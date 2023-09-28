‘I tried a sound bath in Banchory: my review of the wellness trend’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I tried a sound bath in Banchory: my review of the wellness trend’

Loved by celebs such as Kendall Jenner, sound baths are one of the big wellbeing trends for 2023 but do they work?

By Rosemary Lowne
Relaxing sound bath classes are being held in Banchory and Inverurie.
Milena Skaloudova says sound bath classes can help with stress and anxiety. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Eyes closed, hands over ears while incessantly humming in a room full of strangers was a weird and wonderful experience.

No I wasn’t abducted by some peculiar cult, I was in fact at my first ever sound bath in Banchory.

Forget bubbles, this particular bath, as the name suggests, is a holistic treatment that uses sound and vibrations to induce a calmer state of mind and a relaxed body.

sound bath equipment
Good vibes only: Sound baths are said to promote inner peace and tranquility.  Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

With anxiety being my middle name and with celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and Gwyneth Paltrow extolling the restorative virtues of sound baths, I didn’t think twice when I was invited to a Sunday morning sound bath session at the Banchory Guide Lodge.

What is a sound bath

A sound bath is a meditative and therapeutic experience where you literally ‘bathe’ in the sounds and vibrations produced by different instruments.

Through these sounds and vibrations, your mind enters a meditative and relaxed state which brings about healing at a mental, emotional and physical level.

All you are asked to do is lie down on a mat with cushions and blankets to keep you warm and let the sound wash over you.

Milena using special crystal and metal bowls
Milena uses special crystal and metal bowls to create soul stirring sounds. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It was 17 years ago when Milena Skaloudova first came across the power of sound baths, an experience so powerful that it led her to starting her own sound bath sessions in Banchory and Inverurie.

“It de-stresses you, allows you to go into such a deep state of relaxation and it helps you to get rid of all the worries in the world,” says Milena.

The sound bath experience

After a hectic week in work, I felt a bit worn out as I made the 30-minute drive from Aberdeen to Banchory on Sunday morning.

Armed with a matt, a pillow and a fleecy blanket – as advised by Milena – I made my way inside the Guide Lodge slightly nervous and unsure about what was ahead.

Greeted with a smile and a warm hug from Milena, I soon relaxed as I took in the unusual but strangely comforting scene.

A sound bath session in Banchory
Milena, centre, uses instruments and sings to take people on an ethereal journey into deep relaxation. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

At the centre of the cosy alpine cabin type room lay a bright blue cloth full of metal and crystal bowls, a drum, chimes, candles, flowers and some fruit and vegetables – intriguing to say the least.

With the strong smell of incense in the air and my inner voice telling my to just go with the flow, I rolled out my matt, joining the 14 or so other women and one man – Milena’s partner Rob – who had formed a circle round the room.

Perhaps sensing that it was my first sound bath experience, the friendly lady next to me, who I later discovered was called May, told me I was in for quite the experience.

Sound bath instruments used in banchory
Milena uses different instruments to create entrancing sounds. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Good vibes only

After welcoming everyone to the class, Milena asked us to close our eyes and take some deep breaths.

Feeling my jaw unclench, shoulders drop and the tight band of tension across my forehead ease, I instantly relaxed as I focused on my breathing.

A sound bath session in Banchory.
Good vibrations reverberated from the drum. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Bringing our attention back into the room, Milena then guided us through an exercise, encouraging us to make sounds as we exhaled.

At first I felt a bit uncomfortable as I heard myself and others fill the room with weird sounds and sighs, wondering what someone outside the room would make of the strange cacophony.

Humming your worries away

But once I shed my initial inhibitions, I started to feel like I was using my voice as a tool to release any pent-up tension.

Proven to have a calming effect on the mind and body, humming was our next self-soothing exercise.

A Banchory sound bath
Sound has the power to create peace. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Standing up, we all closed our eyes and repeatedly said our names out loud before settling into a hum together.

