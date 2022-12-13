Family’s delight at being selected as new monitor farm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Succession planning and improving productivity are likely to be key areas for discussion at the first meeting of the new Stirlingshire monitor farm.

The Duncan family, who farm at Lands of Drumhead and Blairfad, near Balfron, are one of nine farming businesses throughout Scotland who have been selected to host the new monitor farm programme which runs until 2026.

The initiative aims to help Scottish farms reach full economic, social and environmental sustainability by optimising production.

During the programme, farmers and experts will be brought together to help the families assess the farm’s performance, explore opportunities and develop solutions to the challenges they face.

With both hill and lowland units, the Duncans run a stratified system, with the 30 hill cows and 1,300 Blackface ewes at their hill farm at Inveruglas producing replacements for the lowland units of Lands of Drumhead and Blairfad.

Younger generation ‘looking to make changes’

In total, the family calves 180-190 cows each year, and has a flock of 2,300 sheep on their 1,250 acres.

Three of Bruce and Shona Duncan’s four children are looking to return to the farm from full-time education and are becoming increasingly involved in the running of the farms.

“The younger generation are enthusiastic and are looking to make changes,” said Bruce.

“I’m very open to new ideas and happy to share any new ones with the wider farming community.”

What better timing for new life to appear than your first Monitor Farm Meeting?

A fantastic first meeting for the Strathspey Monitor Farm #monitorfarm26 pic.twitter.com/AoN4L8ygfV — Monitor Farm Scotland Programme (@monitorfarms) December 6, 2022

Bruce is conscious that both livestock systems are relatively simple, with low inputs, and low outputs. He is keen to explore if there is a better way which also makes use of the lowland farms and associated labour.

“I wonder whether we could be more efficient with these cows who have evolved to live outside,” he said.

“Overall, I’m just looking forward to having fresh eyes on the business and new outlooks on how we can improve productivity.”

Christine Cuthbertson, regional adviser for the monitor farm programme, said: “Succession, and how to bring everyone into the business so they can contribute and use their skillset, is likely to be a focus here.”

Focus areas for monitor farms

However, she stressed that the focus areas for every monitor farm are farmer-led and farmer-driven.

“We are looking for proactive farmers to get involved in the management and community groups,” she said.

“The management group, of up to 12 businesses, will also have the opportunity to benchmark their businesses and drive them forward, with the community groups providing further input and support.”

With rocketing input costs affecting all businesses, Beth Alexander, monitor farm programme manager, said productivity and profitability will be at the fore.

She said: “The programme has run since 2003, and has always pioneered new ways of working, experimented with fresh ideas and improved productivity and profitability. The process and learnings should benefit all farmers across Scotland.

“I am excited about the positivity and enthusiasm we’ve seen at the monitor farm meetings so far. It is great to see the next generation wanting to be practically involved.”