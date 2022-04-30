Cuppa Club: How this Aberdeen group is helping stroke survivors regain their confidence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For decades, Aberdeen’s Cuppa Club has helped stroke survivors regain their confidence and mobility.

Meeting every week, it offers people a chance to get together, share their experiences and take part in new activities.

It was started up in 1992 by Mary Harding, now 80, who is still a regular at the Froghall Community Centre sessions.

And she recently handed the reins to volunteer Tony Grogan, who is keen to see some new faces.

‘Something to look forward to’

He explained: “We’re here to help them regain their confidence and help with their mobility.

“A lot of these people don’t go out during the week, this is their only trip out, so it’s something to look forward to.

“We have a great time, we go to coffee shops, garden centres, we went to the Spotty Bag Shop in Banff a couple of weeks ago,” he added.

‘Confidence and progress’

While Covid halted the likes of yoga and physical exercise classes, Tony hopes they can return soon.

“They sit on chairs, as most people have got mobility issues and just do stretches,” he said,.

“Sometimes we stand up and do some yoga in the back of the chair.

“It gives them confidence and you get to see how people progress [with their mobility].”

Additionally, any potential fresh faces don’t have to have experienced a stroke to sign up – all are welcome for a chat, cuppa, home bakes and biscuits.

Cuppa Club runs every Thursday from 10am-12pm at Froghall Community Centre in Aberdeen.

As the group doesn’t receive any grant funding, members are asked to chip in £3 a week to help cover the costs.

More information about Cuppa Club Aberdeen can be found on the Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland website.

