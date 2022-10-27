From fine dining to budget-friendly options – six of the best Inverness restaurants to get Christmas dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From fine dining to budget-friendly options – six of the best Inverness restaurants to get Christmas dinner

By Andy Morton
October 27, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 6:07 pm
Christmas is a special time of the year, especially when it comes to eating with friends and family. Image: Shutterstock.
Christmas is a special time of the year, especially when it comes to eating with friends and family. Image: Shutterstock.

The festive season is still a couple of months away, but as the nights in Inverness draw in thoughts will inevitably turn to Christmas dinner.

Which is why we have put together a guide to six of the best restaurants in the Highland capital serving up a delicious Christmas feast.

A handful of the restaurants are open on Christmas Day itself, but be warned – they book out early. It may even be wise to start booking for NEXT year already.

But if it’s a roast turkey dinner with all the trimmings you want, whether for a family gathering or a tinsel-draped work night out, then all of the venues will see you right.

Vegetarian options are available, and while some of the more-upmarket restaurants will put a dent in your wallet, we’ve included a couple of the more price-friendly establishments.

So grab a cracker and get stuck into a Christmas blow-out.

Rocpool Reserve Hotel & Restaurant

A star of the Inverness culinary scene, the Rocpool offers a fine-dining answer to the question – what’s for Christmas dinner?

The restaurant will be taking bookings for the 25th of December this year, however a spokesperson told the P&J that a menu has yet to be finalised.

You can be sure that the meal will offer some of the best local seafood around as this family-owned restaurant is famed for its fresh mussels, scallops and prawns, wild North Sea halibut and other fruits of the sea.

A sure-fire Christmas cracker.

The Rocpool has some of the best seafood around. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Kingsmills Hotel

The Kingsmills Hotel is already fully booked for this year’s Christmas Day celebrations but don’t let that stop you from considering the restaurant for future occasions.

For the past 15 years, this stalwart of the festive scene has served up a traditional Christmas lunch ahead of a grand buffet in the evening.

Joyce Arbuckle from the hotel’s sales team says the occasion is a chance for families to come together in the same place and celebrate as one.

And with the Kingsmills’ wonderful gardens a short step away there’s ample opportunity to walk off the meal.

The gardens at the Kingsmills offer space for a post-meal walk.

Glenmoriston Town House

The Glenmoriston’s restaurant is open as usual for Christmas dinner in 2022.

Bookings, however, are already full, but the Christmas menu is available starting from December 1 so you don’t need to wait for the day itself to tuck into your turkey.

The Christmas Day menu is £85 per person for eight courses, while the pre-Christmas three-course meal is £35.

You’ll find all the usual Christmas foods on show, and if you want to have a few drinks then you can book a room at the hotel from £60.

The Glenmoriston hotel has it all. Image: David Whittaker-Smith

Prime Steak & Seafood

Prime is not open on Christmas Day but has both a pre-Christmas lunch and dinner menu. And as a steak house, you’ll find plenty of red meat on offer here such as the braised blade of beef.

Turkey also rears its head and there are vegetarian options such as the butternut and sage walnut risotto.

Dinner is £40 a head while lunch comes in at 26.50 per person for three courses.

Prime is the perfect spot for meat lovers. Image: Andrew Smith.

Columba Hotel

Christmas starts on December 3 at the Columba Hotel.

That’s when the hotel restaurant starts its Christmas lunches and dinners for families, work parties or anyone else looking to get into the festive spirit.

The evening meal is £27 for three courses while the lunch is £22.50, making the Columba one of the best value Christmas feasts in Inverness.

And if you fancy something more energetic, the hotel runs Christmas party nights that include a disco after your meal. Yours for £37 per person.

Dance the night away at the Columba. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Drumossie Hotel

The Drumossie also runs a Christmas disco, but its hits stay firmly in the ’90s.

Now That’s What I Call The 90s is held on the two Fridays before Christmas Day and costs £40 per person including a three-course meal.

For those more interested in the food, you can get a straightforward Christmas lunch at the Drumossie (and no dancing) for £29 per person.

Christmas Day itself is the grand gala Christmas banquet. But book early to avoid disappointment. This Christmas treat sells out fast.

People will do anything to avoid the Christmas washing up.

The Drumossie Hotel is the place for ’90s fans.

