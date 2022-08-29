Grampian flu and Covid jabs: What you need to know for autumn/winter 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Grampian flu and Covid jabs: What you need to know for autumn/winter 2022

By James Wyllie
August 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 29, 2022, 2:00 pm
Calum Morrison receives a Covid jab from Chloe England at NHS Grampian's vaccination centre at P&J Live in September 2021. Picture by Paul Glendell
Calum Morrison receives a Covid jab from Chloe England at NHS Grampian's vaccination centre at P&J Live in September 2021. Picture by Paul Glendell

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Drinking tea is associated with a lower risk of mortality, new research has suggested (Steve Parsons/PA)
Tea associated with a lower risk of mortality, research suggests
Statins do not commonly cause muscle pain, research suggests (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Statins do not commonly cause muscle pain, research suggests
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
North man to unicycle NC500 so he can help recovering alcoholics
1
New analysis of NHS data shows black and Asian people in England have to wait longer for a cancer diagnosis than white people (David Davies/PA)
Black and Asian people in England waiting longer for cancer diagnosis – analysis
Vaping has reached record levels in Britain, according to a new report (PA)
Vaping reaches record levels – report
Almost two-fifths of workers believe their colleagues would not speak out about mental health problems for fear of losing their job or suffering discrimination (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Companies urged to do more to tackle stigma of mental ill health at work
Try these expert tips for dealing with headaches.
9 ways to treat a headache without taking medication
0
New YouGov research has found 64% of voters do not trust either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak to make the right decisions when it comes to improving the NHS (Joe Giddens/PA)
Majority of voters do not trust Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak with improving the…
NHS pension scheme changes could be extended to allow retired staff to keep their pension benefits if they return to the workforce (PA)
Consultation will consider extending NHS pension changes to help winter staffing
The AstraZeneca boss has said he is not sure whether boosters every year are a good use of resources (Nick Potts/PA)
AstraZeneca boss unsure if annual Covid-19 boosters are good use of resources

More from Press and Journal

Household energy costs in Shetland are twice that of the mainland. Picture: Shutterstock.
Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April
0
Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors.
Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide
0
William Akio made his Ross County debut against East Fife in July. This is his only appearance to date in County colours due to his knee injury.
Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier…
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season
0
The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0