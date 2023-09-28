Moray Council: Labour takes a swipe at Tories for doubling car park fees – but opposing tourist tax

A Labour councillor has criticised the Conservative group for raising parking charges in Elgin, but collectively opposing a visitor levy.

Sandy Keith said the Tories had put themselves in an “extraordinary” position by increasing parking fees while “whipping” themselves against a tourist tax.

The Elgin North councillor felt doubling charges at low turnover car parks in the town would adversely impact people living in Moray.

While the accommodation levy would only apply to visitors.

‘Extraordinary’ position

At a meeting of Moray Council this week members voted by 15 to seven to increase fees at some Elgin car parks from £1 to £2 a day.

That overturned a decision taken by the economic development committee earlier this month.

At the start of this week’s meeting, council leaded Kathleen Robertson said the Conservatives were taking a group decision on the tourism levy.

It means visitors to Moray could be charged a few pounds for each night they stay in local accommodation.

The money will then be invested in local tourist facilities such as toilets, core paths or historic structures.

However the bill is still going through the Scottish Parliament, and the earliest it could be applied is in 2026.

But if local authorities want to have the option of introducing a tourist tax they need to carry out a consultation.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar called for the levy to be rejected.

‘I’m dead against it’

She highlighted that local industry leaders were against it as businesses are still recovering from the Covid pandemic. And it would put people off coming to Moray.

Ms Dunbar said: “This is just another case of the Scottish Government passing the burden of cost on to people and businesses, while they slash council budgets.”

Conservative councillor for Forres Paul McBain seconded the motion, calling the levy a “tax burden” for businesses.

He said: “I’m really disappointed that this doesn’t have a financial warning, because we don’t have a budget for this.

“I’m dead against it.”

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter supported the scheme saying the levy was not “overly burdensome”.

He said: “It’s highly likely the cost of setting it up will be repaid within six months at most.

“And we’ll repeatedly get a seven figure sum out of it.

“We’d be daft to miss out on this opportunity.”

Mr Keith agreed with Mr Leadbitter, and took a swipe at the Tories.

‘We’d be daft to miss out on this’

He said: “We’ve got to contrast the position where the Conservatives are whipping themselves in opposing a visitor levy, which is not imposed on the people of Moray.

“But they’re quite happy with the previous paper, where it actually affects the people of Moray in terms of parking charges.

“It’s an extraordinary situation for them to find themselves in.”

Members voted by 15 to nine in favour of a visitor levy in principle.

It ratifies an earlier decision taken by the economic development committee.

Depending on the percentage set, the levy could bring in between £190,000 and £1.3 million a year to Moray.

And it is expected any funds would be kept in the area.

However the initial consultation and set-up of the scheme could cost between £110,000 and £460,000.

Also ongoing administration could see a bill of up to £240,000.