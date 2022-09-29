Why are local GPs spending £1m a year on paracetamol prescriptions?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why are local GPs spending £1m a year on paracetamol prescriptions?

By James Wyllie
September 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 29, 2022, 7:44 am
Question mark made out of tablets - Why are GPs in Grampian, Highland and the islands spending so much on paracetamol prescriptions?
Why are GPs in Grampian, Highland and the islands spending so much on paracetamol prescriptions?

In the time it’s taken you to read this sentence, GPs in the north of Scotland will have prescribed the equivalent of one pack of paracetamols.

In the next 24 hours, they’ll dish out a staggering 133,000 tablets.

And over the last year, these prescriptions in Grampian, the Highlands and Islands cost more than £1.1 million.

But with 16-packs of paracetamols available in the shops for as little as 29p a time, why are GPs prescribing so many?

How many people are being prescribed paracetamol?

Paracetamol is the second-most common drug prescribed by GPs in the region.

An average of 26,000 prescriptions of the 500mg tablets are fulfilled every month.

The only drug more popular is omeprazole, which helps control chronic heartburn.

But, when factoring in other types of the painkiller, the number soars higher.

Infographic showing the number and cost of various types of paracetamol prescriptions

Data for the north and north-east from June 2022 shows:

Capsules: 1,039 prescriptions, £6,819.72

Oral suspension: 1,899 prescriptions, £31,326.52

Suppositories: 2,959 prescriptions, £38,400.49

Tablets: 25,179 prescriptions, £100,478.80

Why do paracetamol prescriptions cost so much?

Looking at June again, a total of 24,536 prescriptions for 500mg paracetamol tablets were fulfilled across Grampian, Highland and the Islands.

The total cost was just under £94,000.

When broken down by tablet, however, this works out at roughly 0.4p each.

All of the prescriptions across the region in this month cost £15.6m – with paracetamol tablets making up just 0.6% of this spend.

Infographic showing the cost of paracetamol prescriptions compared to all medication in June 2022

But that doesn’t mean they’re exempt from potential cost-cutting.

Some GP clinics have advised patients not to ask their doctor for paracetamol, and to purchase it themselves instead.

Others are advising lifestyle changes to help reduce reliance on medication.

This can improve patients’ health and save the NHS money at the same time.

Why are people being prescribed paracetamol?

For some people with conditions like chronic pain or arthritis, they require regular paracetamol to help manage their health.

While the tablets can be picked up from the shop, this isn’t always practical for patients.

If someone requires the full dose of eight tablets a day, that means a pack of 16 will only last them 48 hours.

GP Emma Windle explains that, for some, paracetamol prescriptions (and the associated cost) are a necessity. Picture by Scott Baxter
GP Emma Windle explains that, for some, paracetamol prescriptions are a necessity. Picture by Scott Baxter

Aberdeen GP Emma Windle, who helps run Aberdeen Wellbeing Festival, explains: “There is a limit to the amount of paracetamol that people can buy over the counter.

“Even buying the two packets you’re allowed to buy at a time, you would still only have a four day supply.

“Often these patients struggle with mobility and getting to the shop every four days is not manageable.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
[[title_reg]]

