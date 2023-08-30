Aberdeenshire woman born without a womb puts pressure on government over fertility rights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire woman born without a womb puts pressure on government over fertility rights

Taelor Shand is calling on the Scottish Government to change the law around fertitlity treatments.

By Louise Glen
Taelor Shand
To go with story by Ellie Milne. Aberdeenshire woman born without a womb puts pressure on government over fertility rights Picture shows; Taelor Shand . Aberdeenshire . Supplied by Taelor Shand Date; 29/08/2023

An Aberdeenshire woman born without a womb is calling on the Scottish Government to reconsider what is funded under the NHS.

Taelor Shand paid £7,000 to have her eggs retrieved and frozen, after twice being denied funding from the NHS for the procedure.

The 27-year-old has Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser Syndrome (MRKH), which means, in her case, she was born without a womb and just a single kidney.

While many people find out they have MRKH when their period doesn’t start by the age of 16, Ms Shand found out when she was being treated for a series of unexplained urinary tract infections when she was 14.

It is believed about one in 5,000 women are living with MRKH, which affects the female reproductive system. MRKH is not included in NHS Scotland’s criteria for fertility preservation.

Aberdeenshire woman was born without a womb

After a scan showed that she had no womb, Ms Shand said: “For me, it was a relief when I found out as I knew that there was something that was not right.”

But it was not until she was 25 and during than unrelated hospital stay that a consultant approached Ms Shand to recommend that she had her eggs frozen for a future IVF transfer.

Taelor Shand pictured with a dog. Taylor has been denied fertility treatment inspite being born without a womb.
Ms Shand discovered her rare medical condition when she was 14. Image: Taelor Shand.

The consultant applied for an exemption to have the treatment paid for under the NHS, but she was told the treatment would not be funded.

“I was not entitled to the funding, one of the reasons given was that I was not in a relationship,” she said.

Some women do qualify for fertility preservation through the NHS if they are about to receive treatment for cancer, or are preparing to medically change their gender.

“I wondered if I could have picked up anyone off the street to say I was in a relationship – but I was told ‘no’, and that I would need to provide evidence that we were together for two years.

“The thing is that the two years are to conceive naturally, and I can not conceive naturally as I do not have a womb. I was disheartened by it all.”

It wasn’t until last year when her nephew was born she realised that having her own children was very important to her.

In the future, her frozen eggs could be transferred into the womb of a surrogate.

Lack of knowledge in NHS has led to inequalities

Taelor SHand holding a dog
Taelor Shand is calling on the Scottish Government to rethink its funding. Image: Taelor Shand. 

She said: “I paid to have my eggs removed and frozen. Even at that stage, the consultant asked again for an exemption, and it was turned down – as I did not fit the criteria for NHS funding.

“Because of changes in the law, we hoped that I would have the procedure funded.”

During her procedure, 19 eggs were removed and 17 were considered mature. They were subsequently frozen.

“I felt like we were jumping through hoops to get the funding, and still I was turned down,” she said.

“Because I have been through the procedure I may have shot myself in the foot if the law does change, as I may not be entitled to funding as I have already had the eggs removed and frozen.

“But I would like to have a second batch of eggs, as we all know from biology lessons that egg fertilisation is a random process that happens by chance.

“I don’t plan to have a child until I am in my mid-30s.”

She believes a lack of knowledge of MRKH in the health service has led to inequalities.

“I always knew it would be a fight to change the law, but I am here to put pressure on the government.

Taelor Shand pushing a pram.
Taelor Shand pictured with her nephew. Image: Taelor Shand. 

‘I can not conceive naturally’

“I do not have a womb and the law does not apply to me, I can not conceive naturally.

“I’ve lost confidence in the NHS’s ability to make fair and consistent decisions about funding.

“While they’re reviewing the guidance and they’re looking at publishing it they should speak to people who are living with a condition.

“The current guidelines are full of inequality and discrimination”.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “A Scottish Government group is working on guidance to standardise access to fertility preservation.

“The guidance is in its final stages of development and is expected to publish in early 2024.”

Conversation