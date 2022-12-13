Family’s delight at being selected as new monitor farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family’s delight at being selected as new monitor farm

By Reporter
December 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
From left, Shona and Bruce Duncan, with daughter Rebecca, of Lands of Drumhead and Blairfad.
Succession planning and improving productivity are likely to be key areas for discussion at the first meeting of the new Stirlingshire monitor farm.

The Duncan family, who farm at Lands of Drumhead and Blairfad, near Balfron, are one of nine farming businesses throughout Scotland who have been selected to host the new monitor farm programme which runs until 2026.

The initiative aims to help Scottish farms reach full economic, social and environmental sustainability by optimising production.

During the programme, farmers and experts will be brought together to help the families assess the farm’s performance, explore opportunities and develop solutions to the challenges they face.

With both hill and lowland units, the Duncans run a stratified system, with the 30 hill cows and 1,300 Blackface ewes at their hill farm at Inveruglas producing replacements for the lowland units of Lands of Drumhead and Blairfad.

Younger generation ‘looking to make changes’

In total, the family calves 180-190 cows each year, and has a flock of 2,300 sheep on their 1,250 acres.

Three of Bruce and Shona Duncan’s four children are looking to return to the farm from full-time education and are becoming increasingly involved in the running of the farms.

“The younger generation are enthusiastic and are looking to make changes,” said Bruce.

“I’m very open to new ideas and happy to share any new ones with the wider farming community.”

Bruce is conscious that both livestock systems are relatively simple, with low inputs, and low outputs. He is keen to explore if there is a better way which also makes use of the lowland farms and associated labour.

“I wonder whether we could be more efficient with these cows who have evolved to live outside,” he said.

“Overall, I’m just looking forward to having fresh eyes on the business and new outlooks on how we can improve productivity.”

Christine Cuthbertson, regional adviser for the monitor farm programme, said: “Succession, and how to bring everyone into the business so they can contribute and use their skillset, is likely to be a focus here.”

Focus areas for monitor farms

However, she stressed that the focus areas for every monitor farm are farmer-led and farmer-driven.

“We are looking for proactive farmers to get involved in the management and community groups,” she said.

“The management group, of up to 12 businesses, will also have the opportunity to benchmark their businesses and drive them forward, with the community groups providing further input and support.”

With rocketing input costs affecting all businesses, Beth Alexander, monitor farm programme manager, said productivity and profitability will be at the fore.

She said: “The programme has run since 2003, and has always pioneered new ways of working, experimented with fresh ideas and improved productivity and profitability. The process and learnings should benefit all farmers across Scotland.

“I am excited about the positivity and enthusiasm we’ve seen at the monitor farm meetings so far. It is great to see the next generation wanting to be practically involved.”

