Opening date revealed for new operation treatment centre in Inverness after delays

An opening date has been set for a major new treatment centre in the Highlands, which will provide a range of crucial surgeries.

The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H) was scheduled to open in autumn – 12 months behind the original date.

But details in a new report, going before the NHS Highland board next week, show an official opening in December is now being proposed.

Members will discuss the updates and hear more about the progress of the project at a meeting on Tuesday.

New opening date

Construction of the NTC-H began in summer 2020, but was postponed by a range of technical and supply chain issues.

It is expected to be completed by September 20, with a new go-live date of December 13.

While further delays aren’t expected, the new report has warned of potential setbacks due to an increased cost of materials and fuel because of the war in Ukraine, as well as the ongoing impact of Covid.

What will the new centre offer?

Health bosses say the elective care centre will be a key part of plans to reduce waiting times.

The facility will deliver “the best quality state-of-the-art, innovative ophthalmology and orthopaedic health care to the people of the north of Scotland”.

NTC-H will provide:

Uncomplicated hip and knee replacement surgery

Hand, foot, and ankle surgery

A full range of ophthalmic care including outpatients and surgical treatment

Hundreds of new staff

Additionally, more than 200 new members of staff are being recruited to run the centre – including four candidates from Zambia, and the likes of consultants and nurses.

So far, the report says 23% are confirmed, with 16% still in the middle of the hiring process.

The remaining 61% of posts are to be advertised between April and May.

