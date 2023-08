Connor Mason from Lancashire who was reported missing has been found safe.

Connor Mason was last seen in Langho in Lancashire at 1.40pm on Tuesday, August 29.

Ribble Valley Police appealed to residents in Aberdeen to help trace the 24-year-old who had links to the area.

Officers have since confirmed he has been found safe.

Earlier today we asked for your help finding missing Connor, 24, who had links to Langho, Blackpool, Cumbria,… Posted by Ribble Valley Police on Thursday, 31 August 2023

They thanked all who engaged with the appeal.