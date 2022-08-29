Rugby: Aberdeen Wanderers progress in National Shield thriller against Hillfoots

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Caledonian season got under way with a number of teams in the area committed to games in the National Shield and Caledonian North Bowl.

This included a thrilling tie at Groats Road where Aberdeen Wanderers progressed to the next round of the Shield after seeing off Hillfoots by the narrow margin of 37-36.

In the same competition, Caithness made the long trip to Grangemouth but to no avail after crashing out 49-15 to the Stags.

Banff and Ellon were given walkovers after Glenrothes and Dundee Medics were unable to raise sides.

In the North Bowl, RAF Lossiemouth were too streetwise for Dyce with a 22-14 success at the Meadows, Ellon.

Elsewhere, Inverness Craig Dunain lost 41-17 at Canal Park to Stornoway.

North Police Scotland and Garioch were unable to meet their commitments against Turriff and Mackie.