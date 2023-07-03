Matthew Cross says Scotland are embracing the pressure of crunch World Cup qualifying clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Matthew Cross says Scotland are embracing the pressure of crunch World Cup qualifying clash

The Saltires face Zimbabwe in a game they need to win to retain hopes of qualification.

By Callum Law
Matthew Cross is hoping to help Scotland qualify for the Cricket World Cup
Matthew Cross is hoping to help Scotland qualify for the Cricket World Cup

Matthew Cross insists Scotland are relishing the pressure that goes with trying to qualify for the Cricket World Cup.

The Saltires take on Zimbabwe tomorrow in a Super Six clash they need to win to retain hopes of reaching October’s tournament in India.

Only the top two at the end of the Super Six qualify, this fixture is Zimbabwe’s last of the competition and should they triumph they will go through along with Sri Lanka.

But if Scotland win they will move level on points with the Chevrons and leapfrog them due to a superior net run-rate.

The Scots still have the Netherlands – who they are currently level on points with – to face on Thursday. With little between the sides when it comes to net run-rate it’s likely the Saltires will also need to win that fixture to secure qualification.

Wicketkeeper Cross, who is Scotland’s vice-captain, said: “We’ve been talking about how much of a privilege pressure is and how lucky we are to be sitting here on the verge of qualifying for a World Cup.

“It’s such an exciting opportunity – yes there’s pressure on both teams – but there’s an opportunity for somebody to have a career-best day and take us one step closer to the World Cup.

Matthew Cross in action for Scotland

“Being an associate cricketer for so long this is the kind of thing we have to deal with basically every time we pull on a Scotland jersey.

“We don’t have any freebie type games, there’s always something riding on the next game.

“We’re used to the pressure, it will be a pretty cool day all-round and hopefully as a group we come out on top.”

Sharif on brink of century

One of Scotland’s stalwarts is aiming to hit a major milestone against Zimbabwe.

Fast bowler Safyaan Sharif is already the Saltires’ leading wicket-taker in One-Day Internationals and is just one shy of becoming the first Scot to take 100 wickets in the format.

Cross, who started his career with Aberdeenshire, added: “Safyaan has been outstanding for a long time for Scotland, we’ve been very lucky to have him.

“He’s always been a leader within the bowling unit and within the group.

“He’s been relentless for a number of years and it would be fitting if he can pick up one or even five wickets and he fully deserves all the accolades.”

Another bowler that’s made a major impact in this qualifying tournament is Chris Sole, who passed the 50 wicket mark in ODIs in Saturday’s win against the West Indies.

Chris Sole has taken 50 ODI wickets for Scotland

Cross is hoping his pace can trouble Zimbabwe.

He said: “It’s pretty exciting and I get a front row seat to see how difficult he makes people’s lives.

“I’m lucky enough to face it in the nets most days and know how tough it can be.

“He’s an incredible character who puts guys under so much pressure with the way he charges in all the time.

“It’s always 100% with him no matter what, he’s been brilliant in this tournament and is receiving the praise he should have for a few years now.”

More from Press and Journal

Matthew Cross is hoping to help Scotland qualify for the Cricket World Cup
Western Isles councillor blasts 'remote' mainland officials over ferries crisis
Stornoway cyclist Christina Mackenzie pictured on her bike in the Highlands.
2023 Island Games: Cyclist Christina Mackenzie on her long road from hit-and-run recovery to…
Matthew Cross is hoping to help Scotland qualify for the Cricket World Cup
Off-the-field focus is good for player-assistant boss Josh Meekings at Brora Rangers
Matthew Cross is hoping to help Scotland qualify for the Cricket World Cup
Elgin City and Banks o' Dee keen to sharpen up further in Spain Park…
Matthew Cross is hoping to help Scotland qualify for the Cricket World Cup
Eleanor Bradford: Our outdated school curriculums aren't fit for purpose
Matthew Cross is hoping to help Scotland qualify for the Cricket World Cup
Charity with vision to build Scotland's first inclusive surf facility in Lossiemouth on the…
Matthew Cross is hoping to help Scotland qualify for the Cricket World Cup
'Heartbroken' pensioner died waiting for apology from thieving carer who betrayed her trust
Matthew Cross is hoping to help Scotland qualify for the Cricket World Cup
'He gives people hope': Aberdeen mental health advocates speak out on Lewis Capaldi
Matthew Cross is hoping to help Scotland qualify for the Cricket World Cup
Husband and wife who had indecent images of children spared jail
Matthew Cross is hoping to help Scotland qualify for the Cricket World Cup
Chris Deerin: My dream 50th birthday party has zero guests