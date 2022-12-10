North-east charity Smile Scotland to auction off dozen rare motorbikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east charity Smile Scotland to auction off dozen rare motorbikes

By James Wyllie
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 12, 2022, 1:42 pm
Clive Hampshire, of Oyne charity Smile Scotland, will be auctioning a dozen rare motorbikes later this month. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Clive Hampshire, of Oyne charity Smile Scotland, will be auctioning a dozen rare motorbikes later this month. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A dozen rare motorcycles, including a much-sought-after 1942 Indian Scout, will be auctioned off in Aberdeenshire later this month.

The “dirty dozen” all come from one north-east collector, with some having been off the road since the 1960s.

Charity Smile Scotland is preparing to auction the motorbikes at its Cabin Fever sale in Oyne on December 29.

It’ll invest the commission from the sales into helping people facing discrimination back into employment, training or further education.

Founded in 2014, it offers support for people with mental ill health, additional support needs, criminal backgrounds and homelessness.

Click through our gallery to see all 12 bikes being auctioned and their estimated selling prices:

Ex-war department 1942 Indian Scout 500cc with an estimated selling price of £9,000-£12,000. Images: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
1956 Ariel Red Hunter 350cc with an estimated selling price of £2,000-£3,000.
1961 AJS 650cc Model 16 with an estimated selling price of £2,000-£3,000.
1962 Royal Enfield Meteor 700cc with an estimated selling price of £3,000-£4,000.
1962 Velocette Viper 350cc with an estimated selling price of £3,300-£4,200.
1964 Norton 650ss 650cc with an estimated selling price of £3,300-£4,500.
1965 Norton Atlas 750cc with an estimated selling price of £3,300-£4,500.
1971 Triumph Daytona 500cc with an estimated selling price of £3,300-£4,500.
1971 BSA B50 500cc with an estimated selling price of £3,300-£4,500.
1967 ex-War Dept BSA B40 350cc with an estimated selling price of £2,000-£3,000.
1984 Harley Low Rider 900cc with an estimated selling price of £2,000-£3,000.
1985 ex-Police BMW R800 800cc with an estimated selling price of £1,600-£2,400.

The “dirty dozen” – so called because the bikes are being sold as-is, straight from the collector’s storage – has already gathered international intrigue.

It includes a 1956 Ariel Red Hunter, last on the road in 1968, and an ex-war department BSA B40 complete with hand-painted number plate and under 400 miles on the clock.

Altogether, it’s hoped they’ll sell for between £38,000 and £52,000.

Founder and trustee Clive Hampshire explained: “The Indian Scout is as rare as hen’s teeth – they don’t come along every day.

“You can find one or two of them, but they’re never up for sale.

Clive atop the "rare as hens' teeth" Indian Scout, to be sold on December 29. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Clive atop the “rare as hens’ teeth” Indian Scout, to be sold on December 29. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

“The collector bought the motorcycles, checked or restored them and then they were his daily runners.

“When he finished with the one he was doing up, he’d set it aside and get another one.

“He could never find himself to part with them, so we are excited to get these and have the auction.”

Some of the motorbikes hadn’t seen daylight for decades before arriving in Oyne, but are all in good condition.

The Ariel Red Hunter still has a tax disc from 1968. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
The Ariel Red Hunter still has a tax disc from 1968. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Clive says they might need “a bit of tinkering” – but adds: “I’ve no doubt at least a few of them will be going within a few hours.

“You won’t be able to ride them out of the auction after you’ve won, but you could push it.

“All of the bikes would need to be recommissioned.

“When they were laid to rest in the collector’s garage with a blanket over them, they were in running order.”

Buyers from across the country - and overseas - are interested in the sale. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Buyers from across the country – and overseas – are interested in the sale. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Some details of the auction have been previewed on social media by the charity already – prompting intrigue from across the country.

Clive has received an inquiring fromn a potential buyer in Norway, while others in England have asked for advice on travelling up and staying overnight.

Alongside the motorbikes, Smile Scotland will be auctioning hundreds of other lots including motoring memorabilia and road signs.

The charity named it the Cabin Fever sale after the feeling some people get between Christmas and New Year – desperate to leave the house in search of something to do.

The Smile Scotland Auction House is open in Oyne. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
The Smile Scotland Auction House – with its distinctive blue roof – is open in Oyne. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Smile Scotland has become well-known for selling off unusual finds from across the region – including an ultra-rare suffragette coin, a former Lord Provost’s letters, and “the finest piano in Aberdeen“.

Earlier this year its staff appeared on an episode of Yesterday channel’s Bangers and Cash.

More information about the Cabin Fever sale can be found at smilescotland-auctionhouse.org.uk or by calling the charity, based at Ryehill, Oyne, on 01464 851638.

