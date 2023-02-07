Need a dental job in Aberdeen? This clinic wants to hear from you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Need a dental job in Aberdeen? This clinic wants to hear from you

In partnership with Andrew Scott Dental Care
February 7, 2023, 9:00 am
Dentist explaining treatment to patient as part of her dental job in Aberdeen.

If you’re on the hunt for a dental job in Aberdeen there’s good news – you’re in high demand!

Based in the city, Andrew Scott Dental is currently hoping to hear from qualified applicants. Here’s what you need to know.

Is this the right dental job in Aberdeen for you?

Due to an expansion, Andrew Scott Dental is looking to grow its team and is on the look-out for likeminded individuals. In particular, the clinic is looking for associate dentists.

If patient care is the priority for you, Andrew Scott Dental may just be the right place for your next dental job in Aberdeen. It’s so much more than just a workplace! It’s a carefully selected group of dental professionals, all of whom are dedicated to their craft and providing the best dental care possible.

Andrew Scott, leader in dental implants based in Aberdeen.
DEDICATED TO DENTAL EXCELLENCE: Andrew Scott has been placing and restoring dental implants for more than two decades – new associate dentists will be able to undertake implant restoration training with him.

While that makes Andrew Scott Dental a friendly and enthusiastic team to work for, it’s also a great opportunity to boost your career. The bright, modern clinic is all about giving its expert staff the opportunity to excel in their roles.

Which is why Andrew Scott Dental is offering a £6000 dental education development grant to successful candidates. The new associate dentists will also be able to undertake dental implant restoration training with Andrew Scott, the clinic’s implantologist.

What’s it like to work at Andrew Scott Dental

Taking on a new job can be a big step in to the unknown, so we spoke to employees at Andrew Scott Dental for the inside scoop. Here’s what they like most about their jobs and workplace.

Marina Saura, associate dentist

“One of the most gratifying things about being a dentist is to be able to help people gain a confident smile.

“Working at Andrew Scott Dental Care allows me to do so using high tech equipment surrounded by a great, friendly team in a relaxed environment.”

Theodora, dental nurse

“Andrew Scott Dental is a great place to work! There is no stress or problems, and also it’s just lovely to go to work in a place where everyone is welcoming. We all love each other and we are an amazing team.

“All the patients are nice and we always try to build a friendly relationship with them.

“Being a dental nurse is exciting and especially when having a team like Andrew Scott Dental Care – I couldn’t ask for more!”

Roshan Fernandez, associate dentist

Roshan Fernandez, associate dentist at Andrew Scott Dental Care.
COMMITED TO PATIENT SATISFACTION: Roshan Fernandez, associate dentist at Andrew Scott Dental Care.

“I love working with a great team in a high-tech clinic offering a wide range of high quality dental care.”

Alicja Chudziak, dental therapist

“If you are looking to work within a modern environment with friendly and highly skilled staff, Andrew Scott Dental Care is a great choice.

“We are proud of practicing slow dentistry, which means we spend a lot of time with patients discussing their needs and concerns.”

Jen, receptionist

“I have only been working with Andrew Scott Dental Care for six months, although it feels I have been part of the practice for years – in a good way!

“Everyone is so welcoming and made me feel very settled very quickly. I can actually say it’s a joy coming to work!

“The team work closely together making everything run like clockwork. We are very fortunate to have such a hardworking, experienced team.

“We are also very privileged to have such a lovely client base. Our patients always arrive and leave in a cheery disposition.”

Benefits of becoming a dentist at Andrew Scott Dental

For dentists and other dental professionals, one of the most reassuring things about working at Andrew Scott Dental is that customer care comes first.

Not only do you have access to the latest treatments, like EMS Airflow and Guided Biofilm Therapy, there’s also an expert team around you. That includes dental therapists and an oral surgeon and sedation provider on site.

All of this makes providing comprehensive care for your patients easier. Plus, with the £6000 dental education grant, you’ll have the chance to develop your skills and boost your career.

