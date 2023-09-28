Moray Council: Labour takes a swipe at Tories for doubling car park fees – but opposing tourist tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray Council: Labour takes a swipe at Tories for doubling car park fees – but opposing tourist tax

Sandy Keith said the Tories had put themselves in an "extraordinary" position by increasing parking charges while "whipping" themselves against a visitor levy.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith
Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith has taken a swipe at the Conservative group for hiking some Elgin parking fees, but opposing a visitor levy for Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A Labour councillor has criticised the Conservative group for raising parking charges in Elgin, but collectively opposing a visitor levy.

Sandy Keith said the Tories had put themselves in an “extraordinary” position by increasing parking fees while “whipping” themselves against a tourist tax.

The Elgin North councillor felt doubling charges at low turnover car parks in the town would adversely impact people living in Moray.

While the accommodation levy would only apply to visitors.

‘Extraordinary’ position

At a meeting of Moray Council this week members voted by 15 to seven to increase fees at some Elgin car parks from £1 to £2 a day.

That overturned a decision taken by the economic development committee earlier this month.

At the start of this week’s meeting, council leaded Kathleen Robertson said the Conservatives were taking a group decision on the tourism levy.

It means visitors to Moray could be charged a few pounds for each night they stay in local accommodation.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar
Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The money will then be invested in local tourist facilities such as toilets, core paths or historic structures.

However the bill is still going through the Scottish Parliament, and the earliest it could be applied is in 2026.

But if local authorities want to have the option of introducing a tourist tax they need to carry out a consultation.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar called for the levy to be rejected.

‘I’m dead against it’

She highlighted that local industry leaders were against it as businesses are still recovering from the Covid pandemic. And it would put people off coming to Moray.

Ms Dunbar said: “This is just another case of the Scottish Government passing the burden of cost on to people and businesses, while they slash council budgets.”

Conservative councillor for Forres Paul McBain seconded the motion, calling the levy a “tax burden” for businesses.

He said: “I’m really disappointed that this doesn’t have a financial warning, because we don’t have a budget for this.

“I’m dead against it.”

Councillor Graham Leadbitter
SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter supported the scheme saying the levy was not “overly burdensome”.

He said: “It’s highly likely the cost of setting it up will be repaid within six months at most.

“And we’ll repeatedly get a seven figure sum out of it.

“We’d be daft to miss out on this opportunity.”

Mr Keith agreed with Mr Leadbitter, and took a swipe at the Tories.

‘We’d be daft to miss out on this’

He said: “We’ve got to contrast the position where the Conservatives are whipping themselves in opposing a visitor levy, which is not imposed on the people of Moray.

“But they’re quite happy with the previous paper, where it actually affects the people of Moray in terms of parking charges.

“It’s an extraordinary situation for them to find themselves in.”

Members voted by 15 to nine in favour of a visitor levy in principle.

moray council

It ratifies an earlier decision taken by the economic development committee.

Depending on the percentage set, the levy could bring in between £190,000 and £1.3 million a year to Moray.

And it is expected any funds would be kept in the area.

However the initial consultation and set-up of the scheme could cost between £110,000 and £460,000.

Also ongoing administration could see a bill of up to £240,000.

More from Moray

Future ownership options for the Telford bridge at Craigellachie will be considered. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thonson
'It's an engineering marvel' - future ownership options to be considered for iconic Telford…
Fees will rise at low turnover carpark in Elgin. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin parking charge doubles - with an end to the 50p minimum - as…
Elgin North councilor Jérémie Fernandes had his motion supporting a campaign to allow asylum seekers to work thrown out on procedural grounds.
Moray Council: Move to back asylum seekers' right to work thrown out
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Upton had extreme pornography featuring dogs Picture shows; Michael Upton. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 26/09/2023
Moray man's sick video stash was 'foul stuff', says sheriff
Glen Wilcox outside Elgin Sheriff Court.
Keith domestic abuser back in court for breaching court order yet again
Plans for outdoor gym area axed in Buckie.
Plans for outdoor gym area in Buckie's community orchard axed
James McLean appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Driving ban for Keith man who caused Boxing Day crash
Silhouetted angler on River Spey casting a line.
Fears River Spey users are being kept in dark without more sewage monitoring after…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Kenneth Hird had sick images and videos of children and sent some to other people Picture shows; Kennth Hird. Outside Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2023
Twisted paedophile caught with indecent images featuring dogs avoids jail
Exterior view of Forres Academy.
Forres school buildings ranked against each other as Moray Council begins consultation on future…

Conversation