two mains and two drinks each totalling at £105, Chaophraya is at the higher end of the price scale for restaurants in Aberdeen.

But it’s worth it.

The bar area of Chaophraya. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

High standards of food combined with warm hospitality for a luxurious dining experience.

Stunning decor made things even more pleasing to the eye and the restaurant safely succeeded in making us leave with smiles etched across our faces.

First visit to Chaophraya, tick. Now to add the next to the list.

Information

Address: Chaophraya, 1 Union Terrace, Aberdeen, AB10 1NJ

T: 01224 918005

W: chaophraya.co.uk

Price: £105 for sharing starter, two mains and four drinks





