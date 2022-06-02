Autism and work: How ‘spoken word beauty contest’ of interviews is penalising applicants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Autism and work: How ‘spoken word beauty contest’ of interviews is penalising applicants

By Chloe Irvine
June 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 11:17 am
Chris Bonnello delivering a speech at Sydney Oprah House
With the majority of autistic adults being unemployed - Chris Bonnello has called for change.

A Highlands conference will hear calls for more workplace inclusion, as people with autism are being penalised by the “spoken word beauty contest” of job interviews.

Award-winning author Chris Bonnello was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome at 25, after being told his condition wasn’t severe enough to class as autism when he was a child.

Now 36, he feels there’s still progress needed to support individuals with autism and allow them to thrive.

He’s been selected as one of the panellists for XpoNorth later this month, an online conference aimed at supporting Highland business.

Chris explained: “One of the biggest problems doesn’t come from being autistic, it’s the fact the world is designed with everyone else in mind.

Chris Bonnello holding his two 'Underdogs' novels in each hand
Author Chris Bonnello says firms need to change their interview processes to help people with autism into work.

“Schools are built with the non-autistic workforce in mind and what that often leads to is autistic people struggling.

“It’s not necessarily because they’re bad at the job or struggle with academic subjects, but simply it’s difficult to perform your best in an environment that doesn’t match you.”

‘I have three degrees – but the interview stage stopped me getting a job’

Despite having three degrees, finding work has been a constant battle for Chris, who was previously a primary teacher.

Just 20% of people with autism are actively employed.

“A really big problem is the recruitment system,” he said.

“I have a mathematics degree and teaching degree and it took me 13 interviews to get my first teaching job.

“The recruitment system is designed for non-autistic people, after I left (teaching) I got a creative writing degree as well.

“I went through a stage of applying for admin jobs – jobs you don’t need to have those degrees for. Even then, I was really struggling to pass the interviews.

“The expectation with interviews is that you’ll know how to play the game, you’ll understand the really tricky unspoken social rules,” he said.

‘Spoken word beauty contest’

Chris believes the way interviews are conducted needs to be changed to not only be more suitable for those with autism, but also to ensure the best person is employed.

He said: “One thing I would suggest is a practical exercise.

“Otherwise it’s just a spoken word beauty contest, whoever can say the right words gets the job.

Employer laughing at charismatic candidate during interview

“Leaving neurodiversity out of it for a moment, that would ensure you’d get the best people for the job.

“Imagine you’re the head of a construction company, would you rather employ someone good at building houses – or someone good at talking about building houses?”

Read more:

Highland Mum quits work to home-school her autistic sons, as new school has ‘no safe space’

As Melanie Sykes discusses autism diagnosis at 51, Aberdeen psychotherapists explain why it seems so rare for women

‘Something has to change’ in our handling of autism

