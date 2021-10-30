How much sugar is in your children’s Halloween goodie bags?

Witches, vampires and Spider-men will be chapping on our doors tomorrow night, collecting treats to keep them munching through the week.

But how many sugary snacks should you be letting your children eat on Halloween?

According to the NHS, sugars should not make up more than 5% of the energy (calories) each day.

What are the recommended limits?

Adults should have no more than 30g of free sugars a day – roughly equivalent to seven sugar cubes

The NHS says eating too much sugar can lead to weight gain, an increased risk of heart problems, and tooth decay.

How much sugar is in popular Halloween sweets?

With one piece of Fruitella Juicy Chews containing 3.4g of sugars, even just a handful amounts to our total sugar count for the day.

And one fun-size bag of Skittles contains more than half of most children’s daily allowances.

Here’s what the inside of your children’s goodie bags could look like this Halloween: