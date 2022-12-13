NHS Grampian issues advice as cost-of-living illnesses expected to worsen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS Grampian issues advice as cost-of-living illnesses expected to worsen

By James Wyllie
December 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 14, 2022, 9:42 am
Jillian Evans has launched the winter advice campaign. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Jillian Evans has launched the winter advice campaign. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

NHS Grampian is issuing advice to keep people safe this winter, warning we’re still at “the tip of the iceberg” with cost-of-living illnesses.

It’s reinforcing the importance of keeping warm and well to reduce people’s chances of becoming seriously ill, particularly during the current cold snap.

The health board has printed out booklets and set up a dedicated website to spread the word throughout the north-east.

And its head of health intelligence, Jillian Evans, says it’s crucial people act now before it’s too late.

The wintry weather always brings an increase in emergency cases of trips and falls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The wintry weather always brings an increase in emergency cases of trips and falls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We’ve seen an increase in emergencies for falls and trips in the last four weeks – and we expect that to happen as it’s so icy out there,” she said.

“Admissions to hospital are steady and high, and we expect that to continue and probably intensify as things really start to bite.

“I don’t think people have really seen the effect of a reduction in income and how much they have to spend. We’ve certainly not seen an effect of the weather until now.

“It feels as though there’s lots more to come – and this week might be the tip of an iceberg.”

Risks of living in the cold

The health board’s booklet contains some simple recipes, and general advice around the likes of medication, food hygiene and staying safe outdoors.

It emphasises the importance of staying warm, as living in a cold house – under 18C for a prolonged period – or spending too much time outdoors, can increase your risk of illness.

Jillian says the booklet and website contain useful advice on a range of issues. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Jillian says the booklet and website contain useful advice on a range of issues. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

Jillian added: “I know it’s easy to say ‘keep warm’ when we’re also talking about how difficult it is to afford that.

“Cold homes can be pretty severe for young people, particularly infants, with risks of respiratory infections.

“It’s particularly bad for older people too, frail people who are not moving about as much.

“And being outdoors also puts you at risk, if you’re frail or elderly, of cardiac conditions.”

What else could help this winter?

Jillian says keeping active – moving around, even in your own home – and wearing several layers instead of one thick jumper, can be key here.

The temperature has plummeted in recent days. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The temperature has plummeted in recent days. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She’s also encouraging people to check in with friends, relatives and neighbours regularly – making sure they’re OK and improving their own mental health.

NHS Grampian’s winter guidance can be found at nhsgrampian.org/wintersupport. 

Physical copies of the booklet can also be requested via the NHS Grampian freephone heathline on 08085 20 20 30, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Ambulances outside Waterloo Ambulance Station, south London. The NHS continues to be under severe pressure, with Government being urged to step in (James Manning/PA)
Government urged to act amid warnings of ‘intolerable’ NHS pressures
NHS Digital data shows hospital admissions for eating disorders are rising among children and young people (Ian West/PA)
39% rise in number of children needing help for serious mental health problems
(Rui Vieira/PA)
Record number of cancer patients treated last year, but waiting list grows
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak and Barclay’s absence amid NHS pressure ‘inexplicable’ – Labour
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
UKHSA advice includes simple steps that can minimise the spread of illness in education and childcare settings as well as the wider community (Ian West/PA)
Back-to-school health advice issued amid rising Strep A and flu cases
Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital in east London (James Manning/PA)
NHS pressure ‘intolerable and unsustainable’, warn medics
Holyrood must be recalled to debate the ‘unprecedented crisis’ in the NHS, the Tories said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tories urge Sturgeon to recall Holyrood amid ‘unprecedented crisis’ in NHS
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Health board declares critical incident amid ‘unprecedented’ number of patients
(James Manning/PA)
Deaths caused by emergency care delays ‘not a short-term thing’

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented