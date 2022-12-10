North-east charity Smile Scotland to auction off dozen rare motorbikes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A dozen rare motorcycles, including a much-sought-after 1942 Indian Scout, will be auctioned off in Aberdeenshire later this month.

The “dirty dozen” all come from one north-east collector, with some having been off the road since the 1960s.

Charity Smile Scotland is preparing to auction the motorbikes at its Cabin Fever sale in Oyne on December 29.

It’ll invest the commission from the sales into helping people facing discrimination back into employment, training or further education.

Founded in 2014, it offers support for people with mental ill health, additional support needs, criminal backgrounds and homelessness.

Click through our gallery to see all 12 bikes being auctioned and their estimated selling prices:

The “dirty dozen” – so called because the bikes are being sold as-is, straight from the collector’s storage – has already gathered international intrigue.

It includes a 1956 Ariel Red Hunter, last on the road in 1968, and an ex-war department BSA B40 complete with hand-painted number plate and under 400 miles on the clock.

Altogether, it’s hoped they’ll sell for between £38,000 and £52,000.

Founder and trustee Clive Hampshire explained: “The Indian Scout is as rare as hen’s teeth – they don’t come along every day.

“You can find one or two of them, but they’re never up for sale.

“The collector bought the motorcycles, checked or restored them and then they were his daily runners.

“When he finished with the one he was doing up, he’d set it aside and get another one.

“He could never find himself to part with them, so we are excited to get these and have the auction.”

Some of the motorbikes hadn’t seen daylight for decades before arriving in Oyne, but are all in good condition.

Clive says they might need “a bit of tinkering” – but adds: “I’ve no doubt at least a few of them will be going within a few hours.

“You won’t be able to ride them out of the auction after you’ve won, but you could push it.

“All of the bikes would need to be recommissioned.

“When they were laid to rest in the collector’s garage with a blanket over them, they were in running order.”

Some details of the auction have been previewed on social media by the charity already – prompting intrigue from across the country.

Clive has received an inquiring fromn a potential buyer in Norway, while others in England have asked for advice on travelling up and staying overnight.

Alongside the motorbikes, Smile Scotland will be auctioning hundreds of other lots including motoring memorabilia and road signs.

The charity named it the Cabin Fever sale after the feeling some people get between Christmas and New Year – desperate to leave the house in search of something to do.

Smile Scotland has become well-known for selling off unusual finds from across the region – including an ultra-rare suffragette coin, a former Lord Provost’s letters, and “the finest piano in Aberdeen“.

Earlier this year its staff appeared on an episode of Yesterday channel’s Bangers and Cash.

More information about the Cabin Fever sale can be found at smilescotland-auctionhouse.org.uk or by calling the charity, based at Ryehill, Oyne, on 01464 851638.