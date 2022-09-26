Transforming eye health on the high street with Specsavers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Transforming eye health on the high street with Specsavers

Presented by Specsavers
September 26, 2022, 9:00 am
Post Thumbnail

Up to 50 per cent of sight loss is avoidable and Specsavers believes that nobody should have to live with vision loss which could have been avoided.

That’s why Specsavers stores across Scotland are encouraging everyone to have regular eye tests to keep on top of their eye health. And it’s also why they have invested in advanced eye scanners to ensure the best eye care is available to everyone.

These OCT (optical coherence tomography), scanners allow opticians to take a 3D image of the back of your eye to help spot serious eye conditions, including glaucoma, up to four years earlier.

Some of the conditions which can be picked up earlier with the scan include glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. In rarer cases, signs of other serious health issues such as brain tumours have been found.

“Our investment in OCT combined with the expertise of our optometrists across the Specsavers portfolio is a pivotal step forward in the detection of avoidable sight loss conditions in the UK,” says Arlene Stephenson, Specsavers’ Scottish divisional chair.

“This is simply the right thing to do in terms of offering our customers a choice of the best possible technology in their eye examination. Our goal is to transform eye health through investment in professional development and by putting the best equipment right into the heart of the community.”

FAQs: OCT (optical coherence tomography) eye scans

What happens when you have a OCT scan?

If you’ve ever had a picture taken of the back of your eye before your test, it’s quite similar. All you need to do is look into the machine for a short time (one minute max).

How does it work?

The machine works by taking hundreds of pictures of the back of your eye and beyond, looking right back to your optic nerve. All these pictures create a layered image showing all the structures within your eye.

Who should have OCT?

Even if your vision and eye health are fine, an OCT scan is recommended for anyone aged 25+. Getting an OCT scan with your eye test helps to track your eye health over time. With early detection, leads to earlier treatment.

Does it hurt?

Not at all – it’s a quick, painless scan.

Are there any side effects or risks?

None. OCT uses a completely safe laser light source.

How much do eye examinations and OCT scans cost?

The Scottish Government funds NHS eye examinations in Scotland, so if you’re aged 16-60 you can have an NHS funded eye examination every two years if required. An OCT scan is in addition to your eye examination, ask in your nearest store for further details.

Find out more or book an appointment with Specsavers.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Lauren Tulloch next to an animation of a stoma
Shetland bowel cancer survivor sets up stoma support group as isles no longer have…
0
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Frozen embryo transfers ‘linked to higher blood pressure problems in pregnancy’
New stats show how many people are on the organ donation register.
Organ Donation: How many people are on the register in your area?
1
Bad dreams could indicate a raised risk of developing dementia.
Why are nightmares in middle age being linked to dementia?
0
The chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation says some Aberdeen locations, like Union Street, are "no-go zones" for sufferers. Picture by Scott Baxter
‘Chances are I’m spending the night in hospital’: Asthma dangers of Aberdeen high street…
0
The Scottish Government has come under fire over its handling of Scotland’s healthcare system in recent years (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scottish Labour urges Yousaf to act on Scotland’s NHS crisis
Asymptomatic Covid-19 testing is to be paused from Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Health and social workers to no longer require weekly Covid-19 testing
In early September there were fewer than 15 cases per day on average (Alamy/PA)
Second doses of vaccine to be offered to those most at risk from monkeypox
‘Covid-19 linked to increase in new diagnoses of type 1 diabetes in children’ (Brian Lawless/PA)
Covid-19 ‘linked to increase in new diagnoses of type 1 diabetes in children’
Covid-19 infections in England and Wales have risen for the first time in two months, new figures show (PA)
Covid-19 infections rise in England and Wales for first time since early July

More from Press and Journal

Daniel MacIntyre admits the Mantrap in Oban will be different from the past, but will still be a lot of fun. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
Zygimantas Nevulis leaving court.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal
0
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials
0
Craig Gordon during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park, on September 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

Editor's Picks