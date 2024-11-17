Review: Why Bistro Verde in Aberdeen is my new favourite restaurant

“You’ve never been to Bistro Verde before?”, was owner and chef Ziggy’s reaction when I told him it was my first outing at the iconic Aberdeen restaurant.

Chatting on the phone to him after the undercover review, Ziggy was right to be shocked as this small but mighty seafood haven nestled on The Green has been punching above its weight for many years.

As an adopted quine, having only moved to the city three years ago, I’m still working my way round the local eateries.

This just goes to show how brilliant the restaurant scene in Aberdeen really is.

So with a rare Saturday night free together, my partner Andy and I made our way into town to see what the secret ingredient is to Bistro Verde’s longevity.

What is Bistro Verde like?

Accurately described as a ‘hidden gem’ in the heart of the city, Bistro Verde enjoys a prominent yet subtle location just off the main drag and down the Back Wynd Stairs within the cobbled and characterful Merchant Quarter at The Green.

Heading inside, there was definitely a great Saturday night buzz in the air as couples and tables of friends were already tucking into their food.

We couldn’t help but laugh when we were shown to our table in the ‘naughty corner’ as the sign above informed us – were they onto us?

Restaurant decor can often be a bit nondescript so I love that they’ve had a bit of fun with their interiors, from the fishing nets and captain’s wheel to the seafood inspired artwork, it was all nautical but nice.

Relaxed and ready to order, something told me we were in for a great night.

Delicious pre-dinner nibbles

In anticipation for dinner, neither of us had eaten much during the day so the pre-dinner nibbles were a must.

Both big bread lovers, we agreed to share the Bandit Bakery bread selection with olive oil and balsamic vinegar (£4.50).

Now they do say that life is all about simple pleasures and this bread from the much-loved Aberdeen bakery is proof.

Deliciously soft and doughy with a perfectly crisp crust, this bread was everything bread should be and more.

In fact, I could’ve sat all night tearing off chunks and dipping it in the olive oil and balsamic vinegar dressing.

‘I could drink the mussel sauce like wine’

More than satisfied with the nibbles, we then turned our attention to the starters.

My eyes instantly lit up when I spotted the hand foraged wild mushrooms with garlic butter and sourdough (£9.50).

But in an effort not to fill myself up too much on bread, I opted for the Shetland mussels instead (£9).

Steam rising as I took the lid off, I was thrilled to see the little black pot packed full of shiny mussel shells.

Soft and tender, the slight saltiness of the mussel worked wonderfully with the distinctive aniseed flavour of the fennel, while the sundried tomatoes and basil added a sweet edge to the dish.

After emptying the shells, I used my spoon to drink up the remaining sauce which was so good that I could happily drink it like wine.

Across the table, Andy was deep into his Cullen skink (£8.50).

Declaring it ‘proper thick Cullen skink’, the soup was brimming with chunks of smoked haddock, potatoes and leek with bread on the side for dipping purposes.

What about the mains at Bistro Verde in Aberdeen?

Glasses of wine in hand, it’s safe to say we were more than impressed by our food so far.

But how would the mains perform at Bistro Verde in Aberdeen?

For me, I chose the confit duck leg with braised puy lentils, beetroot puree, roasted golden beetroot and red wine jus (£24).

As far as presentation goes, this dish was a culinary work of art.

From the flashes of deep reds from the beetroot puree and the vibrant green of the tender stem broccoli to the pops of yellow from the golden beetroot, it certainly was a colourful plate of food.

‘I couldn’t get enough of the sauces’

Meltingly rich, it’s hard to put into words just how beautifully tender the duck tasted.

But for me it was the rich and earthy sauces that took the dish to a whole new level of flavour.

Honestly, I just couldn’t get enough of sauces, wishing I could lick my plate before it was taken away.

Meanwhile, Andy was digging into the classic Bistro Verde bouillabaisse with gusto.

Overflowing with Shetland mussels, clams, seasonal fish, tiger prawns and langoustines, it was a seafood lover’s dream.

Again, the sauce was the star of the show as Andy didn’t leave a drop of the creamy shellfish bisque.

Despite feeling stuffed, we both found extra room to share a dessert so we opted for the dark chocolate Baileys mousse from the specials board (£8.50).

Arriving at the table in an attractive crystal glass, our spoons quickly clashed over the indulgent dessert.

Made with high quality dark chocolate, generous quantities of Baileys and featuring a nut praline, it was like the decadent taste of Christmas in a glass.

The verdict

For me, the sign of an excellent meal is when you’re still thinking about the food days later.

And that is exactly what happened after our experience at Bistro Verde, I just couldn’t get the incredible duck confit out of my head.

And as for those sauces – wow, would I die for those recipes.

Also hitting the mark was the impeccable service which was attentive without being overly so.

So, yes, it’s easy to see why Bistro Verde has been a seafood haven for so many years.

Everything was faultless.

Hats off to Ziggy and his amazing team for giving Aberdeen a restaurant that it should be proud of.

Information

Address: Unit 1, 2 The Green, Aberdeen AB11 6NY

T: 01224 586 180

W: bistroverdeaberdeen.co.uk

Price: £130 (including service charge) for pre-dinner nibbles, two starters, two mains, a dessert and a bottle of wine.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog friendly: No although guide dogs are allowed.