As a collective ‘hmmmmmm’ reverberated around the room, I cupped my hand over my ears, as recommended by Milena, and listened to the dull rumbling sound of my voice.

Tibetan singing bowls

Although I didn’t find this part particularly relaxing, focusing on my dulcet tones blocked out any inane thoughts that popped into my head.

After a short comfort break, it was time for what my neighbour May described as the best part.

A sound bath in Banchory
Milena uses Tibetan singing bowls from the Himalayas. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Lying on our matts, cocooned in our blankets, we closed our eyes as Milena started to play special instruments including Tibetan singing bowls and crystal bowls.

Deep, vibrating, soul stirring sounds soon ebbed and flowed throughout the room as Milena used a mallet to strike the water filled bowls.

Good for the mind, body and soul

The sound waves created are supposed to rebalance the racing mind and help relax and rejuvenate the body, pulling you into a deep meditative state of being.

Lying there letting the sounds of the bowls, chimes and drums wash over me, I started to let go.

Yes, I did vaguely hear some light snoring but I didn’t allow that to distract me and instead focused on the sounds.

Milena during a sound bath session in Banchory
Milena started her sound bath classes in 2017. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

At one point, an instrument was being played close to my body, which, oddly, I felt in my chest, hands and feet.

It was an odd but beautiful sensation – you could literally feel the vibrations resonating through your entire body.

As Milena gently guided us to the end of the session, I reluctantly opened my eyes feeling calmer, refreshed and deeply relaxed.

Training with the world’s best

One lady in the class used the word ‘ethereal’ to describe the sound bath and I would be inclined to agree as it was rather otherworldly, like nothing I had ever experienced before.

Milena
Milena has plans to expand her sound bath classes.  Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Chatting after the class, Milena, 47, who is originally from the Czech Republic before she settled in Strachan with her partner Rob Strachan, says her journey into sound baths started back in 2006 and led her to train alongside some of the world leaders in the field.

“In 2006 I met Kathleen Murray who runs the Academy of Crystal and Natural Healing in Rhynie,” says Milena.

“I loved her work and she introduced me to sound baths so I studied with her for a couple of years.

“I then came across Jonathan Goldman, a very famous sound bath teacher from America.

“He does intensive sound healing courses in Colorado so I went there and was totally inspired.”

It was six years ago, after experiencing the benefits of sound baths, that Milena decided to start teaching the practice, hosting classes in Banchory and Inverurie.

“The same people keep coming back to the classes which must be good,” laughs Milena.

“The feedback has been really positive as people tell me that they sleep really well afterwards.

One of Milena's sound baths in banchory
The benefits of sound baths are crystal clear to Milena. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“One lady with extreme blood pressure problems told me that after the sound bath her blood pressure went right down.”

“It can also help with things like pain as it unblocks pockets of stuck energy.”

With her classes proving so popular, Milena has plans to expand.

“It would be lovely to bring sound baths to schools, hospitals or hospices,” says Milena.

“We’ll see what happens.”

Wellbeing diary with Milena Skaloudova

Milena Skaloudova
Milena Skaloudova shares her wellbeing tips. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What are three benefits of sound baths?

Sound baths promote deep relaxation, healing from stress disorders and improves sleep.

As well as sound baths, what else helps you to relax and de-stress?

Yoga, chanting/humming, a walk in nature and gardening.

Do you incorporate wellbeing into your diet?

Yes I’m growing my own organic vegetables. Our modern diet can be very acidic so I make sure I incorporate foods and supplements which support my digestive system.

Can you recommend any good books or podcasts on wellbeing?

The books I would recommend are The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle and The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz.

What advice would you give to anyone who is feeling stressed?

Take time off from stressful situations and thoughts, slow down and breathe. Try walking in nature or sitting by the river or use a simple humming technique to calm your nervous system.

For more information about the sound baths, check out Milena’s Vibrational Medicine Facebook page.

