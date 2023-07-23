Boy, 7, taken to hospital after collision with car in Inverness

A seven-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car on an Inverness Street.

The incident took place on Thornbush Road in the city at about 11.45am.

Police confirmed the collision involved a seven-year-old boy, who was a pedestrian, and one car.

The ambulance service attended and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road remains closed between between India Street and Anderson Street.

