Medication courier eyes 3,700-mile adventure for Archie Foundation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Medication courier eyes 3,700-mile adventure for Archie Foundation

By James Wyllie
May 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 4, 2022, 3:36 pm
John Pearce is taking part in Rust2Rome, raising money for The Archie Foundation.
John Pearce is taking part in Rust2Rome, raising money for The Archie Foundation.

A north-east medication deliveryman is taking his petrolhead passion to the next level – raising cash for sick kids in the process.

In June, 42-year-old retired airline pilot John Pearce will head on a mammoth 3,700-mile round-trip to Rome.

But, rather than taking to the skies, he’ll be travelling in a £400 “banger” with 215,000 miles on the clock, collecting donations for local charity The Archie Foundation.

He’ll also be joined in the 16-year-old Volvo S40 by partner Jen and their Highland cow mascot, also named Archie, documenting their adventures as they go.

Archie the cow checks the engine before the trip to Rome.
Archie the cow checks the engine before the trip to Rome.

Why John chose to fundraise for The Archie Foundation

John first had the idea after he left the aviation industry, looking for a “restart” in life.

He signed up to the Rust2Rome adventure, where participants spend 10 days driving from Edinburgh to Rome in a car worth less than £500.

A second wave of inspiration hit when he was completing one of his regular delivery drop-offs at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

John was aware of the crucial difference the staff there can make to families, as his partner’s son had spent two weeks in intensive care with breathing difficulties shortly after they were born.

John Pearce will travel to Rome in "Georgy Girl" - fundraising for The Archie Foundation at the same time.
John Pearce will travel to Rome in “Georgy Girl” – fundraising for The Archie Foundation at the same time.

And one trip in particular stood out in his mind.

“I saw some parents leaving the [hospital] building and they seemed very concerned,” he recalled.

“And then I looked up and could see someone holding a child up at a window, looking at a rescue helicopter that had just landed.”

John decided he’d use the trip to raise money for The Archie Foundation, which funds staff, equipment and activities for children’s hospitals in Aberdeen, Inverness and Dundee.

These youngsters will also be at the forefront of his mind during the trip in June, with the couple planning to send back regular updates of their adventure.

Archie the cow in a seatbelt
Archie will be safely buckled up in the back seat when the car takes to the road.

John has already documented Archie’s escapades checking the engine oil and practising steering.

He hopes it’ll put a smile on their faces during a tough time, adding: “We’re doing this for the kids.”

Cassie McGunnigle from The Archie Foundation said: “This is such a fantastic challenge John and Jen are undertaking for Archie, we are so grateful for their support and we really hope the local community will ‘rally’ around them!”

The pair are hoping to raise £3,700 for the charity – one pound for every mile they travel.

For more information or to make a donation, visit:  justgiving.com/fundraising/muppetsr2r

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]