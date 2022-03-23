Opening date revealed for new operation treatment centre in Inverness after delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Opening date revealed for new operation treatment centre in Inverness after delays

By Ana Da Silva
March 23, 2022, 5:21 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 6:00 pm
The National Treatment Centre Highland is under construction at Inverness Campus. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The National Treatment Centre Highland is under construction at Inverness Campus. Picture by Sandy McCook.

An opening date has been set for a major new treatment centre in the Highlands, which will provide a range of crucial surgeries.

The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H) was scheduled to open in autumn – 12 months behind the original date.

But details in a new report, going before the NHS Highland board next week, show an official opening in December is now being proposed.

Members will discuss the updates and hear more about the progress of the project at a meeting on Tuesday.

New opening date

Construction of the NTC-H began in summer 2020, but was postponed by a range of technical and supply chain issues.

It is expected to be completed by September 20, with a new go-live date of December 13.

While further delays aren’t expected, the new report has warned of potential setbacks due to an increased cost of materials and fuel because of the war in Ukraine, as well as the ongoing impact of Covid.

The treatment centre will be based in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook

What will the new centre offer?

Health bosses say the elective care centre will be a key part of plans to reduce waiting times.

The facility will deliver “the best quality state-of-the-art, innovative ophthalmology and orthopaedic health care to the people of the north of Scotland”.

NTC-H will provide:

  • Uncomplicated hip and knee replacement surgery
  • Hand, foot, and ankle surgery
  • A full range of ophthalmic care including outpatients and surgical treatment

Hundreds of new staff

Additionally, more than 200 new members of staff are being recruited to run the centre – including four candidates from Zambia, and the likes of consultants and nurses.

So far, the report says 23% are confirmed, with 16% still in the middle of the hiring process.

The remaining 61% of posts are to be advertised between April and May.

