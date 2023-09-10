Aberdeen care home receives ‘glowing’ report for helping residents ‘get the most out of life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeen care home receives ‘glowing’ report for helping residents ‘get the most out of life’

Cowdray Club, operated by Renaissance Care, looks after up to 35 older people.

By Lauren Taylor
Cowdray Club staff were celebrating their five-star inspection. Image: Renaissance Care / Big Partnership
Cowdray Club staff were celebrating their five-star inspection. Image: Renaissance Care / Big Partnership

An Aberdeen care home has received five ‘very good’ ratings by inspectors who praised staff for helping residents “get the most out of life”.

The Cowdray Club, on Fonthill Road, was hailed following a surprise visit by the Care Inspectorate in July.

The watchdog found the home to have “a lively and welcoming atmosphere” and observed that all staff enjoyed their work and being with residents.

Nurse Sheena with resident Julie. Image: Renaissance Care / Big Partnership

Staff help with ‘wishes and aspirations’

They praised the staff ethos of working with families and residents as “outstanding”, while the home’s approach to inclusivity was also singled out as “excellent”.

A newly released report noted many strengths in the “person-centred” service during the unannounced visit between July 25 and 28.

According to the report, people who had been struggling in other care environments were now being supported at Cowdray.

Staff also made sure people were able to “get the most out of life”, by supporting residents to keep going out, or even enjoy a pint in the garden with friends.

The Care Inspectorate report read: “Wishes and aspirations were enabled, such as continuing to go out (even though it may be risky), enjoying a pint in the garden with friends, using a hair/beauty salon.

“There were outings on the bus, which relatives were welcome to join, and lots of small interactions throughout the day.

“Celebrating events, like Eurovision, the Coronation, and Wimbledon helped people to maintain awareness of life outside the home and stopped their interests becoming too narrow.

“One person had been viewed as palliative in a different setting and was now healthier and interested in life and socialising again – their family said, ‘they were timid and poorly and now have come on leaps and bounds’.”

As well as looking after residents, it was found the “compassionate” staff supported families through the transition of their loved ones moving into care.

Team leader Sylvia and staff nurse Annie. Image: Renaissance Care / Big Partnership

‘Everything we do is for the residents’

Operated by Renaissance Care, The Cowdray Club looks after up to 35 older people.

Manager Philip Stuart said: “The staff at Cowdray go above and beyond to make life a colourful and enjoyable experience so it’s incredibly rewarding to see their efforts recognised in this glowing report.

“Everything we do is for the residents.

“From transitioning into the home to daily activities and routines, everything is carefully planned and delivered to make sure our residents have the best possible experience.

“They’re our extended family and it’s great to see they, and their relatives, feel the same way.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Alastair Stewart said that he felt ‘a bit discombobulated’ about six or nine months ago before being diagnosed. (Ian West/PA)
Alastair Stewart praised for ‘eloquence’ as charity talks vascular dementia risk
An academic has called for the Covid-19 vaccination programme to be rolled out more widely (PA)
Covid jabs ‘should be available for all’ – expert
Former Conservative minister Rory Stewart has spoken about mental health issues among MPs (Aaron Chown/PA)
MPs have tried to kill themselves – ex-minister on mental health in Parliament
Mark Ferguson and his family on Aberdeen beach for the end of their fundraising walk. From left, Lucy, August, Luther, Mark and Mylo. Image: Taylor Leigh Emslie
Aberdeen dad, 44, sees friends rally round after crushing MND diagnosis
CR0044773 Stuart Findlay, Inverness. Patrick and Wendy Mullery of Cromarty lost their son James to suicide in 2017. Patrick is photographed at home with a photograph of James. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Heartbreak of losing their son prompted Black Isle couple's mission to help people affected…
Health Secretary Michael Matheson is being challenged to publish a list of NHS buildings being surveyed for the presence of collapse-prone concrete (Robert Perry/PA)
Matheson challenged to name NHS buildings being surveyed for risk-prone concrete
'Love letter to nature': Amanda Thomson on Belonging, place and identity
The number of people seeking advice on heat exhaustion soared during the hot spell (Alamy/PA)
Heat exhaustion advice page on NHS website sees spike in visits during hot spell
Almost three-quarters of UK vapers say they throw away single-use vapes (Pixel-Shot/Alamy/PA)
Five million vapes thrown away a week, campaign group says
There is early evidence the latest Covid-19 variant may be particularly transmissable in close-contact settings (Jane Barlow/PA)
Care home outbreak suggests Covid variant has impact in close-contact settings

Conversation