Restaurant Review: Old Aberdeen institution St Machar Bar offers pub grub at great price as well as extensive whisky selection

Let me set the scene for you: it’s a Friday night, you’ve just finished work for the week, and you’re hot-footing it straight to the pub.

But, my friend Denny and I weren’t just going to any pub, oh no — we were headed to St Machar Bar in Old Aberdeen.

The cobbled street had quickly darkened, and there was a brisk chill in the autumn air by the time we stepped inside the already-packed pub.

But it was no problem, as we happily ordered a pint and joined in with the chatter while we waited for one of the few tables inside to free up.

St Machar Bar, Old Aberdeen

When I was a student at Aberdeen University the St Machar Bar wasn’t a place I frequented.

It wasn’t until a couple of years ago when I first visited the pub that I realised what I’d been missing out on. And while I’ve enjoyed sitting in the beer garden enjoying a pint or two in summer, I’d never properly eaten there and neither had Denny — so we decided it was time to try out the fare.

I really like the interior, it’s quite long and narrow with a few tables, and the shelves are jam-packed with bottles and quirky ornaments.

But the salt-of-the-earth pub, which has been running since 1904, is warm and welcoming, and filled with character and history.

It’s still quite a traditional spot, and has proved to be a winner for cruise-ship tourists, boasting a selection of over 400 whiskies, a dart board and a jukebox.

I wish more pubs still had a jukebox really, but we both shared a giggle as another punter started playing Pink Pony Club.

A cheese lover’s dream to start

Once we managed to snag a table, Denny and I quickly agreed we should order the cheese platter (£15).

The promise of fried camembert, brie, mozzarella and halloumi sealed the deal. What more could you want?

And our rumbling tummies convinced us to order another couple of sides to break up the cheesy feast.

There was a lot to choose from, but we soon agreed upon a portion of chicken nuggets (£3.95) and calamari (£4.95).

But when the food was delivered to our table, we quickly realised our eyes were bigger than our bellies — but we tucked right in.

The calamari was chunky, succulent and had a lovely taste, while the chicken nuggets were exactly what you’d expect. Nothing felt too greasy either.

And my companion said that she loves seafood, and that this calamari was one of the best she’s had in any pub in Aberdeen.

But the star of the show truly was the cheese platter. Both the breaded camembert and brie were so gooey and delicious.

And we loved the stringy mozzarella and tasty halloumi.

It was quite the beige fried feast, but it really did hit the spot for both of us after a long day at work.

Smothered burgers and fries, with a nice cold pint

Denny loves buffalo sauce (and to be fair, so do I) so she ordered the buffalo chicken burger (£9.95).

I decided to get the BBQ beef burger (£10.45) — both came with fries and we ordered a couple of Innis and Gunn pints (£4.80 each).

When the two dishes were placed in front of us, we realised just how greedy we’d been when ordering our starters. But still, we gave it our best.

My burger came with some melted cheese, smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with some onion rings. While it all tasted amazing, my beef burger was a bit tough, as though it had been left on the grill a bit too long.

Meanwhile, my companion was delighted with her fried chicken burger, which was dripping with buffalo sauce. She said it was nice and juicy, and not at all dry.

We both thought the fries were perfectly salted too, and the cold pints were just the right pairing for the burgers.

A dram to finish things up

In the absence of pudding (not that we needed any more food anyway) we decided a dram would be the perfect end to our meal.

Particularly because the pub boasts an incredible selection of whiskies — there are hundreds to choose from. After flicking through the extensive whisky menu, Denny told me to surprise her.

Slightly overwhelmed with the decision, I ordered two drams of Balvenie double wood (£5 each), which is a real favourite of mine.

And the choice went down a treat.

But I do plan on sampling a few of the other bottles that caught my eye next time.

The verdict

Our experience at St Machar Bar was superb. We left the institution with very full bellies and the dram kept us warm in the chilly night air.

For pub grub, the food was pretty tasty and the atmosphere on a Friday night was so much fun, while feeling more intimate than a bar in town. It was all so reasonably priced too.

And not forgetting the staff who were all very friendly and chatty, even involving us in their crossword puzzle.

Whether you’re just looking for a quick pint after work, a grand selection of whiskies to sample, or some decent pub grub, then calling by the St Machar Bar is a safe bet.

Information

Address: 97 High Street, Aberdeen, AB24 3EN

T: 01224 483079

W: https://www.facebook.com/themachar

Price: £63.90 for a cheese platter, a portion of chicken nuggets, a portion of calamari, two burgers, two pints and two whiskies.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores: