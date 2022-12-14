Increasing Aberdeen parking permits from £60 to £200 would be ‘tone deaf’, says Tory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Increasing Aberdeen parking permits from £60 to £200 would be ‘tone deaf’, says Tory

By Kieran Beattie
December 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 14, 2022, 10:16 am
Depending on the parking zone, the annual cost of your permit could go up significantly. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.
Depending on the parking zone, the annual cost of your permit could go up significantly. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.

Increasing Aberdeen City Council parking permit fees to £200 a year would be a “tone deaf” move, a Tory councillor has argued.

At a meeting today, councillors will consider officer’s recommendations to approve major parking charge rises across the Granite City from spring next year.

If the proposals get the green light at the council meeting today, on-street and off-street parking fees could go up by 10% from April 1, 2023, and then by 5% each following year for four years.

Aberdeen City Council’s fees for on-street and off-street parking could go up by 10% from April 1, 2023. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson

And from the same date, the costs of annual residential parking permits could also go up significantly.

The cost for some areas of the city centre could go up from the current £60 a year per permit, all the way up to £200.

And that £200 cost would also go up by 5% each of the subsequent years for four years.

Different price increases for residential parking permits have been proposed for different parts of Aberdeen where parking zones are in force.

Ryan Houghton, group leader for the Conservatives on Aberdeen City Council, said his party will not be supporting the recommendations, and argued “no sensible councillors” should either.

But the SNP’s Alex McLellan, convener of the local authority’s finance committee, said “this is the first step in ensuring there are fewer vehicles within our city centre.”

Plans to increase Aberdeen City Council parking permits dubbed ‘tone deaf’ by Tory

Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton is leading calls to rename Union Terrace Gardens in Queen Elizabeth II's honour. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mr Houghton said the proposals as they currently stand are too high, especially given the current context of the cost of living crisis. 

He said: “Nothing could be more tone deaf than putting charges up for the privilege of parking your own car.

“At a time when pressures caused by inflation and increased energy bills are squeezing everyone’s finances, this is the last thing they needed.

“It shows how out of touch the SNP/Lib Dems are that they think this is the right time to consider increases.

“No sensible councillor should support these increases”.

Why have Aberdeen City Council officers recommended the parking permit increase?

Aberdeen City Council officers says the price of its residential parking permits have been the same for “a number of years”. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson

In their report for councillors, officers for the local authority say that the current pricing structures, of £60 a year for a first residential permit and £140 for a second one, “have been in place for a number of years”.

“These annual charges are now considerably lower than other city local authorities,” according to the officers behind the report.

The document says that in the city centre zones, where residents could soon be paying £200 a year for their single permit, there is “the highest demand for turnover for kerbside space, and the greatest opportunity for mass transport alternatives”.

If councillors vote to approve the changes today, the officer’s report says it could result in an “increase in uptake of active or mass transport travel alternatives”.

Top SNP councillor says ‘increases will be challenging’

SNP council finance convener Alex McLellan hit back at criticism of the proposed halt in construction of the new Tillydrone primary school. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media.
SNP council finance convener Alex McLellan. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“We appreciate that these increases will be challenging, but we want out city centre to be a destination,” said Mr McLellan.

He continued: “The council papers outline a number of plans to affect positive change in our city centre.

“There needs to be a move away from the city centre being a through-route or place accessed by domestic car, and this is the first step in ensuring there are fewer vehicles within our city centre.”

How much could the cost of parking permits go up in my area?

Click here to find out how just much the cost of owning a parking permit would be where you live if the recommendations are approved today.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Michael Bardill at his home in Insch, after water flooded through the ceiling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented