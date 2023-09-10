Aberdeen care home receives ‘glowing’ report for helping residents ‘get the most out of life’

An Aberdeen care home has received five ‘very good’ ratings by inspectors who praised staff for helping residents “get the most out of life”.

The Cowdray Club, on Fonthill Road, was hailed following a surprise visit by the Care Inspectorate in July.

The watchdog found the home to have “a lively and welcoming atmosphere” and observed that all staff enjoyed their work and being with residents.

Staff help with ‘wishes and aspirations’

They praised the staff ethos of working with families and residents as “outstanding”, while the home’s approach to inclusivity was also singled out as “excellent”.

A newly released report noted many strengths in the “person-centred” service during the unannounced visit between July 25 and 28.

According to the report, people who had been struggling in other care environments were now being supported at Cowdray.

Staff also made sure people were able to “get the most out of life”, by supporting residents to keep going out, or even enjoy a pint in the garden with friends.

The Care Inspectorate report read: “Wishes and aspirations were enabled, such as continuing to go out (even though it may be risky), enjoying a pint in the garden with friends, using a hair/beauty salon.

“There were outings on the bus, which relatives were welcome to join, and lots of small interactions throughout the day.

“Celebrating events, like Eurovision, the Coronation, and Wimbledon helped people to maintain awareness of life outside the home and stopped their interests becoming too narrow.

“One person had been viewed as palliative in a different setting and was now healthier and interested in life and socialising again – their family said, ‘they were timid and poorly and now have come on leaps and bounds’.”

As well as looking after residents, it was found the “compassionate” staff supported families through the transition of their loved ones moving into care.

‘Everything we do is for the residents’

Operated by Renaissance Care, The Cowdray Club looks after up to 35 older people.

Manager Philip Stuart said: “The staff at Cowdray go above and beyond to make life a colourful and enjoyable experience so it’s incredibly rewarding to see their efforts recognised in this glowing report.

“Everything we do is for the residents.

“From transitioning into the home to daily activities and routines, everything is carefully planned and delivered to make sure our residents have the best possible experience.

“They’re our extended family and it’s great to see they, and their relatives, feel the same way.”