Cuppa Club: How this Aberdeen group is helping stroke survivors regain their confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Cuppa Club: How this Aberdeen group is helping stroke survivors regain their confidence

By Chloe Irvine
April 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 30, 2022, 11:18 am
Tony Grogan standing with a cup of tea and plate of treats with members of Cuppa Club Aberdeen in the background
The Aberdeen Cuppa Club is asking more people to join weekly stroke survivor group. Picture by Kenny Elrick

For decades, Aberdeen’s Cuppa Club has helped stroke survivors regain their confidence and mobility.

Meeting every week, it offers people a chance to get together, share their experiences and take part in new activities.

It was started up in 1992 by Mary Harding, now 80, who is still a regular at the Froghall Community Centre sessions.

And she recently handed the reins to volunteer Tony Grogan, who is keen to see some new faces.

Mary Harding holding a cup of tea next to a plate with a pancake on it and other members sitting behind her.
Mary Harding enjoying a snack and chat with other Cuppa Club members at Froghall Community Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick

‘Something to look forward to’

He explained: “We’re here to help them regain their confidence and help with their mobility.

“A lot of these people don’t go out during the week, this is their only trip out, so it’s something to look forward to.

“We have a great time, we go to coffee shops, garden centres, we went to the Spotty Bag Shop in Banff a couple of weeks ago,” he added.

Members Raymond Smart, Ken Booth and Bill Fenton enjoying a cup of tea at Cuppa Club Aberdeen
Members Raymond Smart, Ken Booth and Bill Fenton enjoying a cup of tea. Picture by Kenny Elrick

‘Confidence and progress’

While Covid halted the likes of yoga and physical exercise classes, Tony hopes they can return soon.

“They sit on chairs, as most people have got mobility issues and just do stretches,” he said,.

“Sometimes we stand up and do some yoga in the back of the chair.

“It gives them confidence and you get to see how people progress [with their mobility].”

Additionally, any potential fresh faces don’t have to have experienced a stroke to sign up – all are welcome for a chat, cuppa, home bakes and biscuits.

Mary Harding and Tony Grogan standing together at Cuppa Club Aberdeen
Mary Harding and Tony Grogan. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Cuppa Club runs every Thursday from 10am-12pm at Froghall Community Centre in Aberdeen.

As the group doesn’t receive any grant funding, members are asked to chip in £3 a week to help cover the costs.

More information about Cuppa Club Aberdeen can be found on the Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland website.

Read more:

Aberdeen stroke survivors turn to music therapy in recovery journey

‘Each day I am grateful’: Young Moray mother Paula Leask opens up after suffering a stroke at 29 while ceilidh dancing

Pioneering stroke treatment that can prevent speech loss and paralysis now available for Grampian patients

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]