Other benefits on offer at Andrew Scott Dental include:

  • Over 60 local referring dentists
  • CBCT scanner, 3D printer, Trios intra-oral scanner, rotary/reciprocal endodontic motors and much more
  • High earning potential
  • Fully private, pay-as-you-go and Denplan Essentials
  • Marketing for those with special interests
  • Dental implantologist on site – training in restoration of implants can be provided
  • Prestigious location (West End Aberdeen)
  • Car parking

A new dental job in Aberdeen could be yours! Find out more about working at Andrew Scott Dental or email ainslie@andrewscottdental.co.uk. The clinic is happy to hear from passionate and interested applicants.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

A report suggests the recovery of children and young people’s wellbeing towards pre-pandemic levels has been ‘inconsistent’ (PA)
Anxiousness among pupils ‘may have worsened’ despite return to in-person lessons
The NHS is preparing for further to disruption to services as nurses walk out again in their bitter dispute over pay (Jacob King/PA)
NHS facing ‘incredibly disrupted week’
A new study suggests a round of golf may improve health more than Nordic walking (Alamy/PA)
Playing golf may be better than Nordic walking for health, study suggests
A bride and groom sign a church marriage registration book following their wedding, as new research suggests marriage is good for blood sugar control (Alamy/PA)
Being married ‘may help prevent type 2 diabetes’
(PA)
Government accused of being ‘on strike’ over addressing NHS crisis
Women who take extra vitamin D during their pregnancy are more likely to have a ‘natural’ delivery, according to new research (Alamy/PA)
Vitamin D supplements help pregnant women have a ‘natural delivery’, says study
Nurses and ambulance staff are staging the largest walkout in NHS history (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Largest strike in NHS history will cause ‘huge disruption’
Concerns have been raised about information access in the NHS for people with extra communication needs (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Concern over lack of progress supporting people with communication needs in NHS
Workers on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
‘We’re on our knees’ – nurses on picket lines in biggest NHS strike
Steph Mcilhiney says son Deveron is "thriving" on donated breastmilk. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
I had a double mastectomy at 29, now other mums are donating their breastmilk…

Most Read

1
Police are currently at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen jewellery shop cordoned off by police after break-in
2
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
3
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two men for court after 52-year-old’s body found on Peterhead street
4
The A9 at Arpafeelie
Driver hit 111mph on A9 after getting news mum was sick
5
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
6
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
7
Allan Thompson, also known as Bates, as he looked when he was convicted of rape and now. Image: Northumbria Police/ Facebook.
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing
8
The video was played on a billboard in Times Square, New York. Image: Scott Anderson.
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
9
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen’s game changer in No. 6 role, says…
10
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The A82 got a surprise mention on a popular Canadian podcast, but the quotes will not be adorning a Visit Scotland billboard anytime soon. Picture shows; The A82 near Loch Ness and Canadian podcast host Steve Dangle. n/a. Supplied by Steve Dangle podcast/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen rapist Stephen Kidd, from Peterculter, has been convicted Picture shows; Aberdeen rapist Stephen Kidd, from Peterculter. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
'Sinister and controlling' Aberdeen serial rapist jailed for 12 years
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Man had four knives and half a pair of garden shears to help him…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Duncan Trueland was convicted of possessing indecent images of children Picture shows; Duncan Trueland. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 09/01/2023
Terminally-ill paedophile could be spared jail due to 'basic' prison healthcare and 'unreliable' transport
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
14 August 2021. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Highland League Football match between Buckie Thistle FC and Deveronvale FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Hamish Munro of Buckie defence sets off an attack
Buckie stalwart Hamish Munro hoping for another silver lining
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle determined to make most of second chance in Scottish Cup at top-table…
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13469106ef)
Cycling: Neah Evans ready to mix it with the best at European Championships
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald in action against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's centre-back signings have impressed - but real test will be away…
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland's Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers goalie Scott Fox enjoying return to action after ending poor run

Editor's Picks

Most Commented