NHS dental crisis: Grampian patients waiting until 2023 for check-up – and where can I register?

By Ana Da Silva
July 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 9:10 am
New NHS patients across Grampian could be waiting into next year to be seen by a dentist.

Just 17 of the 80 dental practices across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are currently accepting new NHS patients – some with a six-month waiting list.

There’s also just one practice in Moray with its books open.

Covid and Brexit are being blamed for the massive backlogs, and dental bosses now fear even more dentists could leave the NHS in favour of going private.

Where has the backlog come from?

At the start of the pandemic, dentists could only perform emergency procedures as part of efforts to slow the spread of Covid.

This had a knock-on effect for dental school students, who couldn’t access the real world experience needed to finish their studies.

Of the three courses running in Scotland, Aberdeen’s was the only one able to produce graduates last year.

Additionally, there’s been a drop in the number of EU dentists applying to work for the NHS post-Brexit.

Some new NHS patients across the north and north-east are facing six-month waits to be seen by a dentist.

Meanwhile some practices are choosing to reduce or even end their commitments to the NHS.

The British Dental Association says the number of high street NHS dentists in Scotland has fallen by more than 5% in the last two years.

It’s raised fears that, without further intervention, the situation could become even worse.

Where can I register just now?

As it stands, there are nine dentists in Aberdeen and eight in Aberdeenshire currently accepting new patients.

In May, there were no practices taking on new NHS patients in Moray. This has since changed with Buckie Dental Practice opening its books.

NHS Grampian maintains a monthly list of available dental practices, and we’ve mapped them below.

If someone requires urgent treatment and they aren’t registered with a practice, they’re able to get treatment from the Public Dental Service.

The health board also operates an advice helpline on 0345 45 65 990.

What happens next?

NHS Grampian is offering grants up to £25,000 to dentists willing to set up shop in Moray and north Aberdeenshire.

Jonathan Iloya, NHS Grampian’s director of dentistry, said: “We are doing our utmost to support NHS dentistry in the region, and I hope our efforts will attract the profession to come and set up and practise.”

Jonathan Iloya, director of dentistry at NHS Grampian. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

The Scottish Government previously implemented a “multiplier” on the sums it would receive for treating NHS patients, topping up payments as the industry returned to normal.

But this has decreased from 1.7x to 1.3x and David McColl, chairman of the BDA’s Scottish dental practice committee, is accusing ministers of “playing with fire”.

“This multiplier helped ensure NHS dentists received fees for care that actually covered their costs,” he added.

“Slashing them will leave colleagues churning out dentures at a loss while thinking twice about their future.”

But a government spokeswoman said the “unprecedented” levels of support combined with the easing of Covid restrictions means NHS practices can deliver “normal” levels of activity.

She added: “Under this government there has been a 32% increase in dentists providing NHS dental services in Scotland.”

