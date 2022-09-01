Boost for north-east charity after ultra-rare suffragette coin found in old bowl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boost for north-east charity after ultra-rare suffragette coin found in old bowl

By Chloe Irvine
September 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Black and white image of women sitting at a table with posters that say 'VOTE' next to the coin that Smile Scotland have restored
A historic coin symbolising women's suffrage has been restored by a charity in Oyne

A north-east charity has received a massive boost after discovering an incredibly rare 124-year-old suffragette coin under an antique bowl.

Smile Scotland’s founder and trustee Clive Hampshire was ‘shocked’ when he came across an ornate bowl dating back to the 1910s or 20s from a house in Fochabers.

But as soon as he turned it over, he discovered the item was hiding an even more surprising secret on the base.

The coin was found in an ornate bowl dating back 100 years.
The coin was found in the base of an ornate bowl dating back 100 years.

Inside the base he saw an 1898 coin stamped with the phrase “votes for women” – a remnant of the suffragettes’ historic protests in the early 20th Century.

Less than a dozen are thought to still be in existence – with one even in the British Museum.

The item will be auctioned off at the charity’s premises in Oyne this week, with proceeds going toward education and training for people with physical or mental illnesses, a criminal background or are homeless.

‘Suffragettes known to have defaced money’

Clive knew the coin was of major historical significance as soon as he laid eyes on it.

He said: “We were very surprised because when we went and looked at it we thought ‘that’s stamped with votes for women.’

“Then when we looked it up with one of the museums they said there was only eleven known to exist and it looks very much like the same type of markings and stamp.

“We thought maybe this is the twelfth or maybe its one of the eleven known, but where it came from, I’d think it would have good provenance.

“The house it came from had a mixture of people who had lived in Holland and also lived in Scotland.”

Auctioneer Clive was surprised when he found the coin. Picture by Kami Thomson
Auctioneer Clive was surprised when he found the coin. Picture by Kami Thomson

He added: “During the Suffragette movement, they were known to have defaced money to advertise their cause whilst protesting against a political system controlled by male authority figures.

“This activity occurred in the early 1900s following the perceived failure of more peaceful protests.

The 1898 Suffragette coin at Smile Scotland's auction house in Oyne
The 1897 Suffragette coin at Smile Scotland’s auction house in Oyne

“This penny coin has been stamped with the words ‘votes for women’ across the body of Britannia – in the same manner as known to have taken place with confirmed examples.

“There is a hole punched through the top of the coin, which suggests it may have been worn as a pendant previously.”

‘Importance of challenging discrimination’

Clive believes that the penny serves as a reminder of the sacrifices of women to achieve the right to vote and challenge prejudiced attitudes.

“Whilst it is not possible to verify the authenticity of the defaced coin, it does provide a reminder of a key moment in the fight for women’s right to vote,” he said.

Angela Allan chair, Board of Trustees and Clive Hampshire trustee / general manager outside Smile Scotland's auction house in Oyne. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Angela Allan chair, Board of Trustees and Clive Hampshire trustee / general manager outside Smile Scotland’s auction house in Oyne. Picture by Kenny Elrick

“When we started reading about it and looking it up, it just reminded us of what the charity does – no discrimination –  so we thought it was fitting that it fell into our hands.”

The auction will be held from 10am on Saturday, September 3 at Smile Scotland, Oyne.

In previous years it has discovered all many of weird and wonderful curios – including “the finest piano in Aberdeen,” a former Lord Provost’s letters and even a pair of plastic feet.

[[title]]

[[text]]
