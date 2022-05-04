Nicola Sturgeon: Cronyism and corrupt politics are failing our communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon: Cronyism and corrupt politics are failing our communities

By Nicola Sturgeon
May 4, 2022, 11:45 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross taste whisky during the 2019 general election campaign (Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AP/Shutterstock)
The UK Tory government’s record has been nothing short of disastrous.

The hard Brexit Scotland never voted for. Our fisheries sector betrayed again. Partying in Downing Street while the rest of us stuck to the rules over lockdown.

Cutting Universal Credit by £20 a week, pulling as many as 800,000 people into poverty. Raising National Insurance just as millions of households are feeling the squeeze from soaring prices.

The list goes on and on, from scandal after scandal to policies that hit the most vulnerable in the country.

Scotland’s council elections this Thursday are our opportunity to cast a vote for SNP councillors who’ll work tirelessly for local communities and local services. It’s also our opportunity to cast a verdict on Tory lies, failure, cronyism, and hypocrisy.

The north-east has been treated particularly appallingly by the Tories, with people who live there being robbed of around £1.8 billion by a trail of broken promises.

Aberdeen, the wider north-east and north of Scotland will be greatly affected by the transition from fossil fuels to renewables (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

One billion pounds of investment in carbon capture – vanished. Five hundred million pounds to match the Scottish Government’s just transition investment – failed to materialise.

Match funding on city deals to the tune of £254 million – disappeared. And, now, the region is set to lose out on a further £13.5 million because of Brexit.

Every SNP councillor will also be a champion for the north-east, fighting for investment in a just transition that will boost jobs and make Aberdeen a global, sustainable energy powerhouse for the future

Enough is enough. The last thing families across places like the north-east, Inverness and Moray need are councillors excusing and protecting Boris Johnson and the broken, corrupt Westminster system that is failing our communities.

It’s time for fresh thinking and new leadership with the SNP in Aberdeen.

We can send a political shock wave through Downing Street

The priority of every SNP councillor elected this week will be supporting families through the current cost of living crisis – not just in words, but in action – working tirelessly for local communities and local services.

Every SNP councillor will also be a champion for the north-east, fighting for investment in a just transition that will boost jobs and make Aberdeen a global, sustainable energy powerhouse for the future. And we’ll fight to put right more than a decade of Tory cuts, contempt, and broken promises.

Nicola Sturgeon meets a young Scot out on the campaign trail (Photo: PA)

It’s clear it is only the SNP who will stand up to the toxic Tories. Aberdeen knows all too well that Labour is happy to stand shoulder to shoulder with Boris Johnson’s party, which is proving so disastrous for so many.

On Thursday, we can send a political shock wave through Downing Street. And we can get a better deal for the north-east and our Highlands.

We have the opportunity to put the Tories under real pressure to act to help struggling families. Only SNP votes will have that impact – as only the SNP can be trusted to stand up to the Tories and lock them out of our council chambers.

Nicola Sturgeon is first minister of Scotland, leader of the SNP and MSP for Glasgow Southside

