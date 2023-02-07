Need a dental job in Aberdeen? This clinic wants to hear from you

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’re on the hunt for a dental job in Aberdeen there’s good news – you’re in high demand!

Based in the city, Andrew Scott Dental is currently hoping to hear from qualified applicants. Here’s what you need to know.

Is this the right dental job in Aberdeen for you?

Due to an expansion, Andrew Scott Dental is looking to grow its team and is on the look-out for likeminded individuals. In particular, the clinic is looking for associate dentists.

If patient care is the priority for you, Andrew Scott Dental may just be the right place for your next dental job in Aberdeen. It’s so much more than just a workplace! It’s a carefully selected group of dental professionals, all of whom are dedicated to their craft and providing the best dental care possible.

While that makes Andrew Scott Dental a friendly and enthusiastic team to work for, it’s also a great opportunity to boost your career. The bright, modern clinic is all about giving its expert staff the opportunity to excel in their roles.

Which is why Andrew Scott Dental is offering a £6000 dental education development grant to successful candidates. The new associate dentists will also be able to undertake dental implant restoration training with Andrew Scott, the clinic’s implantologist.

What’s it like to work at Andrew Scott Dental

Taking on a new job can be a big step in to the unknown, so we spoke to employees at Andrew Scott Dental for the inside scoop. Here’s what they like most about their jobs and workplace.

Marina Saura, associate dentist

“One of the most gratifying things about being a dentist is to be able to help people gain a confident smile.

“Working at Andrew Scott Dental Care allows me to do so using high tech equipment surrounded by a great, friendly team in a relaxed environment.”

Theodora, dental nurse

“Andrew Scott Dental is a great place to work! There is no stress or problems, and also it’s just lovely to go to work in a place where everyone is welcoming. We all love each other and we are an amazing team.

“All the patients are nice and we always try to build a friendly relationship with them.

“Being a dental nurse is exciting and especially when having a team like Andrew Scott Dental Care – I couldn’t ask for more!”

Roshan Fernandez, associate dentist

“I love working with a great team in a high-tech clinic offering a wide range of high quality dental care.”

Alicja Chudziak, dental therapist

“If you are looking to work within a modern environment with friendly and highly skilled staff, Andrew Scott Dental Care is a great choice.

“We are proud of practicing slow dentistry, which means we spend a lot of time with patients discussing their needs and concerns.”

Jen, receptionist

“I have only been working with Andrew Scott Dental Care for six months, although it feels I have been part of the practice for years – in a good way!

“Everyone is so welcoming and made me feel very settled very quickly. I can actually say it’s a joy coming to work!

“The team work closely together making everything run like clockwork. We are very fortunate to have such a hardworking, experienced team.

“We are also very privileged to have such a lovely client base. Our patients always arrive and leave in a cheery disposition.”

Benefits of becoming a dentist at Andrew Scott Dental

For dentists and other dental professionals, one of the most reassuring things about working at Andrew Scott Dental is that customer care comes first.

Not only do you have access to the latest treatments, like EMS Airflow and Guided Biofilm Therapy, there’s also an expert team around you. That includes dental therapists and an oral surgeon and sedation provider on site.

All of this makes providing comprehensive care for your patients easier. Plus, with the £6000 dental education grant, you’ll have the chance to develop your skills and boost your career.

Other benefits on offer at Andrew Scott Dental include:

Over 60 local referring dentists

CBCT scanner, 3D printer, Trios intra-oral scanner, rotary/reciprocal endodontic motors and much more

High earning potential

Fully private, pay-as-you-go and Denplan Essentials

Marketing for those with special interests

Dental implantologist on site – training in restoration of implants can be provided

Prestigious location (West End Aberdeen)

Car parking

A new dental job in Aberdeen could be yours! Find out more about working at Andrew Scott Dental or email ainslie@andrewscottdental.co.uk. The clinic is happy to hear from passionate and interested applicants.