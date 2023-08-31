Sick children at Inverurie nursery forces immediate closure

An Inverurie nursery has been forced to close following an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Kellands Nursery, located alongside the similarly-named primary school in Inverurie, was forced to close today (August 31) after children became sick.

In a letter seen by the Press and Journal which was sent out by the nursery to parents, it noted that a number of children had come down with diarrhoea and vomiting.

Around 60 children attend the nursery.

The letter said that “it is common for viral infections to cause these symptoms.”

It also recommended parents with children who display any sickness symptoms to keep their child at home for at least 48 hours after the symptoms have settled.

After the letter was issued, parents whose children attend Kellands were advised the nursery would be closing immediately and to collect their child.

Parents were also informed that due to the outbreak, the nursery would be closed on Friday as well.

NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Council have been approached for comment.