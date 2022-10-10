The ‘Fit Like?’ campaign helping offshore workers cope with loneliness and isolation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The ‘Fit Like?’ campaign helping offshore workers cope with loneliness and isolation

By Charlotte Thomson
October 10, 2022, 11:45 am
North Star manager Michelle Fowler talks about how staff are looking out for each other.
North Star manager Michelle Fowler talks about how staff are looking out for each other.

Offshore workers often face long trips away from home missing family and friends.

Their shift patterns and high pressure jobs can also make it difficult to feel connected to loved ones.

But one Aberdeen-based shipping firm has come up with a novel way to help staff talk to their co-workers if they’re struggling to cope.

And it’s been named ‘Fit Like?’ after the phrase north-east residents use to greet each other.

Speaking on World Mental Health Day, North Star’s QHSE manager Michelle Fowler says Fit Like? was launched to help staff feel less lonely.

“At North Star, we view mental health as central to our company policy,” she said.

“Ensuring that our on and offshore teams are listened to and there is an understanding of the pressures they face, is key to their welfare, workplace safety, and the wellbeing of the company as a whole.”

Offshore loneliness: How does the Fit Like campaign work?

Offshore workers installing big sling onto crane block.

North Star employees often face high-pressure situations providing 24/7 response and rescue operations to 50 North Sea oil and gas installations.

This can involve rescuing workers from oil rigs or ships.

They may be working alongside colleagues, but it’s not difficult to understand why offshore staff can struggle with loneliness out at sea.

The campaign is built upon the understanding that our difficulties with mental ill health can be experienced in many different ways.

Encouraging open conversations between co-workers is an important part of the campaign, as well as reducing the stigma of mental health.

A guide has also been created for staff to help them recognise when a colleague may be struggling with feelings of loneliness while working offshore.

It highlights how someone feeling a lack of energy or suffering concentration problems could be in need of some extra help.

Our mental health is just as important as our physical health

Many North Star staff work offshore in the North Sea.

North Star has an open-door policy for staff to reassure them that they can speak about any problems they may have with their mental health.

“We know that, just like with any physical injury, a mental health problem needs time and patience to be resolved,” Michelle says.

“Open and honest communication is key to this.

“This is why we have designed ‘Fit Like?’ to be centred on informal discussion that removes the inherent pressure felt when talking about these subjects, whilst increasing awareness of mental health across the board.”

 

