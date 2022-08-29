Rugby: Aberdeen Wanderers progress in National Shield thriller against Hillfoots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rugby: Aberdeen Wanderers progress in National Shield thriller against Hillfoots

By Jack Nixon
August 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Wanderers were involved in high-scoring tussle.
Aberdeen Wanderers were involved in high-scoring tussle.

The Caledonian season got under way with a number of teams in the area committed to games in the National Shield and Caledonian North Bowl.

This included a thrilling tie at Groats Road where Aberdeen Wanderers progressed to the next round of the Shield after seeing off Hillfoots by the narrow margin of 37-36.

In the same competition, Caithness made the long trip to Grangemouth but to no avail after crashing out 49-15 to the Stags.

Banff and Ellon were given walkovers after Glenrothes and Dundee Medics were unable to raise sides.

In the North Bowl,  RAF Lossiemouth were too streetwise for Dyce with a 22-14 success at the Meadows, Ellon.

Elsewhere, Inverness Craig Dunain lost 41-17 at Canal Park to Stornoway.

North Police Scotland and Garioch were unable to meet their commitments against Turriff and Mackie.

