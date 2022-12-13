NHS Grampian issues advice as cost-of-living illnesses expected to worsen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Grampian is issuing advice to keep people safe this winter, warning we’re still at “the tip of the iceberg” with cost-of-living illnesses.

It’s reinforcing the importance of keeping warm and well to reduce people’s chances of becoming seriously ill, particularly during the current cold snap.

The health board has printed out booklets and set up a dedicated website to spread the word throughout the north-east.

And its head of health intelligence, Jillian Evans, says it’s crucial people act now before it’s too late.

“We’ve seen an increase in emergencies for falls and trips in the last four weeks – and we expect that to happen as it’s so icy out there,” she said.

“Admissions to hospital are steady and high, and we expect that to continue and probably intensify as things really start to bite.

“I don’t think people have really seen the effect of a reduction in income and how much they have to spend. We’ve certainly not seen an effect of the weather until now.

“It feels as though there’s lots more to come – and this week might be the tip of an iceberg.”

Risks of living in the cold

The health board’s booklet contains some simple recipes, and general advice around the likes of medication, food hygiene and staying safe outdoors.

It emphasises the importance of staying warm, as living in a cold house – under 18C for a prolonged period – or spending too much time outdoors, can increase your risk of illness.

Jillian added: “I know it’s easy to say ‘keep warm’ when we’re also talking about how difficult it is to afford that.

“Cold homes can be pretty severe for young people, particularly infants, with risks of respiratory infections.

“It’s particularly bad for older people too, frail people who are not moving about as much.

“And being outdoors also puts you at risk, if you’re frail or elderly, of cardiac conditions.”

What else could help this winter?

Jillian says keeping active – moving around, even in your own home – and wearing several layers instead of one thick jumper, can be key here.

She’s also encouraging people to check in with friends, relatives and neighbours regularly – making sure they’re OK and improving their own mental health.

NHS Grampian’s winter guidance can be found at nhsgrampian.org/wintersupport.

Physical copies of the booklet can also be requested via the NHS Grampian freephone heathline on 08085 20 20 30, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.