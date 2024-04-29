New rapid diagnosis centre to double ARI’s prostate cancer capacity, easing anxiety for patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

New rapid diagnosis centre to double ARI’s prostate cancer capacity, easing anxiety for patients

A £2.5 million diagnostic centre expected to open this year will combine scans and diagnostic procedures into a single visit.

By Andy Morton
UCAN chair Justine Royle, left, and UCAN co-founder James N'Dow at the launch of a fundraiser for the new rapid diagnostic centre at ARI. Image: DC Thomson
UCAN chair Justine Royle, left, and UCAN co-founder James N'Dow at the launch of a fundraiser for the new rapid diagnostic centre at ARI. Image: DC Thomson

A new rapid testing centre in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary will help the hospital treat twice as many prostate cancer patients.

The Urological Cancer Rapid Diagnostic Centre, which is on course to test its first patients before the end of the year, will combine a patient’s scans and diagnostic procedures into a single visit to ARI.

Currently, scans and diagnostics take place over multiple visits.

North-east urological cancer charity UCAN, which is behind the Rapid Diagnostic Centre, said the RDC hopes to “significantly” reduce the time to diagnosis.

It will improve cancer treatment results and reduce anxiety for patients and their families across the North of Scotland.

A mock-up of the new centre expected to open at ARI before the end of the year. Image: UCAN

Speaking to the P&J at a fundraising event in Aberdeen on Thursday, UCAN co-founder and ARI urological consultant James N’Dow and UCAN char Justine Royle said the RDC will help double the number of patients the urological unit can treat.

As the RDC diagnosis patients faster, surgery capacity will be improved by the increased adoption of the transurethral laser ablation – known as Tula – procedure to free up theatre space.

Tula is a minimally invasive method that takes 15 minutes and can be done using local anaesthetic. Tula patients can go home the same day they are operated on.

Prostate cancer diagnostics can ‘blaze a trail’ for ARI

Quicker turnover should help cut into waiting list for prostate and other urological cancer patients.

According to NHS Grampian’s most recent data, urology patients at the UCAN Centre in ARI have a six-week wait from being referred by their GP to being seen in a clinic.

At a fundraiser for the new RDC last week, NHS Grampian chief executive Adam Coldwells praised the UCAN project. Mr Coldwells said the RDC can “blaze a trail” for other ARI cancer departments.

Ms Royal and Professor N’Dow want to raise £2.5 million to help build the centre. Image: DC Thomson

UCAN wants to raise £2.5 million by the end of the year to fund the RDC.

“It will enable 70% of patients to receive a diagnosis the same day they are seen resulting in massive savings, a significant reduction in our carbon footprint and will allow us to double the capacity,” said Professor N’Dow, who was awarded an OBE in this year’s New Year’s Honours list.

UCAN has already raised £400,000 of the total.

Established in 2005, UCAN opened the UCAN Centre at ARI three years later. A drop-in service staffed by urological cancer specialist nurses, it provides information and support for patients and their families.

UCAN implemented the first robotic surgical system in Scotland in 2015.

