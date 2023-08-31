Inverness grandmother to fundraise for staff who cared for premature grandson at Raigmore Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness grandmother to fundraise for staff who cared for premature grandson at Raigmore Hospital

Baby Jude was born 10 weeks early and required a ventilator to survive.

By Ross Hempseed
Baby Jude was born 10 weeks premature at Raigmore Hospital.
Baby Jude was born at 29 weeks. Image: Just Giving.

An Inverness woman is raising funds to help staff who looked after her premature grandson at Raigmore Hospital.

Joan Mackenzie has launched a Just Giving page to raise £500 following the birth of her grandson Jude back in June.

Born at just 29 weeks and weighing just 3lbs 2oz, the family was “shocked” by the little one’s arrival.

Having been born 10 weeks earlier than anticipated, baby Jude’s lungs were not working yet, so he was put on a ventilator to help him along.

Mrs Mackenzie wrote on the Just Giving page: “After a long six days of just watching their wee boy every day my daughter Erin and her partner Kevin got told they were allowed a cuddle, the moment they had been waiting for.

“Not long after their first cuddle one morning when they went into see Jude, he had been taken off his ventilator, and another milestone was hit.”

Raigmore staff ‘absolutely amazing’

After two weeks, on July 5, baby Jude was transferred from the intensive care unit to the nursery at the Special Baby Care Unit (SCBU) at Raigmore.

Following this, 10 days later he was moved to a “bog boys cot”, spending a total of six weeks in hospital while he “went from strength to strength”.

Baby Jude has now been home for several weeks and has been putting on weight and has shown massive improvement.

Raigmore Hospital where baby Jude was born 10 weeks premature.
Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mrs Mackenzie added: “Every single doctor and SCBU nurse that helped Jude were absolutely amazing, they didn’t just look after Jude they cared and looked out for my daughter Erin and her partner Kevin when some days seemed that little bit harder.”

In honour of the staff, Mrs Mackenzie is running the River Ness 10K on October 1, to raise funds for SCBU Raigmore.

Mrs Mackenzie will have the full support of her family including baby Jude cheering the whole way.

