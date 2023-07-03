Matthew Cross says Scotland are embracing the pressure of crunch World Cup qualifying clash

Matthew Cross insists Scotland are relishing the pressure that goes with trying to qualify for the Cricket World Cup.

The Saltires take on Zimbabwe tomorrow in a Super Six clash they need to win to retain hopes of reaching October’s tournament in India.

Only the top two at the end of the Super Six qualify, this fixture is Zimbabwe’s last of the competition and should they triumph they will go through along with Sri Lanka.

But if Scotland win they will move level on points with the Chevrons and leapfrog them due to a superior net run-rate.

The Scots still have the Netherlands – who they are currently level on points with – to face on Thursday. With little between the sides when it comes to net run-rate it’s likely the Saltires will also need to win that fixture to secure qualification.

Wicketkeeper Cross, who is Scotland’s vice-captain, said: “We’ve been talking about how much of a privilege pressure is and how lucky we are to be sitting here on the verge of qualifying for a World Cup.

“It’s such an exciting opportunity – yes there’s pressure on both teams – but there’s an opportunity for somebody to have a career-best day and take us one step closer to the World Cup.

“Being an associate cricketer for so long this is the kind of thing we have to deal with basically every time we pull on a Scotland jersey.

“We don’t have any freebie type games, there’s always something riding on the next game.

“We’re used to the pressure, it will be a pretty cool day all-round and hopefully as a group we come out on top.”

Sharif on brink of century

One of Scotland’s stalwarts is aiming to hit a major milestone against Zimbabwe.

Fast bowler Safyaan Sharif is already the Saltires’ leading wicket-taker in One-Day Internationals and is just one shy of becoming the first Scot to take 100 wickets in the format.

Cross, who started his career with Aberdeenshire, added: “Safyaan has been outstanding for a long time for Scotland, we’ve been very lucky to have him.

“He’s always been a leader within the bowling unit and within the group.

“He’s been relentless for a number of years and it would be fitting if he can pick up one or even five wickets and he fully deserves all the accolades.”

Another bowler that’s made a major impact in this qualifying tournament is Chris Sole, who passed the 50 wicket mark in ODIs in Saturday’s win against the West Indies.

Cross is hoping his pace can trouble Zimbabwe.

He said: “It’s pretty exciting and I get a front row seat to see how difficult he makes people’s lives.

“I’m lucky enough to face it in the nets most days and know how tough it can be.

“He’s an incredible character who puts guys under so much pressure with the way he charges in all the time.

“It’s always 100% with him no matter what, he’s been brilliant in this tournament and is receiving the praise he should have for a few years now.”